Quantum Macd Bolinger MT4

Quantum MACD Bollinger EA
Professional Trading System for XAUUSD
Quantum MACD Bollinger is an advanced algorithmic trading system designed specifically for trading Gold (XAUUSD), combining the power of MACD momentum indicators with Bollinger Band volatility analysis to identify high-probability trading opportunities.

Key Features
Dual Indicator Synergy: Integrates MACD crossover signals, zero line crossovers, and Bollinger Band bounce/breakout/compression patterns for precise entry timing
Multi-Signal Architecture: Detects multiple signal types, including MACD trend reversals, Bollinger Band bounces, mid-band breakouts, and compression expansions
Intelligent Grid Management: Advanced pending order system with configurable grid spacing and maximum position limits
Comprehensive Risk Controls: Breakeven automation, trailing stop functionality, spread filtering, and session control by time slot
Visual Signal Confirmation: Candlestick painting highlights detected signals on the chart for easy monitoring
Recommended Setup
Primary Pair: XAUUSD (Gold)
Optimal Timeframes: M1, M5 (recommended), works on all timeframes
Minimum Capital: $1,000 USD
Account Types: Compatible with retail brokers and proprietary accounts Firms
Trading Approach
The Expert Advisor (EA) employs a systematic grid-based strategy using pending orders (Buy Stop/Sell Stop) triggered by confirmed MACD and Bollinger Band signals. Built-in protections include maximum spread limits, position number restrictions, trading time filters, and automatic breakeven/trailing stop management.

Money Management
Flexible lot sizing with fixed lot options and percentage-based risk. The default setting uses a conservative risk of 0.5% per trade with a 20-pip stop loss and a smart trailing stop that starts at 10 pips of profit.

Compatible with Prop Firms | Fully Automated | 24/5 Operation |
