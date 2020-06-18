WOW Dash M16 Trend Pro Ai Robot
- Experts
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Nirundorn PromphaoI have my Ai Robot, EA for your success trading, See my portfolio http://winnerhost.com , https://winwifi.blogspot.com , https://facebook.com/WinWiFiRobot , https://youtube.com/Thechatthong , https://mrpwowdash.blogspot.com , https://60markets4you.blogspot.com , https://60axi.blogspot.com
- Version: 361.20
- Updated: 18 June 2020
- Activations: 5
I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้าParameters
General Trade Settings
- Money Management
- Lot : Fixed (can change)
- Strategies - M1-D1 Strategies it is fixed with MA, Bollinger band, Candlestick Levels
- Close Functions - M1-D1 Strategies
- Close by Money Profit - Close Total Open Profit, Close Total Open Profit Short, Close Total Open Profit Long, Close Profit/Loss Today
- MagicNumber - individual magic number. The EA will only manage position of the chart symbol with this magic number.
- NextOpenTradeAfterSeconds - 30 Minutes is default, can change it
- MaxSpread - upto currency pairs,
- MaxSlippage - upto currency pairs,
- Push Notifications - true is on for send alert to your Metatrader ID.
- MaxLongTrades - Max Long positions you need.
- MaxShortTrades- Max Short positions you need.
- Hedging- true is on this function automatic hedging.
for Example you can set follow this, Funding 1000$
H1-H4 timeframe Lot0.01, NextOpenTradeAfterMinutes = 5Minutes, Close function using default functions.
D1 timeframe Lot0.01, NextOpenTradeAfterMinutes = 30Minutes, Close function using default functions.