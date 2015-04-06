Forex Roulette - Trend Following Strategy! The most reliable indicator is used for the trend - the moving average. Only for the global trend, then the strategy itself is implemented. On screenshots, testing from $ 10,000, but the bot works without problems with $ 100. The first graph is optimization, the second is forecast. You can repeat yourself on another period, observing the principle indicated below.





How the bot works. Optimization for the m15 period, after which works for 3 months. Very simple and fast. The setting for optimization will be in the discussion to the bot.





The strategy itself is work to break through the price channel in any direction. Entry with a large lot in two directions at once (locking), with this approach, a double spread is lost (since 2 deals are open). A take profit and stop loss level is set for each trade. The stop loss level is always slightly less than the take profit level. The level is defined as a percentage of the size of the channel itself, which is specified in the settings and is optimized.





Thus, when a pair of orders approaches a certain level from above or below, one order is closed with a stop loss, while the second remains open for some time, and if the price moves a little more in the same direction, then another order will close in profit. greater than the loss from the previous order. A stake on this development of events.





The frequency of closing in profit is significantly higher than the negative closing, since in order to close in profit, the price needs to pass a small part of the channel, and to close in the red - 2 full channels. The percentage of take profit and stop loss is approximately 95% to 5%! All this can be seen during optimization.





When downloading a bot, you must: