Intel Trend is a forex trend indicator based on all the usual SAR, using differential calculus to generate a signal not directly from the price but from the derivative of the function. Also, when using the SAR indicator, the first point often changes, which is why the default parameter ShiftBar = 1. To skip the first baoa and read information directly from the second bar. If you set ShiftBar = 0, there will be perfect signals, but they are false. real signals for each timeframe and for each currency pair must be selected. Can be optimized using a bot. Enough 1000 bars. For clarity, in addition to the arrows, the function chart shows how many pips in plus can be squeezed out of the indicator. There is also a (Spread) parameter that subtracts a part of the profit per spread for each signal. The ranges for the selection of parameters are shown in the last screenshot.





Mathematics.

The derivative of a function is a concept of differential calculus that characterizes the rate of change of a function at a given point. It is defined as the limit of the ratio of the increment of a function to the increment of its argument when the increment of the argument tends to zero, if such a limit exists. The price function has a finite derivative (at the point under study), which means it is differentiable at this point. And we can work with her. After the mathematical transformation is made, we transform the result using the coefficient (Variant and Limit) to the value acceptable for the SAR indicator (Step and Maximum), respectively.





The main thing is to understand that the indicator parameters must be selected for each instrument and each timeframe.