Unchained is intended for scalping trading. It is used to trade on five and fifteen-minute timeframes. But it works on H1 and higher too. According to the traders themselves, the best arrow indicator is the one that does not redraw, i.e. does not imply changes in indicators.





When an upward arrow appears on the chart, the trader opens a buy order. If a downward arrow appears during trading, the buy order is closed. After analyzing the situation in this case, you can open a sell position. It is used on any timeframe, but it is preferable to trade on a timeframe of at least half an hour (М30). You can trade with any currency pair.





It allows you to trade more volatile currencies. Obviously, the best arrow indicator is the one that matches your trading strategy and helps you accumulate profits. However, experienced traders recommend that beginners change their strategy from time to time, which will significantly expand your trading horizons and help to gain new experience.