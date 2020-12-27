Smart Analiz
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Working with the Smart Analiz indicator is very simple - you just react to the arrows that the indicator reflects, that is, the arrow is a command for action. The indicator signals are accurate enough and you can trade using this information! The indicator builds a very high-quality channel in which it generates entry signals! Which is the ideal strategy for a trader as the trader is always hesitant when choosing a strategy to work with. That is, this indicator will allow you to solve the dilemma of choosing to work with a trend or a channel, since it combines these two basic concepts.