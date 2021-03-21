Balanced Costing - shows signals - can be used with an optimal risk factor. The indicator can be used both for pipsing on small periods and for long-term trading. The Balanced Costing trend indicator uses reliable algorithms in its calculations. Shows favorable moments for entering the market with arrows, that is, using the indicator is quite simple.





Works on all currency pairs and on all timeframes. Of course, the approach to trading should be complex and in order to make a decision, you should also use other information to confirm the entry.