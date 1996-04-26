Signal Point Channel
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 5
The Signal Point Channel indicator predicts the most likely short-term price movement based on complex mathematical calculations. One of the biggest challenges traders face is finding a trading system that's right for them. This indicator is designed to detect trends in price movement and allows you to quickly determine not only the direction of the trend, but also to understand the levels of interaction between buyers and sellers. It has no settings and therefore can be perceived as it signals.