FXC iDeM DivergencE MT5

FXC iDeM-DivergencE MT5 Indicator

This is an advanced DeMarker indicator that finds trend-turn divergences on the current symbol. The indicator detects divergence between the DeMarker and the price movements as a strong trend-turn pattern.

Main features:

  • Advanced divergence settings
  • Price based on Close, Open or High/Low prices
  • Give Buy/Sell open signals
  • PUSH notifications
  • E-mail sending
  • Pop-up alert
  • Customizeable Information panel
Input parameters:
  • DeM Period: The Period size of the DeMarker indicator.
  • Symbol Applied Price: Applied price of the current symbol. It can be: Close, Open, Low(Buy)/High(Sell).
  • Minimum A-B Price Movement (pip): Determines the minimum price movements between the A' and B' points of the divergence.
  • Minimum A-B DeM Movement (point): Determines the minimum DeMarker value movements between the A' and B' points of the divergence.
  • Minimum Bars Between A-B (bars): The number of minimum bars allowed between the A' and B' points.
  • Maximum Bars Between A-B (bars): The number of maximum bars allowed between the A' and B' points.
  • Buy Maximum A' DeM (OFF: 1): The maximum DeMarker value of the A' point of the Buy divergence.
  • Sell Minimum A' DeM (OFF: 0): The minimum DeMarker value of the A' point of the Sell divergence.
  • Buy Highest DeM Between A-B (OFF: 1): The highest DeMarker value allowed between A' and B' points for Buy divergence.
  • Sell Lowest DeM Between A-B (OFF: 0): The minimum lowest DeMarker value allowed between A' and B' points for Sell divergence.
  • DeM-Divergence Lines (ON): Draws divergence lines to the indicator window at signals.
  • Price-Divergence Lines (ON): Draws divergence lines to the price chart at signals.
  • Signal Arrow (ON): Draws arrows to the chart at signals.
  • PUSH Notification (ON): Sends PUSH notifications at signals.
  • Pop-up Window Alert (ON): Sends pop-up alerts at signals.
  • E-mail Sending (ON): Sends e-mails at signals.
  • Infopanel (ON): Switch Turns the information panel on or off.
  • Infopanel Color-1: Color-1 of the information panel.
  • Infopanel Color-2: Color-2 of the information panel.
  • Infopanel Color-3: Color-3 of the information panel.
  • Infopanel Background (ON): Turns the background of the information panel on or off.
  • Infopanel Background Color: Sets the background color of the information panel.
  • Divergence Price-Line Buy-Color: Divergence Price-Line color of the Buy signs.
  • Divergence Price-Line Sell-Color: Divergence Price-Line color of the Sell signs.
  • Divergence Price-Line Width: Width of the Price-Line.
  • Divergence Price-Line Style: Style of the Price-Line.
  • Divergence DeM-Line Buy-Color: Divergence DeM-Line color of the Buy signs.
  • Divergence DeM-Line Sell-Color: Divergence DeM-Line color of the Sell signs.
  • Divergence DeM-Line Width: Width of the DeM-Line.
  • Divergence DeM-Line Style: Style of the DeM-Line.
  • Arrow Color Buy: Arrows color for Buy signals.
  • Arrow Color Sell: Arrows color for Sell signals. 
  • Arrow Size: Size of the Arrows.
  • Arrow Shift Buy (Low + X pip): With this parameter, you can shift the price of the Buy arrows relative to the Low price. 
  • Arrow Shift Sell (High + X pip): With this parameter, you can shift the price of the Sell arrows relative to the High price.
  • Drawback (bars): Number of bars drawn divergence signs back in the past.
Information Panel:
  • Price Applied: Applied price of the current symbol.
  • DeM Value[0,1]: DeMarker values at the last two bars.
  • Last Divergence: Shows the time of the last divergence sign. The B' or S' represents the direction: Buy or Sell.
  • Indicator(1): Shows the name of the indicator. The number in the parentheses represents the subwindow of the indicator.

Buttons:

  • There are three little buttons at the right-upper corner of the information panel.
  • RED button: It removes the indicator from the chart.
  • WHITE button: Do nothing.
  • GREEN button: It turns on or off the information panel.



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Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
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