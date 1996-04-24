Vict Channel

Victory Channel is a forex trend arrow indicator for identifying potential entry points. I like it, first of all, because it has a simple mechanism of work, adaptation to all time periods and trading tactics. Created on the basis of a regression channel with filters. We display the signals of the Victory Channel indicator on the chart of the price function using a mathematical approach.





How it works - when the price breaks through the overbought/oversold zone (channel levels), a buy or sell signal is generated. Everything is at the opening prices, so there is no redrawing, and the signal is formed at the opening price of the current candle. Also, the algorithm is designed in such a way that the buy and sell signals always alternate, thus skipping unnecessary signals.





You can trade on any currency, because the strategy is universal and shows entry signals, relying on price patterns. The main thing to understand is that the indicator parameters must be selected for each instrument and each timeframe. Suitable for trading on low timeframes because it ignores sudden price spikes or corrections in price action by reducing market noise around the average price. The indicator can work both for entry points and as a filter.