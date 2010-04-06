Schaff Trend Cycle STC

The Schaff Trend Cycle indicator is the product of combining Slow Stochastics and the moving average convergence/divergence (MACD). The MACD has a reputation as a trend indicator, but it's also notorious for lagging due to its slow responsive signal line. The improved signal line gives the STC its relevance as an early warning sign to detect currency trends.

this indicator is converted from Trading View code of STC Indicator - A Better MACD [SHK]

