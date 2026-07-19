IC Flat Pro The True Math

IC FLAT PRO – THE TRUE MATH 

⚠ Early Adopter Pricing

Secure IC FLAT PRO – THE TRUE MATH at the current launch price. Once the first 10 purchases have been sold, the price will increase by USD 300.

Institutional-Grade Market Structure Analysis for MetaTrader 5


IC FLAT PRO – THE TRUE MATH is a premium institutional-grade market structure indicator developed for serious traders who demand precision, consistency, and high-quality trade opportunities. Built using advanced mathematical algorithms instead of simple visual approximations, the engine identifies high-probability trading setups with strict non-repainting logic and multiple confirmation layers.


Whether you're a manual trader, prop firm trader, or EA developer, IC Master Pattern Engine provides everything needed to analyze the market with institutional precision.


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✅ Adaptive Market Optimization System


Respect the Stop Loss Without Emotion.

Re-enter Only When the Market Is in Your Favor.

Discipline Is the Key to Long-Term Success.


IC FLAT PRO – THE TRUE MATH is designed to be highly adaptable rather than relying on a single fixed setup. Every symbol, timeframe, and trading style behaves differently, so take the time to explore the available parameters and discover the configuration that best suits your approach.

Experiment with the market filters, Gatekeeper levels, entry models, pattern sizes, confirmation filters, and Gann Time-Price Synchronization to find your own "sweet spot." Small adjustments can significantly influence signal frequency and trade quality.

The default settings provide an excellent starting point for most Forex major pairs, but the best long-term performance often comes from patiently optimizing the indicator for the specific markets you trade.

Fine-tune your analysis using:

• Tire 1, Tire 2 & Tire 3 Market Filters
• Multi-Level Gatekeeper Controls
• Pattern Size Selection
• Entry Logic Optimization
• Institutional Confirmation Filters
• Gann Time-Price Synchronization


This flexibility allows traders to optimize signal quality and identify the most effective settings for different symbols, timeframes, and trading styles.
💡 Recommended Configuration
• Default settings are optimized for most Forex major pairs and work exceptionally well in many market conditions.
• For JPY and GBP currency pairs, enabling the Gann Time-Price Synchronization filter is strongly recommended for enhanced market alignment and additional confirmation.


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KEY FEATURES

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✅ Institutional Market Structure Engine

• Advanced swing structure detection

• Institutional-grade structural intelligence

• Proprietary mathematical pattern recognition

• High-precision market scanning


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✅ Automatic Pattern Detection

Detects the following professional trading patterns:


• Wolfe Wave

• Expanding Flat

• Contracting Flat

• Running Flat

• Regular Flat


Each pattern is validated using strict mathematical rules before generating a signal.


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✅ Non-Repainting Signals


• No repainting

• No disappearing signals

• Reliable historical analysis

• Consistent live performance


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✅ Multi-Dimensional Confluence Scanner


Every trade is filtered using multiple institutional confirmations including:


• Market Structure

• Swing Direction

• Pattern Geometry

• Trend Confirmation

• Entry Logic

• Risk Validation


Only high-quality setups are displayed.


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✅ Triple Gatekeeper Filter


Three independent confirmation engines eliminate low-quality trades before signals are generated.


Helps reduce:


• False Breakouts

• Weak Patterns

• Counter-Trend Entries

• Low Probability Trades


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✅ Three Professional Entry Models


Choose from:


• Strategy 1

• Strategy 2

• Strategy 3


Each strategy is optimized for different market conditions and trading styles.


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✅ Advanced Trade Management


Supports:


• TP1

• TP2

• TP3

• Break Even Automation

• Stop Loss Tracking

• Position Monitoring


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✅ Smart Break-Even System


Automatically moves Stop Loss to Break Even after TP1 is reached, protecting profits while allowing winning trades to continue.


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✅ Swing Anchored VWAP


Includes multiple institutional VWAP modes:


• Ghost Trail Mode

• Dual Channel Mode

• Previous Offset Mode


Ideal for identifying value zones and institutional price levels.


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✅ Gann Time & Price Analysis


Professional Gann filtering includes:


• Time-Price Squaring

• Angle Validation

• Institutional Timing Confirmation


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✅ News Protection System


Supports both:


• Historical CSV News Filter

• Live MT5 Economic Calendar


Features include:


• High Impact News Filter

• Medium Impact News Filter

• Low Impact News Filter

• News Countdown Timer

• Multi-Currency Support


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✅ Multi-Layer Trend Confirmation Engine


Every trade is validated using multiple proprietary trend confirmation algorithms that analyze market direction across different conditions.


This intelligent filtering system helps:


• Align trades with the dominant trend

• Eliminate weak market conditions

• Reduce false signals

• Improve overall trade quality


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✅ Proprietary Institutional Direction Filter


A hidden multi-factor confirmation engine continuously evaluates trend strength, momentum, and market structure before approving any trading opportunity.


Designed to provide:


• Higher probability trade entries

• Enhanced trend validation

• Reduced market noise

• Institutional-grade decision making

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✅ Professional Dashboard


Real-time dashboard displays:


• Market Status

• Total Patterns Found

• TP Statistics

• Win Rate

• Gross Profit

• Gross Loss

• Net Profit

• Simulated Equity

• Maximum Drawdown

• Gatekeeper Status


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✅ Interactive Control Panel


Instantly control:


• Pattern Selection

• Gatekeepers

• Entry Logic

• Pattern Size

• Gann Filter

• Dashboard Options

• Visual Settings


No need to reload the indicator.


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✅ Risk Management


Includes:


• Dynamic Lot Size

• Fixed Lot Size

• Risk Percentage

• Account Size Simulation


Perfect for disciplined money management.


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✅ Prop Firm Ready


Designed for professional proprietary traders.


Includes:


• Drawdown Monitoring

• Equity Simulation

• Performance Statistics

• Risk Control


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✅ EA Ready


Hidden buffers available for Expert Advisors:


• Buy Signal

• Sell Signal

• Stop Loss

• Take Profit


Perfect for fully automated trading systems.


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✅ Premium User Experience


• Luxury Institutional Dashboard

• Interactive Buttons

• Professional Watermark

• Anti-Flicker Rendering

• One-Click Chart Cleanup

• Smooth Chart Performance


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WHY CHOOSE IC FLAT PRO – THE TRUE MATH?


✔ Institutional Market Structure Analysis

✔ Strict Non-Repainting Signals

✔ Professional Pattern Recognition

✔ Multi-Layer Confirmation System

✔ Smart Risk Management

✔ Live News Protection

✔ Prop Firm Compatible

✔ Interactive Dashboard

✔ Multi-Target Trade Management

✔ Designed for Professional Traders


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BEST SUITED FOR


• Smart Money Traders

• Institutional Traders

• Price Action Traders

• Swing Traders

• Day Traders

• Prop Firm Traders

• Professional Investors

• EA Developers

• Manual Traders


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Trade Like Institutions.

Think Beyond Indicators.

Master Market Structure with IC FLAT PRO – THE TRUE MATH.

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ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Indicators
The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
Precision Spike Detector
Francisco Mandomo Simbine
5 (2)
Indicators
Precision Spike Detector V3 – Institutional-Grade AI Trading System Attention: The price increases by US$50 for every 10 purchases.  Final price: US$599 Precision Spike Detector V3   is a   state-of-the-art, institutional-grade market analysis system   for   MetaTrader 5 , designed to detect   high-probability market movements   in synthetic indices such as   Boom, Crash, GainX, and PainX . After purchase, please contact me through the MQL5 messaging system to receive the order management tool
Gold Signal Pro with Auto TP SL
Genki Andou
3.8 (5)
Indicators
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT5) — 7-Layer Filter, Auto TP/SL, Quality Score & Signal History Save | Complete XAUUSD Trading System No repaint in real time. The moment a signal appears, the arrow, entry, TP and SL are locked on the spot and never move afterward. What you trade is this real-time signal. And in v7.20, every signal that is actually sent is auto-saved and restored exactly after restart. BUYER BONUS Buy the lifetime license and receive AI Zone Radar (
Zain Gold ScalpingV5
Ahmed Gamal Abdel Nasser Mohamed
Indicators
# Zain Gold Scalping V5 Indicator - Multi-Timeframe Forex & Gold Trading Indicator **Zain Gold Scalping V5** is a comprehensive and professional technical analysis tool, specifically designed for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. This indicator is tailored to meet the needs of both retail and professional traders, offering an exceptional combination of speed, multi-timeframe adaptability, and superior analytical accuracy. Whether you're looking for high-volatility price movements in precious me
Ziva LSE Pro
Hassan Abdullah Hassan Al Balushi
Indicators
ZIVA LSE Pro: Trade the Flow, Not the Noise ZIVA LSE Pro was developed around a simple belief: professional traders do not need more random signals; they need better context. This workflow reflects the ZIVA approach to filtering market noise and focusing on the liquidity and structural mechanics that influence price behavior. Most indicators treat the market like a static picture. ZIVA LSE Pro is built to read it as a dynamic environment where liquidity, structure, volatility, and execution con
Connix MT5
Garry James Goodchild
5 (1)
Indicators
Connix SMC by G-Labs — Smart Money Concepts and ICT multi-pair scanner for MetaTrader 5. Order blocks, fair value gaps, break of structure, change of character, VWAP, premium and discount range, and multi-timeframe dashboard from one chart. Connix scans multiple symbols across configurable timeframes and shows market structure status in an interactive table while drawing the same structures on the active chart. It is an analytical toolkit — you control every setting; it does not place trades a
Gem SIGNAL
Shengzu Zhong
5 (1)
Indicators
GEM Signal Pro GEM Signal Pro is a trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed for traders who want clearer signals, more structured trade setups, and practical risk management directly on the chart. Instead of showing only a simple arrow, GEM Signal Pro helps present the full trade idea in a cleaner and more readable way. When conditions are confirmed, the indicator can display the entry price, stop loss, and take profit targets on the chart, helping traders review the setup more effic
PrimeScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
PrimeScalping is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or e
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
4.96 (24)
Indicators
RelicusRoad Pro: Quantitative Market Operating System 70% OFF LIFETIME ACCESS (LIMITED TIME) - JOIN 2,000+ TRADERS Why do most traders fail even with "perfect" indicators? Because they trade Single Concepts in a vacuum. A signal without context is a gamble. To win consistently, you need CONFLUENCE . RelicusRoad Pro is not a simple arrow indicator. It is a complete Quantitative Market Ecosystem . It maps the "Fair Value Road" price travels on, distinguishing between random noise and true structur
Spike detector Green V2
Odete Argelio Simbine
Indicators
Obrigado por adquirir o Green Spike Detector V2. Caso precise de ajuda com a instalação, ativação, atualizações ou suporte técnico, entre em contato comigo pelo WhatsApp: +258 86 756 5485. Detector de picos Verde V2 Sistema de Detecção de Picos - Versão 2 Indicador que não repinta, otimizado para mercados de alta volatilidade, como Boom, Crash e Índices de Volatilidade. Detecta movimentos de momentum fortes (picos) com baixa latência. O que mudou na versão 2: O algoritmo é 47% mais preciso que
Quant Direction MT5
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
Indicators
Quant Direction is a 3 dimensional market analysis tool. It provides a purely objective, algorithmic view of the market by calculating exact percentage-based biases across multiple dimensions simultaneously. Developed utilizing advanced AI modeling tools and subjected to thorough testing, this algorithm is engineered to read the market with unique precision. It can analyze any currency pair or financial instrument available on your platform.  Quant Direction is the ideal tool whether you are a S
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
Indicators
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
TPA True Price Action MT5 Indicator
InvestSoft
4.91 (11)
Indicators
TPA True Price Action indicator reveals the true price action of the market makers through 100% non-repainting signals strictly at the close of a candle! TPA shows entries and re-entries, every time the bulls are definitely stronger than the bears and vice versa. Not to confuse with red/green candles. The shift of power gets confirmed at the earliest stage and is ONE exit strategy of several. There are available now two free parts of the TPA User Guide for our customers. The first "The Basics"
SmartScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
SmartScalping is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or e
ScalpPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ScalpPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or emai
KT Alpha Hunter Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
Most arrow indicators give you a signal and leave you to figure out the rest. KT Alpha Hunter Arrows gives you the full trading plan. Every signal arrow prints with a full plan already drawn: entry line, stop-loss, four take-profit levels, and a live edge verdict telling you whether this symbol and time-frame is worth trading right now. An included Trade Manager EA handles the execution after you enter, so discipline stays intact when the market gets loud. Non-repaint. Closed-bar signals only. B
CISD Change In The State of Delivery
Mohan Shivaji Shivtare
Indicators
CISD Levels Pro automatically draws CISD Buy and Sell levels directly on your chart. It highlights pending levels while they are forming, then marks confirmed levels after the confirmation candle closes. Optional confirmation arrows help you spot the signal quickly. This tool is designed for traders who want clean, simple CISD level visualization without extra indicators or clutter. Key Features Draws Bullish (BUY) CISD levels and Bearish (SELL) CISD levels Shows Pending levels (dashed) and
TrendProMaster
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
MasterTrend Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool MasterTrend   is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking wit
MasterTrend
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
MasterTrend Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool MasterTrend   is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking wit
VTrende Pro
Andrii Diachenko
5 (1)
Indicators
VTrende Pro - MTF indicator for trend trading with a display panel for MT5 *** Videos can be translated into any language using subtitles (video language - Russian) Although the signals of the VTrende Pro indicator can be used as signals of a full-fledged trading system, it is recommended to use them in conjunction with the Bill Williams TS. VTrende Pro is an extended version of the VTrende indicator. Difference between Pro version and VTrende: - Time zones - Signal V - signal 1-2 waves -    S
Chimera Volume
Marko Milenkovic
Indicators
Chimera Volume for MetaTrader 5 Advanced Volume Analysis and Market Activity Visualization Chimera Volume is a custom MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to analyze normalized volume activity and display changes in market participation through a dynamic visual framework. The indicator processes tick volume data using adaptive normalization algorithms and generates a structured representation of volume intensity, accumulation phases, and activity shifts across different market conditions. Unlike stan
Transaction Speed MT5
Ivan Stefanov
5 (4)
Indicators
The indicator highlights zones where interests are being declared then shows their accumulation zone. Transaction Speed works like an order book in big scale. This is the indicator for the biggest money. It's performance is exceptional. Whatever interest there is in the market you will see it. The Transaction Speed is a new concept indicator that shows where and when large orders accumulates on the market and benefits of this. It detects trend changes at very early stage. In Forex, volume is
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