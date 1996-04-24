Undertow Divergence Scanner

Undertow — Hidden Delta Divergence Scanner See the current beneath the surface before price turns.

Every chart shows you where price has been. Undertow shows you what's actually pushing it there — and, more importantly, when that push has quietly reversed while price hasn't caught up yet.

Undertow is a professional MT5 indicator built around Cumulative Volume Delta — the running difference between estimated buying pressure and selling pressure on every single bar. Instead of just plotting that line and leaving you to interpret it, Undertow does the hard work for you: it continuously scans price structure against delta structure and automatically flags hidden divergence — the single most reliable early-warning signature that a trend is running out of real participation before the candles admit it.

What is hidden divergence, and why does it matter? Regular divergence tells you a trend might be ending. Hidden divergence tells you a pullback is likely fake and the trend is about to continue — or, in reversal form, that a "strong" breakout has no real volume behind it and is about to snap back. It's the signal institutional order-flow traders watch for, because it reads what's happening underneath price, not just the candle shapes on top. Undertow automates this detection so you don't need years of screen time or a separate order-flow platform to catch it.

How it works, in plain terms: Undertow builds a real-time Cumulative Delta line from tick volume and intra-bar close position, approximating buy vs. sell pressure on every bar without requiring external tick-data feeds. It then locates swing highs and lows on both the price chart and the delta line, compares their sequence, and filters out noise using an adjustable sensitivity threshold so you only see divergences with real conviction behind them — not every minor wiggle.

  • Bullish Hidden Divergence — price prints a higher low while delta prints a lower low. Sellers are losing steam even as price dips; the uptrend is likely to resume. Marked with a clear green arrow.
  • Bearish Hidden Divergence — price prints a lower high while delta prints a higher high. Buyers are fading even as price pushes up; the downtrend is likely to resume. Marked with a clear red arrow.

A dashboard you can actually read at a glance. No cramped, overlapping text boxes. Undertow's on-chart panel is a clean, dark, professionally styled control panel showing your live Cumulative Delta reading (color-coded green/red), the current delta bias (Bullish/Bearish/Neutral), your most recent signal type, and a running count of bullish vs. bearish signals for the session — all updating in real time, positioned so it never covers your price action.

Never miss a signal. Undertow fires the moment a new divergence is confirmed — not repainted after the fact — through four alert channels you can mix and match: on-screen popup, MT5 push notification straight to your phone, email, and sound alert with a customizable file. Set it, walk away, come back when it actually matters.

Built for every market and every timeframe. Because Undertow's delta engine works from standard tick volume rather than requiring a specific broker's Level II or raw tick feed, it runs cleanly on forex majors, gold (XAUUSD), indices, and crypto CFDs alike, on any timeframe from M1 scalping charts to daily swing charts.

Fully adjustable to your style:

  • Swing lookback — controls how sharp a pivot must be to register
  • Divergence search range — how far back Undertow looks for the comparison swing
  • Sensitivity — filters weak/noisy divergences from strong, tradable ones
  • Full dashboard customization — corner placement, colors, accent theme
  • Independent toggles for popup, push, email, and sound alerts

Who this is for: Price-action and order-flow traders who want institutional-style volume analysis without learning a new platform. Swing and intraday traders looking for a confirmation layer before entries. Anyone tired of "divergence indicators" that just draw regular divergence and call it a day, missing the continuation signals that actually matter in trending markets like gold and indices.

Undertow doesn't predict the future. It shows you where the current beneath the price has already turned — so you're not the last one to notice.


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MasterTrend Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool MasterTrend   is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking wit
VTrende Pro
Andrii Diachenko
5 (1)
Indicators
VTrende Pro - MTF indicator for trend trading with a display panel for MT5 *** Videos can be translated into any language using subtitles (video language - Russian) Although the signals of the VTrende Pro indicator can be used as signals of a full-fledged trading system, it is recommended to use them in conjunction with the Bill Williams TS. VTrende Pro is an extended version of the VTrende indicator. Difference between Pro version and VTrende: - Time zones - Signal V - signal 1-2 waves -    S
Chimera Volume
Marko Milenkovic
Indicators
Chimera Volume for MetaTrader 5 Advanced Volume Analysis and Market Activity Visualization Chimera Volume is a custom MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to analyze normalized volume activity and display changes in market participation through a dynamic visual framework. The indicator processes tick volume data using adaptive normalization algorithms and generates a structured representation of volume intensity, accumulation phases, and activity shifts across different market conditions. Unlike stan
Transaction Speed MT5
Ivan Stefanov
5 (4)
Indicators
The indicator highlights zones where interests are being declared then shows their accumulation zone. Transaction Speed works like an order book in big scale. This is the indicator for the biggest money. It's performance is exceptional. Whatever interest there is in the market you will see it. The Transaction Speed is a new concept indicator that shows where and when large orders accumulates on the market and benefits of this. It detects trend changes at very early stage. In Forex, volume is
Ziva LSE System
Hassan Abdullah Hassan Al Balushi
Indicators
ZIVA LSE System A Professional Liquidity & Structure Execution Framework Executive Overview ZIVA LSE System is a professionally engineered analytical framework designed to interpret market behavior through structural logic and liquidity dynamics. It is not positioned as a conventional indicator. Rather, it functions as a structured execution environment that organizes price action into a clear, disciplined decision-making model. The system is built to deliver consistency, clarity, and controlled
Meravith MT5
Ivan Stefanov
5 (3)
Indicators
MERAVITH provides complete liquidity map of the analyzed market. Hedge funds tool. It performs all calculations automatically using a proprietary volume-weighted average price methodology, eliminating subjective interpretation entirely. Meravith will: Analyze all timeframes and display the current trend in force. Highlight liquidity zones (volume equilibrium) where bullish and bearish volumes are equal. Display all liquidity levels across different timeframes directly on your chart. Generate an
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H4 Gold Fortress EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor built exclusively for XAUUSD on MetaTrader 4. It combines a clean H4 candle breakout strategy with a structured martingale recovery system and a hard equity protection layer, giving the EA both offensive entry logic and a defined risk boundary — something most martingale EAs on the market lack entirely. How the Strategy Works At the close of every H4 candle, the EA locks in the high and low of that completed candle. When live price breaks a
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SMReaction Zones is a professional support and resistance zone detector for MetaTrader 5. The indicator automatically identifies high-probability supply and demand zones by scanning for swing highs and swing lows across the current timeframe and up to three higher timeframes simultaneously. Each zone is scored by the number of price touches, timeframe origin, and whether a liquidity sweep has occurred at that level. Zone width is dynamic, calculated using the Average True Range so that zones
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Apex Reversal Suite
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Noel Anjao Alube
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GoldApex Multi Horizon
Noel Anjao Alube
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GoldApex Multi-Horizon Scalper is a precision-engineered Expert Advisor designed exclusively for XAU/USD, combining a top-down multi-timeframe confluence framework with a dynamic breakout-and-pullback entry model. The system reads macro directional bias from the 4-hour and 1-hour timeframes using dual EMA alignment, then descends to the 15-minute chart to map active support and resistance boundaries. Entry is reserved for confirmed breakouts of those boundaries followed by a controlled retest on
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Noel Anjao Alube
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Session Inversion EA
Noel Anjao Alube
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Session Inversion EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that trades a structured, rule-based strategy combining session range analysis with Inverted Fair Value Gap (iFVG) entry logic. The strategy is drawn directly from Smart Money Concepts and ICT methodology and executes without any manual intervention from chart setup to trade close. How the Strategy Works The EA tracks four configurable trading sessions across the day using UTC-based time detection, which means session time
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