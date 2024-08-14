Market Structure Analyzer

The Market Structure Analyzer is a powerful tool designed for traders who follow market structure and smart money concepts. This comprehensive indicator provides a suite of features to assist in identifying key market levels, potential entry points, and areas of liquidity. Here's what it offers:

1. Swing High/Low Detection: Accurately identifies and marks swing highs and lows, providing a clear view of market structure.

2. Dynamic Supply and Demand Zones: Draws precise supply and demand zones at swing highs and lows where liquidity has been created, giving traders insight into potential reversal areas.

3. Breakout Structure (BOS) Identification: Detects and highlights breakouts above swing highs or below swing lows, signaling potential trend changes or continuations.

4. Order Block Visualization: Displays order blocks, which are areas where significant buying or selling pressure has occurred, often leading to future price reactions.

5. Fair Value Gap (FVG) Detection: Identifies and marks Fair Value Gaps, which are imbalances in the market that often get filled.

6. Fibonacci Trade Levels: Automatically calculates and displays key Fibonacci levels, including equilibrium, buy/sell levels, and liquidity levels.

7. Higher Timeframe Trend Analysis: Provides a trend scanner that analyzes higher timeframe data to give traders a broader market context.

8. Custom Dashboard: Features a clean, informative GUI that displays the current market trend and timeframe being analyzed.

This indicator is perfect for traders who follow smart money concepts, institutional order flow, or any strategy based on market structure analysis. It can be used to:

  • - Identify potential entry and exit points
  • - Spot areas of liquidity where price might reverse
  • - Understand the broader market context and trend
  • - Develop and refine trading strategies based on order flow and market structure

Whether you're a seasoned trader looking to refine your analysis or a beginner learning about market structure, the Smart Money Structure Analyzer provides valuable insights to enhance your trading decisions. Use it as a standalone tool or integrate it into your existing trading strategy for a more comprehensive market analysis.

Note: As with all trading tools, this indicator should be used in conjunction with other forms of analysis and proper risk management techniques.


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Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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Indicators
Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
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Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (6)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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4.79 (24)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
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