The Market Structure Analyzer is a powerful tool designed for traders who follow market structure and smart money concepts. This comprehensive indicator provides a suite of features to assist in identifying key market levels, potential entry points, and areas of liquidity. Here's what it offers:





1. Swing High/Low Detection: Accurately identifies and marks swing highs and lows, providing a clear view of market structure.





2. Dynamic Supply and Demand Zones: Draws precise supply and demand zones at swing highs and lows where liquidity has been created, giving traders insight into potential reversal areas.





3. Breakout Structure (BOS) Identification: Detects and highlights breakouts above swing highs or below swing lows, signaling potential trend changes or continuations.





4. Order Block Visualization: Displays order blocks, which are areas where significant buying or selling pressure has occurred, often leading to future price reactions.





5. Fair Value Gap (FVG) Detection: Identifies and marks Fair Value Gaps, which are imbalances in the market that often get filled.





6. Fibonacci Trade Levels: Automatically calculates and displays key Fibonacci levels, including equilibrium, buy/sell levels, and liquidity levels.





7. Higher Timeframe Trend Analysis: Provides a trend scanner that analyzes higher timeframe data to give traders a broader market context.





8. Custom Dashboard: Features a clean, informative GUI that displays the current market trend and timeframe being analyzed.





This indicator is perfect for traders who follow smart money concepts, institutional order flow, or any strategy based on market structure analysis. It can be used to:





- Identify potential entry and exit points

- Spot areas of liquidity where price might reverse

- Understand the broader market context and trend

- Develop and refine trading strategies based on order flow and market structure





Whether you're a seasoned trader looking to refine your analysis or a beginner learning about market structure, the Smart Money Structure Analyzer provides valuable insights to enhance your trading decisions. Use it as a standalone tool or integrate it into your existing trading strategy for a more comprehensive market analysis.





Note: As with all trading tools, this indicator should be used in conjunction with other forms of analysis and proper risk management techniques.

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