ScriptBot Plus MT5
- Experts
-
Fabio Luis PrettiSupport links:
Site: https://botrading.net
Discord: https://discord.botrading.net
- Version: 1.25
- Updated: 4 June 2025
- Activations: 20
ScriptBot+ It is a robust programmable robot, designed to allow the user to develop their strategy quickly, with fewer limitations and a multitude of subsystems and triggers based on logical expressions.
Utility:
Logical expressions:
These were just a few simple examples, ScriptBot has comprehensive documentation so that you can fully understand how the robot works.
Operators:
+ | Add;
- | Subtract;
* | Multiply;
/ | Divide;
! | Denial;
% | Rest of the room.
> | Greater than;
< | Less than;
>= | Greater than or equal to;
<= | Less than or equal to;
== | Equals ;
!= | Different from;
&& | And;
| | Or;
( ) | Prioritize;
? : | Condition IF '?' and ELSE ':';
-> | Run after the previous calculation returns true;
-| | Execute regardless of the return value of the previous calculations;
//text or /* text */ | Comment, code from the comment will not be executed;
Variables & Functions:
- As there are many variables and functions, you will be able to find it in the robot's documentation, just access the link that is fixed in the robot's parameters.
Characteristics:
- Fully configurable.
- It allows you to install up to 21 indicators of your liking!
- Allows you to configure different filters.
- Create your strategies using logical expressions!
- Get a wide variety of variables and functions!
- Set different hours and days of operation!
- Track or control the robot from a dashboard.
- Get sound alerts!
- It allows the configuration of a multitude of subsystems.
- Control the sending format of orders and targets.
- Compatible with custom graphics.
- And much more...
Subsystems:
- Daily goal;
- Simple average price;
- Partial;
- Break Even;
- Trailing stop;
- Soros gale;
- Martigale;
- Hedge;
- Linear gradient;
- Advanced average price;
IMPORTANT:
WARNINGS:
1. It is not recommended to use the robot's standard strategy, it was only developed as an example, it is up to the user to develop their own strategy.
2. SB+ currently only works on HEDGE accounts, netting accounts are not yet supported.
estou muito feliz em usar o script bot+, ele executa qualquer trade system do mercado! é uma infinidade de opções de trade para usar (médio coberto, ordens hedge balanceadas ou incrementos 1.33x, grids, parciais, preço médio com peso conforme distancia, SM, gale, soros, indicadores externos, ...etc