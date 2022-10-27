ScriptBot Plus MT5

5

ScriptBot+ It is a robust programmable robot, designed to allow the user to develop their strategy quickly, with fewer limitations and a multitude of subsystems and triggers based on logical expressions.


Utility:

With ScriptBot+, it is possible to convert a variety of TEXTS into logical expressions. These expressions, composed of Operators, Variables, and Functions, make it possible to perform calculations using data from indicators, charts, orders, or the client's account. By means of arithmetic operations and comparisons, these expressions play the role of guidelines for the robot, indicating precisely how operations in the market should take place.



Logical expressions:

Examples:
1. Enter the market when the closing price is higher than the closing price of the previous candlestick.
    - Expression: CLOSE[1] > CLOSE[2]
    - Info: ">" plus signal, "CLOSE[1]" is the price of the penultimate candle, and "CLOSE[2]" is the price of the penultimate candlestick.
2. Close all positions when the Profit is greater than or equal to $30.
    - Expression: ALL_PROFIT_OPEN>=30
    - Info: ">=" sign greater than or equal to, "ALL_PROFIT_OPEN" returns the profit of all open positions.

These were just a few simple examples, ScriptBot has comprehensive documentation so that you can fully understand how the robot works.



Operators:

+                    | Add;
-                    | Subtract;
*                    | Multiply;
/                    | Divide;
!                    | Denial;
%                    | Rest of the room.
>                    | Greater than;
<                    | Less than;
>=                   | Greater than or equal to;
<=                   | Less than or equal to;
==                   | Equals ;
!=                   | Different from;
&&                   | And;
|                    | Or;
( )                  | Prioritize;
? :                  | Condition IF '?' and ELSE ':';
->                   | Run after the previous calculation returns true;
-|                   | Execute regardless of the return value of the previous calculations;
//text or /* text */ | Comment, code from the comment will not be executed;



Variables & Functions:

- As there are many variables and functions, you will be able to find it in the robot's documentation, just access the link that is fixed in the robot's parameters.



Characteristics:

  • Fully configurable.
  • It allows you to install up to 21 indicators of your liking!
  • Allows you to configure different filters.
  • Create your strategies using logical expressions!
  • Get a wide variety of variables and functions!
  • Set different hours and days of operation!
  • Track or control the robot from a dashboard.
  • Get sound alerts!
  • It allows the configuration of a multitude of subsystems.
  • Control the sending format of orders and targets.
  • Compatible with custom graphics.
  • And much more...



Subsystems:

  • Daily goal;
  • Simple average price;
  • Partial;
  • Break Even;
  • Trailing stop;
  • Soros gale;
  • Martigale;
  • Hedge;
  • Linear gradient;
  • Advanced average price;



IMPORTANT:

WARNINGS:
1. It is not recommended to use the robot's standard strategy, it was only developed as an example, it is up to the user to develop their own strategy.
2. SB+ currently only works on HEDGE accounts, netting accounts are not yet supported.


Reviews 1
lorowallst
44
lorowallst 2022.11.19 22:26 
 

estou muito feliz em usar o script bot+, ele executa qualquer trade system do mercado! é uma infinidade de opções de trade para usar (médio coberto, ordens hedge balanceadas ou incrementos 1.33x, grids, parciais, preço médio com peso conforme distancia, SM, gale, soros, indicadores externos, ...etc

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lorowallst
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lorowallst 2022.11.19 22:26 
 

estou muito feliz em usar o script bot+, ele executa qualquer trade system do mercado! é uma infinidade de opções de trade para usar (médio coberto, ordens hedge balanceadas ou incrementos 1.33x, grids, parciais, preço médio com peso conforme distancia, SM, gale, soros, indicadores externos, ...etc

Fabio Luis Pretti
9906
Reply from developer Fabio Luis Pretti 2022.11.20 01:28
Eu que fico feliz em poder ajudar, saiba que dentro do possível vou deixar o robô cada vez mais flexível e configurável. 😉
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