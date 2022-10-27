ScriptBot Plus MT5

ScriptBot+ It is a robust programmable robot, designed to allow the user to develop their strategy quickly, with fewer limitations and a multitude of subsystems and triggers based on logical expressions.

With ScriptBot+, it is possible to convert a variety of TEXTS into logical expressions. These expressions, composed of Operators , Variables , and Functions , make it possible to perform calculations using data from indicators , charts , orders , or the client's account . By means of arithmetic operations and comparisons, these expressions play the role of guidelines for the robot, indicating precisely how operations in the market should take place.





Logical expressions:

Examples:

1. Enter the market when the closing price is higher than the closing price of the previous candlestick.

- Expression: CLOSE[1] > CLOSE[2]

- Info: ">" plus signal, "CLOSE[1]" is the price of the penultimate candle, and "CLOSE[2]" is the price of the penultimate candlestick.

2. Close all positions when the Profit is greater than or equal to $30.

- Expression: ALL_PROFIT_OPEN>=30

- Info: ">=" sign greater than or equal to, "ALL_PROFIT_OPEN" returns the profit of all open positions.