Monitoring: This is an example of a signal for this advisor https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2047087 (you can trade more conservatively if desired). The EA works on the principle of maximum price deviation from the average value.

The idea is that the price always strives for balance,

and any large deviation from the average leads to a reciprocal force - opposition.

The entrance is carried out on these deviations.





sigal_deviation - maximum deviation after which a trade is opened;

Filters:





closeBarOnly - work only when the bar is closed, opening and closing deals only after the bar is closed;





waitFastMovement - waiting for fast declines or falls. N is the number of seconds, 0 is disabled. We enter only if N number of seconds have passed from the formation of the minimum or maximum value. Helps to prevent entry during instant price movement;





oneOrderInDay - only one open trade per day. Helps to reduce the risk of sudden price changes during the day;





onlySwapPlus - work only in the direction of a positive swap. It is recommended to choose a broker with positive swaps in either direction.

Since the hedging algorithm is also used in the work of the advisor, and therefore some transactions may remain open for a long time;









sepatateBuyAndSell - a separate algorithm for calculating buy and sell;





minimumDistancePips - minimum distance between the price of an open deal and a new deal;









Options after which a new trade signal is allowed:

crossMa - by the reverse crossing of the average;

narrowingRange - when the range between price and average is narrowed;

skipBars - by the number of bars that passed after the last deal.









RestartSignalType typeRestartSignal - signal restart type;

restartSignalByMa - restart of the signal by the reverse crossing of the average;

restartSignalRange - range upon reaching which a new signal search starts;

countRestartBars - the number of bars after the signal after which a new signal search is allowed.





Capital Management:

userLot - deal lot;

lastLossBack - take profit for the last unprofitable trade;

lastLossBackAddPercent - percentage added to the profit of a losing trade;

lastLossBackLot - coefficient for multiplying the lot and decreasing the take-profit size;

risk - the amount of risk at which the volume increases in proportion to the balance;

Maxlots - maximum lot.





Controlling stop loss and take profit parameters:

UseTakeProfit - allow the use of take profit;

takeProfit - take profit size in points;

UseStopLoss - enable the use of stop loss;

input int stopLoss - stop loss size in points;

Moving Average Setting:

period_MA_CHART - Moving average period;

Signal_MA_Method - Calculation method;

Signal_MA_Applied - Prices for calculation;





Various ways to close deals:

closeByHighLow - close by maximum deviations;

closeAfterTime - closing a deal after a certain time;

inpLiveOrder - timed close.









Other parameters:

_Magic - magic number;

maxSpread - maximum allowable spread.