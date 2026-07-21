Touch Of God is a Grid and Hedge Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It manages a basket of positions on both sides of the market, adding new orders as price moves against the current basket and closing each side once it reaches a defined profit target.

How It Works

On start, the EA opens a Buy and a Sell position at the same time. If price moves against one side by the configured Grid Space, a new position is added on that side with a larger volume, following the chosen lot formula (constant, linear or exponential). Each side closes independently as a full basket once the average price of that basket reaches the profit target distance. A hard cap on the number of grid levels and an emergency Stop Loss on every order protect the account from unlimited exposure.

This EA requires a hedging-mode account. On netting-mode accounts, the simultaneous Buy and Sell positions cancel each other out and the strategy will not behave as designed — check with your broker or use a hedging demo account to confirm before running it live.

Grid and hedge strategies carry real drawdown risk: the account can spend extended periods with a large floating loss before a basket closes in profit. Always test on a demo account with the Strategy Tester before using real funds, and never risk money you cannot afford to lose.

Works On Any Symbol — Optimize It For Your Market

The EA is not locked to a single symbol. Grid Space, lot formula, profit target and the other parameters below can be optimized for any asset, any timeframe and any account size using the built-in MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester. The values shipped as defaults were found this way for EURUSD and are a starting point, not a universal setting.

How To Optimize For Your Own Asset

Open Strategy Tester (Ctrl+R) and select Touch Of God as the Expert Advisor.

Choose your symbol and set the model to "Every tick based on real ticks" for accurate results.

Enable Optimization and choose the "Fast (genetic based algorithm)" mode.

Set the optimization criterion to "Recovery factor maximum" rather than plain profit — this favors configurations with a reasonable drawdown instead of the riskiest one that happened to survive the test period.

In the Inputs tab, mark Grid Space, Grid Lot Formula Factor, the profit target distance and Max Grid Levels for optimization, with ranges that make sense for your symbol's volatility.

Run the optimization and review the results table. Prefer a configuration that repeats across several passes with a moderate drawdown over a single outlier with the highest raw profit — the highest-profit result is usually also the highest-risk one.

Always confirm the account used for testing is a hedging account before trusting the results.

Recommended Starting Point (EURUSD)

The default parameters were validated by genetic optimization on EURUSD using real tick data over a 6-month period, on a hedging account. Because this EA uses a fixed lot size rather than a percentage of balance, the account size must match the lot and grid settings in use — the defaults were tested on a larger account and should not be assumed safe on a small balance without first lowering Initial Lot and re-testing. Use the Strategy Tester on your own account size before going live, and start on a demo account.

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