Slime Risk manager

Professional Risk Manager Dashboard. An advanced position sizing and trade management assistant designed for manual traders. It calculates precise lot sizes based on your chosen risk parameters, helping you protect your account equity while aiming for consistent returns. The tool includes built-in psychological safeguards to encourage disciplined trading behavior, as well as daily profit monitoring to help you lock in gains. It serves as a powerful visual decision-support tool for implementing strict risk management rules and enhancing trading consistency, without engaging in any automatic trade execution. WORKS PERFECTLY ON GBPUSD!


This EA is sold in limited quantities — only 5 copies remain available at USD 100. After purchase, please contact me via private message to receive the user manual and recommended settings.
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