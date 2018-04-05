Agendador de trades

The trade scheduler is an ideal robot for trading news and performing scheduled trades, with the Trader Scheduler you can specify the exact time that the order will be sent to the broker and all the conditions for sending the order to the broker.

Furthermore, if you can control the withdrawal of your order if it is not executed, is the market going in the opposite direction of your expectations or if it is too long since the order placement is passing and your order has not yet been executed.

The trade scheduler has several options to set up your target, the stop and the breackeven, perform partial, etc.

The Trade Scheduler is a complete robot that reads and allows you to schedule the entries in the operation and manage them after they are opened.



