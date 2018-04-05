Agendador de trades

The trade scheduler is an ideal robot for trading news and performing scheduled trades, with the Trader Scheduler you can specify the exact time that the order will be sent to the broker and all the conditions for sending the order to the broker.

Furthermore, if you can control the withdrawal of your order if it is not executed, is the market going in the opposite direction of your expectations or if it is too long since the order placement is passing and your order has not yet been executed.

The trade scheduler has several options to set up your target, the stop and the breackeven, perform partial, etc.

 

The Trade Scheduler is a complete robot that reads and allows you to schedule the entries in the operation and manage them after they are opened.


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Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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5 (3)
Experts
Ghost Scalper MT5 – Multi-Strategy XAUUSD Trading System Ghost Scalper MT5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) . With version 2.3 , Ghost Scalper has evolved into a multi-strategy system. Four independent strategies – Ghost A, Ghost B, Ghost C and Ghost D – operate inside one Expert Advisor and can be enabled together or individually. Each strategy uses its own entry logic together with individually optimized Stop Loss, Take Profit and trailing parameters
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