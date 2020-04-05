Multi-Strategy Gold Portfolio with Prop-Style Risk Protection

Aurum XAU Trend Portfolio EA

Aurum XAU Trend Portfolio EA is a multi-module trend-following Expert Advisor developed specifically for XAUUSD.

Instead of relying on one entry pattern or one timeframe, the system combines eight independent trading modules operating across M1, M15, M30, H1 and H4.

The objective of the portfolio structure is to diversify trading logic across different market conditions while maintaining centralized risk and drawdown control.

One Expert Advisor — Eight Strategy Modules

The portfolio includes:

• Donchian breakout logic

• EMA-filtered Donchian breakout

• Inside Bar breakout

• ATR expansion breakout

• EMA pullback continuation

• Previous Day High and Low breakout

• Opening Range breakout

• Multi-timeframe volatility expansion logic

Each module has its own:

• Trading timeframe

• Entry conditions

• Session filter

• ATR filter

• Stop Loss calculation

• Take Profit ratio

• Position risk

• Maximum holding period

• Trade frequency limit

• Break-even or trailing-stop logic

The modules operate independently but remain controlled by one portfolio-level risk engine.

Designed to Reduce Single-Strategy Dependence

Aurum XAU Trend Portfolio EA is not based on one isolated setup or one narrow parameter combination.

The supplied portfolio uses a fixed configuration selected through a broad Python-based strategy research process. It combines different strategy families, timeframes, trading sessions and exit structures.

This diversification is designed to reduce dependence on a single market pattern or parameter set.

The EA does not perform live optimization and does not automatically change its strategy parameters during trading.

No trading system can be guaranteed to be free from model risk or overfitting. Historical and backtest performance does not guarantee future results.

Prop-Style Risk Management

The EA includes centralized equity-based protection designed for traders operating under strict drawdown limits.

Risk protection features include:

• Daily soft-stop protection

• Daily maximum loss limit

• Global account loss limit

• Automatic portfolio position closure at the soft-stop level

• Risk-based position sizing

• Maximum lot limitation

• Maximum spread filter

• Maximum trades per module per day

• Projected-risk check before opening a trade

• Independent Magic Number for every module

Default protection settings include:

• Daily soft stop: 4.30%

• Daily maximum loss: 5.00%

• Global maximum loss: 10.00%

These settings reflect commonly used prop-style drawdown structures. They must be reviewed and adjusted according to the exact rules, timezone, account size and loss-calculation method of the selected proprietary trading firm.

The EA does not guarantee compliance with every proprietary trading firm because rules differ between firms and account programs.

Risk Model

Each module uses its own predefined risk allocation.

Position volume is calculated from:

• Initial reference balance

• Module risk percentage

• Stop Loss distance

• Symbol tick size

• Symbol tick value

• User-defined risk scale

The global Risk Scale input allows the entire portfolio exposure to be reduced or increased without modifying individual modules.

Conservative risk settings are recommended for evaluation accounts and funded accounts.

Trade Management

Depending on the module, open positions may use:

• Fixed Reward-to-Risk Take Profit

• ATR-based Stop Loss

• Fixed minimum Stop Loss distance

• Break-even protection

• ATR trailing stop

• Maximum holding time measured in bars

• Automatic closure when portfolio drawdown protection is activated

Gold Only

Aurum XAU Trend Portfolio EA is developed and configured exclusively for:

Symbol: XAUUSD / Gold

The strategy parameters, volatility filters, point distances and portfolio structure are designed for Gold and should not be used on unrelated markets.

Recommended Setup

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Symbol: XAUUSD / Gold

Recommended chart: XAUUSD M15

Internal timeframes: M1, M15, M30, H1 and H4

Testing mode: Every tick based on real ticks

Account type: Low-spread ECN or Raw Spread preferred

VPS: Recommended for stable execution

The chart timeframe does not control all modules because the EA reads the required timeframes internally.

Transparent Trading Structure

The EA does not use:

• Martingale

• Grid trading

• Averaging into losing positions

• Recovery multipliers

• Unlimited position stacking

• Hidden lot escalation

• Artificial profit recovery logic

Every trade is opened with a predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit.

Subscription and Support

An active subscription includes:

• Full access to the Expert Advisor

• Technical support

• Installation assistance

• Recommended setup instructions

• Product updates

• Risk-management improvements

• Compatibility corrections

• Future portfolio maintenance

After subscribing, please contact the developer for installation and configuration guidance.

Important Risk Notice

Aurum XAU Trend Portfolio EA is a trading automation tool and does not guarantee profit, successful challenge completion or continued funded-account status.

Trading leveraged instruments involves substantial risk. Market conditions, spreads, execution, commissions, swaps, broker specifications and proprietary trading firm rules may materially affect results.

Always test the EA using real tick data and on a demo account before using it with live or funded capital.

The user remains responsible for selecting appropriate risk settings and ensuring compliance with the rules of the selected broker or proprietary trading firm.