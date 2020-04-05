Aurum XAU Trend Portfolio EA

  • Experts
  • Artur Shchupak
    Artur Shchupak

    Artur Shchupak

    Aurum Quant Lab develops professional algorithmic trading tools for MetaTrader 5.
    Our focus is on structured trading systems, advanced risk management and practical automation for traders who value discipline and capital preservation.
    Development principles:
    • No Martingale
    1 comment
  • Version: 1.1
  • Activations: 10
Aurum XAU Trend Portfolio EA

Multi-Strategy Gold Portfolio with Prop-Style Risk Protection

Aurum XAU Trend Portfolio EA is a multi-module trend-following Expert Advisor developed specifically for XAUUSD.

Instead of relying on one entry pattern or one timeframe, the system combines eight independent trading modules operating across M1, M15, M30, H1 and H4.

The objective of the portfolio structure is to diversify trading logic across different market conditions while maintaining centralized risk and drawdown control.

One Expert Advisor — Eight Strategy Modules

The portfolio includes:

• Donchian breakout logic
• EMA-filtered Donchian breakout
• Inside Bar breakout
• ATR expansion breakout
• EMA pullback continuation
• Previous Day High and Low breakout
• Opening Range breakout
• Multi-timeframe volatility expansion logic

Each module has its own:

• Trading timeframe
• Entry conditions
• Session filter
• ATR filter
• Stop Loss calculation
• Take Profit ratio
• Position risk
• Maximum holding period
• Trade frequency limit
• Break-even or trailing-stop logic

The modules operate independently but remain controlled by one portfolio-level risk engine.

Designed to Reduce Single-Strategy Dependence

Aurum XAU Trend Portfolio EA is not based on one isolated setup or one narrow parameter combination.

The supplied portfolio uses a fixed configuration selected through a broad Python-based strategy research process. It combines different strategy families, timeframes, trading sessions and exit structures.

This diversification is designed to reduce dependence on a single market pattern or parameter set.

The EA does not perform live optimization and does not automatically change its strategy parameters during trading.

No trading system can be guaranteed to be free from model risk or overfitting. Historical and backtest performance does not guarantee future results.

Prop-Style Risk Management

The EA includes centralized equity-based protection designed for traders operating under strict drawdown limits.

Risk protection features include:

• Daily soft-stop protection
• Daily maximum loss limit
• Global account loss limit
• Automatic portfolio position closure at the soft-stop level
• Risk-based position sizing
• Maximum lot limitation
• Maximum spread filter
• Maximum trades per module per day
• Projected-risk check before opening a trade
• Independent Magic Number for every module

Default protection settings include:

• Daily soft stop: 4.30%
• Daily maximum loss: 5.00%
• Global maximum loss: 10.00%

These settings reflect commonly used prop-style drawdown structures. They must be reviewed and adjusted according to the exact rules, timezone, account size and loss-calculation method of the selected proprietary trading firm.

The EA does not guarantee compliance with every proprietary trading firm because rules differ between firms and account programs.

Risk Model

Each module uses its own predefined risk allocation.

Position volume is calculated from:

• Initial reference balance
• Module risk percentage
• Stop Loss distance
• Symbol tick size
• Symbol tick value
• User-defined risk scale

The global Risk Scale input allows the entire portfolio exposure to be reduced or increased without modifying individual modules.

Conservative risk settings are recommended for evaluation accounts and funded accounts.

Trade Management

Depending on the module, open positions may use:

• Fixed Reward-to-Risk Take Profit
• ATR-based Stop Loss
• Fixed minimum Stop Loss distance
• Break-even protection
• ATR trailing stop
• Maximum holding time measured in bars
• Automatic closure when portfolio drawdown protection is activated

Gold Only

Aurum XAU Trend Portfolio EA is developed and configured exclusively for:

Symbol: XAUUSD / Gold

The strategy parameters, volatility filters, point distances and portfolio structure are designed for Gold and should not be used on unrelated markets.

Recommended Setup

Platform: MetaTrader 5
Symbol: XAUUSD / Gold
Recommended chart: XAUUSD M15
Internal timeframes: M1, M15, M30, H1 and H4
Testing mode: Every tick based on real ticks
Account type: Low-spread ECN or Raw Spread preferred
VPS: Recommended for stable execution

The chart timeframe does not control all modules because the EA reads the required timeframes internally.

Transparent Trading Structure

The EA does not use:

• Martingale
• Grid trading
• Averaging into losing positions
• Recovery multipliers
• Unlimited position stacking
• Hidden lot escalation
• Artificial profit recovery logic

Every trade is opened with a predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit.

Subscription and Support

An active subscription includes:

• Full access to the Expert Advisor
• Technical support
• Installation assistance
• Recommended setup instructions
• Product updates
• Risk-management improvements
• Compatibility corrections
• Future portfolio maintenance

After subscribing, please contact the developer for installation and configuration guidance.

Important Risk Notice

Aurum XAU Trend Portfolio EA is a trading automation tool and does not guarantee profit, successful challenge completion or continued funded-account status.

Trading leveraged instruments involves substantial risk. Market conditions, spreads, execution, commissions, swaps, broker specifications and proprietary trading firm rules may materially affect results.

Always test the EA using real tick data and on a demo account before using it with live or funded capital.

The user remains responsible for selecting appropriate risk settings and ensuring compliance with the rules of the selected broker or proprietary trading firm.


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Gold House — Gold Swing Breakout Trading  One EA. Three Trading Modes. Choose the One That Fits Your Style. No Grid. No Martingale. The price will increase by $50 after every 10 purchases. Final planned price: $1,999. Live Signals:  Profit Priority Mode： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2359124 BE priority Mode :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372604 Adaptive Mode:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379287  (High-Risk Configuration Reference – Potential profits and losses are amplified. N
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Experts
BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
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MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
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XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
BB Return mt5
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BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.77 (128)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
Full Throttle DMX
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (11)
Experts
Full Throttle DMX - Real strategy  Real results   Full Throttle DMX is a multi-currency trading expert advisor designed to operate with EURUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURGBP, and AUDNZD currency pairs. The system is built on a classical trading approach, using well-known technical indicators and proven market logic. The EA contains 10 independent strategies, each designed to identify different market conditions and opportunities. Unlike many modern automated systems, Full Throttle DMX does not use ris
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.38 (52)
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Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
Daytrade Pro Algo MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.18 (11)
Experts
Launch Promo: Limited number of copies available at current price Final price: 990$ NEW: get 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade accounts) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here LIVE RESULTS:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP: Click here Set Files Welcome to DayTrade Pro Algo!  After years of studying the markets and programming different strategies, I have found an algorithm that has everything a good trading system needs: It is broker independent It is spread independent It
One Man Army
Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (23)
Experts
BONUS FOR EVERY CUSTOMER: Every customer who purchases this bot will receive a free GRABBER BOT : This offer is available for a limited time only. So hurry! No hype, No reckless risk. Trading with minimal drawdown: One Man Army is a multi-currency trading system built for both personal and prop-firm trading. It follows a strategy of scalping short- and medium-term corrections and market reversals, trading through pending limit orders. This trading bot doesn’t guess the direction — it enters the
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4.2 (25)
Experts
ArtQuant Gold — Multi-Module Expert Advisor for XAUUSD ArtQuant Gold is an automated trading system developed exclusively for Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA combines multiple independent trading modules with centralized portfolio management, exposure limits, execution filters, virtual trade management and account-protection tools. It is designed for traders who want a dedicated XAUUSD system without having to configure individual indicators or internal strategy parameters. ArtQuant Gold su
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4.59 (29)
Experts
BURNING GRID UP TO 35 SYMBOLS. ONE COORDINATED GRID SYSTEM. The forex market does not move through one currency pair at a time. While one symbol is trending, another may be consolidating, reversing or building a completely different opportunity. Burning Grid was developed for this multi-pair environment. From one MetaTrader 5 chart, the EA can process up to 35 supported symbols. Different grid strategies can pursue their own opportunities, while shared controls coordinate risk, spreads, currenc
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