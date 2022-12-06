Safe FX Scalping

3

Safe FX Scalping SFS: Experience Automated Forex Scalping with SFS - A Reliable Expert Advisor Utilizing a Systemized Momentum Breakout Strategy, High-Quality Trades, and Advanced Money Management Techniques

!! No backtest manipulation, no backtest fitting, it's a real legitimate forex trading expert advisor strategy with actual results

Revolutionize your trading with our highly effective trading robot. Our trading robot is specifically designed to be effective in the supply & demand zone, structure support, and resistance zone, utilizing a well-organized method of entering or existing trades with an excellent risk-to-reward ratio.

Safe FX scalping EA is entirely automated with adaptive inputs, ensuring that you can take advantage of market opportunities at any time. It uses pending orders to enter the market with unmatched precision and accuracy, boasting a 95% winning rate that is sure to maximize potential profits.

With a very low drawdown rate, our Safe FX scalping EA is contrary to other trading systems, ensuring that you minimize your losses and protect your outcome. Our Safe FX scalping EA follows strict money management principles with hard stop loss and hard take profit for every trade, providing you with a reliable and consistent trading experience

Our fast and reliable algorithmic method monitors trades, modifications, and closings to ensure that you never miss a single trade opportunity. Unlike other trading robots that use grid functionality or martingale or other very risky methods, our Safe FX scalping EA relies on getting in and out of trades quickly, which leads to high possibilities of reliability and constant results in the future.

Safe FX scalping robot is suitable for both beginners and experienced traders, providing you with a product that delivers. It has been tested on IC market, FTMO, FIVERS, MFF TickMill, from 2018-2022, ensuring that it is making a smart trading decision.

Our Safe FX scalping EA is perfect for prop trading and funded accounts like FTMO, FIVERS, MFF, or others. And, once you purchase our product, we will send you set files, making it even easier for you to get started.

Important, this robot is very cheap, and this is intended as this robot is still new in this market, and after selling a few copies I will increase the price to $799

Best Trading Pairs

EURUSD, USDJPY

Recommended Time Frame

1 Hour

Minimum Deposit

$100

Minimum Leverage

1:100

Recommended Broker Account

Hedging ECN Account. Low Spread, And Zero Stop Level

 

Features

- Entirely automated system with adaptive inputs.

- Uses pending orders to enter the market.

- Very high accuracy rate, 95% winning rate

- Very Low Drawdown Rate, Contrary to Other Trading Systems

- Follows strict money management with hard stop loss and hard take profit for every trade.

- A fast and reliable algorithmic method to monitor trades, modification, and closing.

- Does not use gird functionality or martingale or other very risky methods.

- Tested on IC market, FTMO, FIVERS, MFF TickMill 2018-2022

- Good for prop trading and funded accounts, like FTMO, FIVERS, MFF or others, message me after purchase to send you set files

 

 

Input Setting:

 

1)           Start trading time: when to start trading

2)           Stop Trading Time: when to stop trading

3)           Magic Number: Put a different number for each pair

4)           Trade comment: put a comment to identify trades

5)           Pick fixed lot size: choose your lost size, or zero if using risk %

6)           Take profit in points: put take profit in points

7)           Stoploss in points: put stop loss in points

8)           Points to start trailing: when the EA will start trailing SL

9)           Trail distance points: how many points below market the SL will be

10)         Trading time frame: what time frame the EA will trade

11)         Check every X candle: after how many candles the EA will check again

12)         Check again after x hours: after how many hours the order will be expired

 

 

I want to emphasize that my EA is not a guaranteed solution for winning a funded account, but rather a useful tool to improve the chances of success. the focus should be on avoiding lossing the challenge, second aiming for the 14-day extension, This approach, can greatly enhance the chances of winning a funded account in the current or subsequent months

 

For Easy Setup

- Open 1H timeframe charts for each pair EURUSD and USDJPY.
- Start EA on each chart and make sure to set different magic number.
- Set the suited money management, fixed lot, risk percent

 

 

 

IMPORTANT!

  The default settings are optimal for both EURUSD and USDJPY trading currency pairs and for most brokers, no set files are needed. You can do more specific optimization for your broker.

  The results of scalping trading entirely depend on the quality of the brokerage executions. you can of course message me for advice on choosing the right brokers.

  If You need further assistance, You can direct message me.

Additionally, don't hesitate to reach out for help and support by leaving a comment in the section dedicated to the EA after your purchase.


Read Here: Frequently Asked Question from My Clients 

Read Here : 5 Reasons Why Traders Fail to Make Money with Expert Advisors (ea) in Forex Trading


Reviews 34
1975Sunci
40
1975Sunci 2023.08.26 21:34 
 

Hello Syd!, please add me to your friends, i have bought your EA .

Lelolo90
70
Lelolo90 2023.05.09 20:55 
 

For all the people out there complaining, I have used this both live and done a lot of backtest and can say that im more than pleased. It is what it says it is, a "Safe Scalper", the risk is almost none. And for all people who knows how the market works, Low Risk = (potential)Low Reward, High Risk= (potential)High reward. You will never get Safe Scalper with Grid or Martingale because you multiply your risk with every trade that is wrong. Take the following in mind and I wish you all the best of luck: 1. Its a scalper, be aware of what type of account you are using or the spread will eat most of the value. 2. The DD is more or less nothing, no martingale, no blown up accounts (again, with right account type). 3. Just look how smooth balance/equity moves together in back test (safe money out and in). 4. I would say that its good to have at least 1500 EUR/USD in the account for the "minor" bumbs that occurs in the pairs. If you know the market or watch the news, you know why the bumps are there and they should be there. 5. If you want to take more risk than none (like I do), increase the RiskPercent in input. This is not a recommendation, but I use 4. Best of luck all, and thanks Sydashrf for an amazing product.

Kristyna Janska
172
Kristyna Janska 2023.04.10 15:23 
 

I have back-tested this EA for an extensive period of time. I have altered the setting slightly which proven to give me a good result. I have the EA running on live account now and so far, trades are profitable. I will update after longer time, but for now I have positive review. For the price, this is a great EA. People who write negative feedback expect too much too fast.

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1975Sunci
40
1975Sunci 2023.08.26 21:34 
 

Hello Syd!, please add me to your friends, i have bought your EA .

bob thomson
585
bob thomson 2023.06.08 21:25 
 

Not good, not like backtest, just skip this ea. I tried prop firm with this ea and failed hard.

Sebastien Pascal Mortreux
233
Sebastien Pascal Mortreux 2023.05.25 21:49 
 

rented since yesterday after several days working on its configuration in backtest. I had come to tell myself that the backtest is so confusing the results are stunning. In real terms, the results are at the level of the backtest. to follow in time, but at this stage the quality of the openings is incredible. cheer !

Update : not working a long time ..

berjusad2012
72
berjusad2012 2023.05.11 02:57 
 

Waste Of Money its all Lies trust me i wish i paid a bill with the money instead. back test is good but real results are all losses

Lelolo90
70
Lelolo90 2023.05.09 20:55 
 

For all the people out there complaining, I have used this both live and done a lot of backtest and can say that im more than pleased. It is what it says it is, a "Safe Scalper", the risk is almost none. And for all people who knows how the market works, Low Risk = (potential)Low Reward, High Risk= (potential)High reward. You will never get Safe Scalper with Grid or Martingale because you multiply your risk with every trade that is wrong. Take the following in mind and I wish you all the best of luck: 1. Its a scalper, be aware of what type of account you are using or the spread will eat most of the value. 2. The DD is more or less nothing, no martingale, no blown up accounts (again, with right account type). 3. Just look how smooth balance/equity moves together in back test (safe money out and in). 4. I would say that its good to have at least 1500 EUR/USD in the account for the "minor" bumbs that occurs in the pairs. If you know the market or watch the news, you know why the bumps are there and they should be there. 5. If you want to take more risk than none (like I do), increase the RiskPercent in input. This is not a recommendation, but I use 4. Best of luck all, and thanks Sydashrf for an amazing product.

Sydashrf Syf Aldyn Almrshdy
1303
Reply from developer Sydashrf Syf Aldyn Almrshdy 2023.05.10 13:39
Hi, thank you so much for taking the time to leave us a review! i am really glad to hear that you're pleased with my EA. i appreciate your tips and insights for using it effectively. Best of luck to you and happy trading!
Rannel Kanza
24
Rannel Kanza 2023.05.08 10:27 
 

EA non rentable passez votre chemin j'ai essayez plusieurs methode et rien ne marche.

Sydashrf Syf Aldyn Almrshdy
1303
Reply from developer Sydashrf Syf Aldyn Almrshdy 2023.05.08 16:33
https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/752717
minachann
1662
minachann 2023.04.30 16:30 
 

After using it for 3 months, the loss is bigger than the profit.

Sydashrf Syf Aldyn Almrshdy
1303
Reply from developer Sydashrf Syf Aldyn Almrshdy 2023.05.08 16:33
https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/752717
ninatjeuw
560
ninatjeuw 2023.04.29 04:44 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Sydashrf Syf Aldyn Almrshdy
1303
Reply from developer Sydashrf Syf Aldyn Almrshdy 2023.05.08 16:33
https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/752717
Anthony Ka-jiun Ng
1505
Anthony Ka-jiun Ng 2023.04.21 10:05 
 

i have been using this EA for few weeks it is not bad with good win loss ratio but it needs spread and slippage filter

Patrick Klose
24
Patrick Klose 2023.04.20 11:42 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Sydashrf Syf Aldyn Almrshdy
1303
Reply from developer Sydashrf Syf Aldyn Almrshdy 2023.04.20 13:32
hello, thank you for your purchase and support, I have added you as a friend and sent you the set fils, please let me know if you will need any other help
Kristyna Janska
172
Kristyna Janska 2023.04.10 15:23 
 

I have back-tested this EA for an extensive period of time. I have altered the setting slightly which proven to give me a good result. I have the EA running on live account now and so far, trades are profitable. I will update after longer time, but for now I have positive review. For the price, this is a great EA. People who write negative feedback expect too much too fast.

Sydashrf Syf Aldyn Almrshdy
1303
Reply from developer Sydashrf Syf Aldyn Almrshdy 2023.04.10 21:38
Hey there! Thanks a lot for sharing your experience with the EA. It's awesome to hear that you've been able to tweak the settings and have been seeing some profitable trades on your live account. I totally get where you're coming from with the negative feedback - sometimes people expect quick results and don't realize the importance of thorough testing. I really appreciate your honest and fair assessment of the EA's value for the price. It's always great to hear from satisfied customers like you. Keep us posted on how things continue to go for you with the EA
cortiz93
15
cortiz93 2023.04.09 23:01 
 

Hello I purchased your product can you send me files to set up

Sydashrf Syf Aldyn Almrshdy
1303
Reply from developer Sydashrf Syf Aldyn Almrshdy 2023.04.10 08:09
hello, thank you for your purchase and for your support, I have added you as a friend and sent you the set files, let me know if you will have any questions or need any help
uniquestyle
40
uniquestyle 2023.04.05 14:22 
 

Ive been testing the EA with backtest realticks and every tick and i can tell you the strategy is not ideal and bad honestly. Think about it, it sets buy/sell stops exactly at the levels where we grab liquidity and could see the pullback. Based on the small trail, you make almost no profits and lose more than you win. It says its contrary of the most strategies, but this isnt of any advantage. Instead spend your money on your manual trading skills. I tested a lot of months with different data for EURUSD and USDJPY only, but just deleted it now. Yes there might be a phase where you can hit some percentages but overall not worth it.

Sydashrf Syf Aldyn Almrshdy
1303
Reply from developer Sydashrf Syf Aldyn Almrshdy 2023.04.05 14:43
Thank you for taking the time to review my strategy.it saddens me it is a one-star rating, and I'm sorry to hear that it didn't meet your expectations. I was really hoping that you would give it a chance and see it in action, and I'm still convinced that if you were to test it out, with a good broker, low spread, and good execution you would be surprised at the results. you described my strategy very well. That's exactly what I was going for, and I'm glad that you understand why I chose this particular approach. I do believe that the market doesn't always behave in a predictable way ad pulls back exactly at the highs or lows, and sometimes it extends beyond the highs and lows before making a move. That's why I think that this is a valid strategy, and why I see the EURUSD and USDJPY as some of the best pairs to trade with this momentum breakout EA. If you have any questions or concerns, I'm more than happy to answer them.
raffiek
170
raffiek 2023.04.03 13:27 
 

Hello. I have purchased the EA, please send me set files and add me as friends. I have installed the EA on the 2 recommended pairs. The Developer did contact me and sent me set files for EURUSD and USDJPY for timeframe H1, I am going to try this out. As of this moment I cannot recommend this EA.

Sydashrf Syf Aldyn Almrshdy
1303
Reply from developer Sydashrf Syf Aldyn Almrshdy 2023.04.04 12:54
hello Raffiek, thank you for your purchase, I have replied to your comment, it is better to remove EA & orders on other pairs you were trading for now, and I see we are friends, you can message me so I could help you better, thanks again
AsiongTheTrader
31
AsiongTheTrader 2023.04.03 03:12 
 

Hi, I had purchased your EA. Please send me the set files.

Sydashrf Syf Aldyn Almrshdy
1303
Reply from developer Sydashrf Syf Aldyn Almrshdy 2023.04.03 08:31
hello Asiong, thank you for your purchase and your support, I have added you as a friend and sent you the set files, looking forward to hearing from you
Peter Istvan Vandorfi
370
Peter Istvan Vandorfi 2023.04.01 19:18 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Sydashrf Syf Aldyn Almrshdy
1303
Reply from developer Sydashrf Syf Aldyn Almrshdy 2023.04.02 13:03
Thank you for your purchase, Peter! Please check your message, I sent you the set files you need. Thank you for choosing my EA, and I look forward to hearing from you!
Boris Carranza Navas
153
Boris Carranza Navas 2023.03.30 14:00 
 

Hola a todos. Adquirí el EA el 2/03/23 y hasta hoy, que he decidido dejar de usarlo, ha estado trabajando con la configuración recomendada, en cuenta real del Broker IC Markets. Es cierto que en demo y en backtest funciona bien, y no niego que no consiga pasar cuentas fondeadas, ya que al final son cuentas demo, pero mi experiencia en real no es buena. Hay buena atención por parte del creador, eso es cierto, pero después de casi un mes, mis resultados no han sido positivos, todo lo contrario. Ha hecho muchas más operaciones con beneficio que no con pérdidas, pero en la mayoría de ocasiones consigue solo unos cuantos pips y las pérdidas son mucho más costosas. Quizás aún no es tiempo suficiente para valorarlo correctamente, no voy a entrar en esa discusión, pero después de este tiempo y analizando bien como trabaja para mi no es válido. Lo siento por el creador, ya que me atendió bien, pero he sentido la obligación de expresar mi más sincera opinión. Suerte a tod@s!

--

Actualizo para dar respuesta al desarrollador: Disculpa el error Sydashrf, son 20 pips como bien dices y ya lo he editado para no crear confusión. Aunque empecé a usar el EA con el broker XM, que ya estuvimos comparando los diferenciales y eran buenos para el EA, me cambié a IC Markets y lo he usado con el VPS de Beeks desde entonces. Abrí una cuenta en IC Markets porque los ejemplos que me mostraste eran de este Broker y los resultados no eran iguales a los míos en XM (quería tener las mismas condiciones) y he mantenido el 90 % del tiempo de funcionamiento del EA con las configuraciones originales que me mandaste, sin modificarlas. Además, muestro aquí como continua la conversación https://app.screencast.com/vuCg6Y7EkoDYq , ya que la cuenta Zero de XM es exactamente el tipo de cuenta que aconsejaste, con comisión, pero muy bajos spreads. Has obtenido ganancias con el EA, operando EURUSD y USDJPY en cuenta real, en este último mes? Si es el caso me gustaría conocer más detalles, porque no entendería que ha podido pasar...

Sydashrf Syf Aldyn Almrshdy
1303
Reply from developer Sydashrf Syf Aldyn Almrshdy 2023.03.30 17:14
Hi there, thank you for taking the time to write a review. I'm sorry to hear that you're not satisfied with the results of the EA, I recall mentioning to you during our chat that my EA may not work as well with XM as it does with other good brokers due to certain limitations. Additionally, using a VPS is essential to ensure optimal performance. here is a Screenshot https://www.screencast.com/t/38S4e8zF Regarding the issue with the loss, please note that it should be 20 pips instead of 200 pips. I'm not sure if the EA was set up correctly in your case. I sincerely apologize for any confusion or frustration this may have caused you. I would be more than happy to work with you to ensure that you get the best possible outcome from my EA. Would you be willing to reconsider your review and give the EA another chance? Please don't hesitate to reach out to me if you have any further questions or concerns.
KO PARTNERS LTD
2768
Adekanmi Ayodele Ojuri 2023.03.30 13:25 
 

Update: It actually works but do not use it for USD/JPY. Use it on EUR/USD and GBP/USD instead. I have back tested on a live account and at first I had huge losses but that was also due to the USD/JPY pair.

Untoldmaster
60
Untoldmaster 2023.03.29 18:41 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Sydashrf Syf Aldyn Almrshdy
1303
Reply from developer Sydashrf Syf Aldyn Almrshdy 2023.03.29 22:34
Hello! Thank you for your purchase and support. I've added you as a friend and am here to assist you with anything you may need.
Julio_Rafael
58
Julio_Rafael 2023.03.29 03:59 
 

Hi, my friend, I just bought your EA, please add me to your friends. Need some help with the settings for a prop firm. Tks.

//

Update: I've used the EA for three and it is working well for me. Please check the comments if you want to see my trades. Also, great communication with Sydashrf. Thank you so much.

Sydashrf Syf Aldyn Almrshdy
1303
Reply from developer Sydashrf Syf Aldyn Almrshdy 2023.03.29 10:33
hello, thank you for your purchase and support, I have added you as a friend and looking forward to hearing from you
12
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