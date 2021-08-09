IncaGold
- Experts
-
Evgeniy Zhdan➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖
Products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/trendhunter/seller
➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
The trend expert determines the patterns of price consolidation and works towards the continuation or change of the trend.
The best results are achieved when trading on trading instruments (TF 5M) EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY.
It is important that your broker's spread does not exceed:
- EURUSD 10 pips;
- GBPUSD 20 pips;
- USDJPY 80 pips.
The Expert Advisor does not use dangerous trading methods: there is no martingale system, no averaging.
Each trade has a stop loss and a take profit.
The Expert Advisor does not have chart decorations to maximize performance.
The unique system of support of transactions allows you to close them with the maximum result.
Starting balance for trading from $ 100.
It is recommended to use a remote server (VPS).
Input parameters:
- Trend timeframe - Older timeframe for determining the trend;
- MaxRisk - the maximum risk for determining the volume of the transaction;
- if MaxRisk = 0, Lot will be - If MaxRisk = 0, the lot will be like this;
- Take Profit - Take profit;
- Stop Loss - Stop Loss;
- MaxLot - Limitation of the maximum lot;
- Max Trades - The maximum number of simultaneous (independent) trades;
- Start trailing (if> 0) - start trailing at profit (pips);
- First trailing level - The first level for placing a stop loss;
- Trailing step - Trailing stop step;
- Use the adviser's working time? - Using a trading interval;
- The hour of commencement of trade - trading start hour;
- Minute of commencement of trade - Minute of commencement of trade;
- Hour of the end of trade - Hour of the end of trade;
- Minute of the end of trade - Minute of the end of trade;
- Comment to order - Comments to opened deals;
- Slippage - Maximum slippage level;
- Max Spread - Maximum spread;
- Magic Number - Magic number to distinguish your orders.