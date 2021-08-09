The trend expert determines the patterns of price consolidation and works towards the continuation or change of the trend.





The best results are achieved when trading on trading instruments (TF 5M) EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY .





It is important that your broker's spread does not exceed:

EURUSD 10 pips;

GBPUSD 20 pips;

USDJPY 80 pips.

The Expert Advisor does not use dangerous trading methods: there is no martingale system, no averaging.





Each trade has a stop loss and a take profit.





The Expert Advisor does not have chart decorations to maximize performance.





The unique system of support of transactions allows you to close them with the maximum result.





Starting balance for trading from $ 100.





It is recommended to use a remote server (VPS).





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