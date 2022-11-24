**FTMO Smart Trader EA: The Professional Algorithmic Solution for Prop Firm Success**





Achieve a disciplined edge in the EURUSD market with the FTMO Smart Trader EA. Engineered specifically for traders navigating proprietary firm challenges—such as FTMO, Funded Next, and My Forex Funds—this MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor prioritizes consistency, capital preservation, and strict adherence to professional risk management standards.





### **Strategic Trading Methodology**





The FTMO Smart Trader EA utilizes a sophisticated momentum-based scalping algorithm. By focusing exclusively on the EURUSD pair during the low-volatility window of 00:00 to 04:00 GMT+3, the system avoids the unpredictable slippage and high-impact news events common during peak trading sessions. This precision-timed approach allows for cleaner technical entries and more reliable exit points.





### **Core Features for the Funded Trader**





* **Prop Firm Optimized:** Every parameter is tuned to align with the stringent drawdown and consistency requirements of major funding programs.

* **Zero High-Risk Tactics:** This EA strictly avoids Martingale, Grid, or Hedging strategies. Every position is protected by a fixed Stop Loss and a dynamic Take Profit.

* **Low Drawdown Focus:** Designed with a conservative profile, targeting an approximate 2% maximum drawdown to ensure long-term account safety.

* **Plug-and-Play Simplicity:** Pre-optimized settings allow for rapid deployment on accounts ranging from $5,000 to $50,000+.





### **Verified Technical Specifications**





* **Platform:** MetaTrader 4

* **Symbol:** EURUSD

* **Timeframe:** M1 (Optimized for precision scalping)

* **Trading Window:** 00:00 - 04:00 GMT+3

* **Minimum Balance:** $200 (Recommended $1,000+ for professional risk scaling)





### **Professional Support & Transparency**





We are committed to the success of our community. For the latest set files, technical guidance, or to view our live performance monitoring, please contact us directly via the MQL5 messaging system or the Comments section below.





*Note: For optimal performance, a low-latency VPS and an ECN broker are highly recommended.*





**Take the next step in your funding journey. Experience professional-grade automation today.**







