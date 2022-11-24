FTMO Smart Trader EA

4

**FTMO Smart Trader EA: The Professional Algorithmic Solution for Prop Firm Success**


Achieve a disciplined edge in the EURUSD market with the FTMO Smart Trader EA. Engineered specifically for traders navigating proprietary firm challenges—such as FTMO, Funded Next, and My Forex Funds—this MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor prioritizes consistency, capital preservation, and strict adherence to professional risk management standards.


### **Strategic Trading Methodology**


The FTMO Smart Trader EA utilizes a sophisticated momentum-based scalping algorithm. By focusing exclusively on the EURUSD pair during the low-volatility window of 00:00 to 04:00 GMT+3, the system avoids the unpredictable slippage and high-impact news events common during peak trading sessions. This precision-timed approach allows for cleaner technical entries and more reliable exit points.


### **Core Features for the Funded Trader**


*   **Prop Firm Optimized:** Every parameter is tuned to align with the stringent drawdown and consistency requirements of major funding programs.

*   **Zero High-Risk Tactics:** This EA strictly avoids Martingale, Grid, or Hedging strategies. Every position is protected by a fixed Stop Loss and a dynamic Take Profit.

*   **Low Drawdown Focus:** Designed with a conservative profile, targeting an approximate 2% maximum drawdown to ensure long-term account safety.

*   **Plug-and-Play Simplicity:** Pre-optimized settings allow for rapid deployment on accounts ranging from $5,000 to $50,000+.


### **Verified Technical Specifications**


*   **Platform:** MetaTrader 4

*   **Symbol:** EURUSD

*   **Timeframe:** M1 (Optimized for precision scalping)

*   **Trading Window:** 00:00 - 04:00 GMT+3

*   **Minimum Balance:** $200 (Recommended $1,000+ for professional risk scaling)


### **Professional Support & Transparency**


We are committed to the success of our community. For the latest set files, technical guidance, or to view our live performance monitoring, please contact us directly via the MQL5 messaging system or the Comments section below. 


*Note: For optimal performance, a low-latency VPS and an ECN broker are highly recommended.*


**Take the next step in your funding journey. Experience professional-grade automation today.**



Reviews 4
Darryl Brown
338
Darryl Brown 2023.04.19 03:22 
 

Looking good so far....bought it yesterday and will try it on a prop firm soon.

Livio Yves Chathuant
998
Livio Yves Chathuant 2023.02.13 23:01 
 

GREAT

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Milch Cow Zone EA is an amazing tool designed to handle your losing trades in a different concept rather than using Stop Loss feature and ensure almost a profitable outcome regardless of market direction when closing orders according to a smart hedging mechanism "back-and-forth". It works by changing net direction of your trade using larger hedging trades in opposite directions. The Expert Advisor starts opening one order with a market trend or opening one order of your choice or opening the hed
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247stocknow
192
247stocknow 2024.02.01 14:01 
 

Bought this product after asking the developer if this would work on my prop firm account(s) and they said yes. Once I bought the product, the developer said the product don't work and I would have to buy another one. I asked if I could get my money back and they said no. They kept wanting me to buy the other product from a different site. I asked why they have this product up if it don't work anymore and they didn't give me a response on why they have this product up if it don't work. They just told me to buy another program. Wish I could show the screenshots of our conversation.

Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
3918
Reply from developer Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi 2024.02.01 15:04
I DIDN'T SAY YOU HAVE TO BUY ANOTHER ONE I SAID I WOULD TRY TO MAKE THINGS WORK, AND I WILL MAKE SET FILES FOR YOU. YOU JUST MISUNDERSTOOD ME
Mohammed Sadeq Ahmed
136
Mohammed Sadeq Ahmed 2023.10.16 01:04 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Darryl Brown
338
Darryl Brown 2023.04.19 03:22 
 

Looking good so far....bought it yesterday and will try it on a prop firm soon.

Livio Yves Chathuant
998
Livio Yves Chathuant 2023.02.13 23:01 
 

GREAT

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