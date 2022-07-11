Fidelity MT4

3

Description :

Fidelity EA is an Expert Advisor for trading on all Forex pairs and all timeframe. EA is powered with specific trend detection algorithms. The algorithm is fully smart and automatic. So the use and setup of EA is very simple and there is no need to have deep knowledge about the market.


Growing the EA :

The EA will be updated and supported always. New features will be added later for free. If you need a specific feature to be added to the EA, please write your idea on the comments page. I will try to add them as updates.

I am working on a new plugin to the EA signal engine.  The option will be " Smart Auto Change of Settings on Each Week". The plugin will make the performance of EA better. After that update, the price of EA will be tripled . All previous buyers will receive the updated version for free.


Using the EA :

The EA is very simple and without complicated input parameters.

The full list of all inputs + recommended values are described here.

If you have any questions about the specific item, you can contact me on PV or on the product comments page.



Optimizing the EA :

Optimizing this EA is very simple and lightweight. Because there are no complicated signal settings parameters.

It is recommended to use Fixed Lot Size with a minimum value (such as 0.01 lots) and tester balance with a large value (such as 10000). After finding the best set, then change the lot size settings based on achieved DD on optimization and your account size.


Recommendations and Using Conditions :

  • You can run EA on several charts and symbols.
  • If you attach EA to multiple charts, decrease volumes to reduce your risk.
  • You can use default values of the EA for all pairs and M30 Timeframe.
  • For real trading, use 5~10% of tester volumes.


We are ready to help you about using the EA, Please don't hesitate to contact us.
Visit our other useful utilities, Indicators and experts here.



Reviews 8
Caspar Justin Beks
263
Caspar Justin Beks 2023.02.21 11:50 
 

This EA runs very smooth after back-testing a lot. I run it on H1 and ticked the check with D1. In my set files I disabled SL and run up to 7 levels of Martingale (grid averaging / multiply 1,5 / 7 orders) and use trailing SL. It runs on 19 different currency pairs running in parallel and 2 cryptos.

In Q4 22 It ran on a dummy account and doubled in 3 months. Now 6 weeks on a live account and the EA shows similar performance. Thanks Kyra!

Kom Det
69
Kom Det 2023.01.09 18:15 
 

Good Profit EA

Sound of dawn sqd
460
Sound of dawn sqd 2022.10.13 13:04 
 

使用测试了2个月 暂时给5颗星，目前跑起来某个参数周期还可以，我正在使用老版本，新版本会对应测试使用； 期待作者为这个程序做出更多的努力，它或许需要更多的努力。 让对它观望的人后悔去吧！ 加油！

================================================================================================

2022年11月4日

我不确定这是假的还是过度合身的，

目前性能很差，期待作者更现实的优化。

目前带止损的表现不尽如人意，但我也不能一下子干掉它。

相信作者会给出更好的参数结果，

我会继续更新。

期待会有更好的效果，希望作者增加功能，减少历史的拟合成分。

（暂时减少一颗星）

每月更新

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Filter:
Caspar Justin Beks
263
Caspar Justin Beks 2023.02.21 11:50 
 

This EA runs very smooth after back-testing a lot. I run it on H1 and ticked the check with D1. In my set files I disabled SL and run up to 7 levels of Martingale (grid averaging / multiply 1,5 / 7 orders) and use trailing SL. It runs on 19 different currency pairs running in parallel and 2 cryptos.

In Q4 22 It ran on a dummy account and doubled in 3 months. Now 6 weeks on a live account and the EA shows similar performance. Thanks Kyra!

Kom Det
69
Kom Det 2023.01.09 18:15 
 

Good Profit EA

Sound of dawn sqd
460
Sound of dawn sqd 2022.10.13 13:04 
 

使用测试了2个月 暂时给5颗星，目前跑起来某个参数周期还可以，我正在使用老版本，新版本会对应测试使用； 期待作者为这个程序做出更多的努力，它或许需要更多的努力。 让对它观望的人后悔去吧！ 加油！

================================================================================================

2022年11月4日

我不确定这是假的还是过度合身的，

目前性能很差，期待作者更现实的优化。

目前带止损的表现不尽如人意，但我也不能一下子干掉它。

相信作者会给出更好的参数结果，

我会继续更新。

期待会有更好的效果，希望作者增加功能，减少历史的拟合成分。

（暂时减少一颗星）

每月更新

Wei Peng Li
336
Wei Peng Li 2022.10.08 05:32 
 

Waste money, the author will falsify historical orders every time he updates the ea, and the order direction of each version for the latest market will change. The author will update the EA every month, and the test results of each update will only change for this month's market. If the author does not update ea for more than two months, and the results are still good, then I will consider changing my comments, before that, no matter what the author said, I will not change my opinion.I keep many screenshots of orders in different versions, and I can send them if you want.

Cristian Mihail Pauna
13168
Cristian Mihail Pauna 2022.09.24 06:09 
 

Negative feedback!

Youssef Mf Gerges
222
Youssef Mf Gerges 2022.08.26 16:45 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

caden50
175
caden50 2022.08.20 13:56 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
57137
Reply from developer Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon 2022.08.20 16:51
Defaults settings are optimal options for all pairs on M30. For other timeframes can use some recommended values from the below link. Other Money management settings must be adjusted based on your strategy and your risk plan.
https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/749799
ForexMaster
49402
ForexMaster 2022.07.14 10:08 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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