Multi Gold30 Ai Robot
- Experts
-
Nirundorn PromphaoI have my Ai Robot, EA for your success trading, See my portfolio http://winnerhost.com , https://winwifi.blogspot.com , https://facebook.com/WinWiFiRobot , https://youtube.com/Thechatthong , https://mrpwowdash.blogspot.com , https://60markets4you.blogspot.com , https://60axi.blogspot.com
- Version: 20.22
- Updated: 8 July 2022
- Activations: 20
Multi Gold30 Ai Robot is a safe system for Forex and Crypto currencies trading. Developed exclusively for the XAUUSD pair(GOLD) and any currency pairs. Try now!
Most Profitable Strategies Inside
Close Order with Money Profit, CutOff technology, Cutloss by amount of trades.
Super Special Edition for traders and Introducing Broker and Partners
Strategy : Select group of strategy from inputs tab., Easy to using.
The forbidden thing to do is open all strategies at the same time.
##Direct Hyper Group##
Strategy Multi Gold Direct Ai Robot
Base on your command
Multi_Gold_BUY_Only Strategy = false is OFF, if true is On function
##Duos Hyper Group##
Strategy Multi Gold Duos Ai Robot
Base on order hedging
Multi_Gold_BUYSELL_AutoHedge = false
##Scalping Hyper Group##
Strategy Multi Gold30 Ai Robot
Base on Current Chart, H4 Level
Multi_Gold30_Ai_Robot = true
##Boxing Hyper Group##
Strategy Multi Gold Boxing34 Ai Robot
Base on Current Chart, M30 Zone
Multi_Gold_Boxing34_Ai_Robot = false
Base on Current Chart, M30 Zone
Multi_Gold_Boxing44_Ai_Robot = false
Strategy Multi Gold Boxing45 Ai Robot
M30 Zone
H1 Trend, Reversal, Zone, Scalping
Strategy Multi Gold Boxing59 Ai Robot
H1 Swing and Scalping
Strategy Multi Gold Boxing60 Ai Robot
H1 Zone Scalping
Strategy Multi Gold Boxing61 Ai Robot
H1 Zone Scalping
Strategy Multi Gold Boxing62 Ai Robot
H1 Price Action, Swing
Strategy Multi Gold Boxing63 Ai Robot
H1 Swing1A
H1 Reversal Wick
Strategy Multi Gold Boxing68 Ai Robot
Current Timeframe Reversal Wick
Strategy Multi Gold Boxing69 Ai Robot
Current Timeframe Follow Wick
Strategy Multi Gold Boxing70 Ai Robot
H4 Trend and Swing
Strategy Multi Gold Boxing72 Ai Robot
M30 Trend and Pullback7
Strategy Multi Gold Boxing73 Ai Robot
M30 Trend and Zone
Strategy Multi Gold Boxing75 Ai Robot
M5 Open-Close, Low Spread
Strategy Multi Gold Boxing76 Ai Robot
M30 Trend and Pullback9
Strategy Multi Gold Boxing77 Ai Robot
Current timeframe with Bid Ask Strategy
Strategy Multi Gold Boxing78 Ai Robot
Current timeframe with Trend and Pullback1
Strategy Multi Gold Boxing79 Ai Robot
Current timeframe with Swing, Sideway, Level Snowball
Strategy Boxing Gold80 Ai Robot
Base on Current Chart, Current timeframe with Open Opposite Boxing Gold79 Level Snowball
Strategy Boxing Gold81 Ai Robot
Base on Current Chart, H1 timeframe with Swing, Pullback, Level Snowball
Strategy Cheeky Monkey Ai-Spread
Base on Current Chart, Current timeframe, Bid-Ask Price Movement, Level Snowball
Close Order Strategies
Close_Long_Position_CutOff
Close_Long_Position_CutOff2
Close_Short_Position_CutOff
Close_Short_Position_CutOff2
Close_Long_with_Money_Profit
Close_Short_with_Money_Profit
Close_All_with_Money_Profit
Close_All_Loss_OpenTrade_Size
and more...