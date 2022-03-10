Multi Gold30 Ai Robot is a safe system for Forex and Crypto currencies trading. Developed exclusively for the XAUUSD pair(GOLD) and any currency pairs. Try now!

Most Profitable Strategies Inside

Close Order with Money Profit, CutOff technology, Cutloss by amount of trades. Super Special Edition for traders and Introducing Broker and Partners

The Ai Robot is designed to operate in the XAUUSD (GOLD) and any currencies market, entering only when there are high probabilities of success and certain unique conditions. The Ai Robot is based on a robust, profitable strategy and does NOT use MARTINGALE, GRID and other dangerous strategies.





This system has passed various tests and is currently a real money-making machine. Multi Gold30 Ai Robot is suitable for both experienced traders and beginners alike.





· Minimum account balance: $200 for lot size 0.01 upto strategies

· Timeframe: H4 Chart Window

· Supported pair (s): XAUUSD (GOLD), Bitcoin, Major FX

· Compatible with 2-5 digits accounts.

· Low spread and low swap fee is recommended





pls. Change Lot default, Total Open Profit, Total Open Profit USD, MaxSpread, MaxSlippage, MaxOpenTrades, MaxLongTrades, MaxShortTrades, NextOpenTradeAfterMinutes by your Money Management(MM) or see more at picture screenshots.





You don't need to set parameters!! The Ai Robot is now ready to work!!





For ECN Account lowest spread, the commission fee from forex broker, such as -3.5$-10$/lot , You can set for XUAUSD pair like this, input Lot size 0.01, Profit(USD)=$6, MaxSpread 50, Max Slippage 20, NextOpenTrade 3-43Minutes, H4 Timeframe, MaxOpenTrades200, MaxLongTrades200, MaxShortTrade200.





Strategy : Select group of strategy from inputs tab., Easy to using. The forbidden thing to do is open all strategies at the same time.

##Direct Hyper Group##

Strategy Multi Gold Direct Ai Robot

Base on your command

Multi_Gold_BUY_Only Strategy = false is OFF, if true is On function

Multi_Gold_SELL_Only Strategy = false = false

##Duos Hyper Group##

Strategy Multi Gold Duos Ai Robot

Base on order hedging

Multi_Gold_BUYSELL_AutoHedge = false ##Scalping Hyper Group##

Strategy Multi Gold30 Ai Robot

Base on Current Chart, H4 Level

Multi_Gold30_Ai_Robot = true ##Boxing Hyper Group##

Strategy Multi Gold Boxing34 Ai Robot

Base on Current Chart, M30 Zone

Multi_Gold_Boxing34_Ai_Robot = false

Strategy Multi Gold Boxing44 Ai Robot

Base on Current Chart, M30 Zone

Multi_Gold_Boxing44_Ai_Robot = false



Strategy Multi Gold Boxing45 Ai Robot



M30 Zone



Strategy Multi Gold Boxing58 Ai Robot

H1 Trend, Reversal, Zone, Scalping

Zone, Scalping

Strategy Multi Gold Boxing59 Ai Robot

H1 Swing and Scalping

Strategy Multi Gold Boxing60 Ai Robot

H1 Zone Scalping

Strategy Multi Gold Boxing61 Ai Robot

H1 Zone Scalping

Strategy Multi Gold Boxing62 Ai Robot

H1 Price Action, Swing

Strategy Multi Gold Boxing63 Ai Robot

H1 Swing1A

Strategy Multi Gold Boxing64 Ai Robot

H1 Reversal Wick

Strategy Multi Gold Boxing68 Ai Robot

Current Timeframe Reversal Wick

Strategy Multi Gold Boxing69 Ai Robot

Current Timeframe Follow Wick

Strategy Multi Gold Boxing70 Ai Robot

H4 Trend and Swing Strategy Multi Gold Boxing72 Ai Robot

M30 Trend and Pullback7 Strategy Multi Gold Boxing73 Ai Robot

M30 Trend and Zone Strategy Multi Gold Boxing75 Ai Robot

M5 Open-Close, Low Spread Strategy Multi Gold Boxing76 Ai Robot

M30 Trend and Pullback9 Strategy Multi Gold Boxing77 Ai Robot

Current timeframe with Bid Ask Strategy Strategy Multi Gold Boxing78 Ai Robot

Current timeframe with Trend and Pullback1 Strategy Multi Gold Boxing79 Ai Robot

Current timeframe with Swing, Sideway, Level Snowball

Strategy Boxing Gold80 Ai Robot

Base on Current Chart, Current timeframe with Open Opposite Boxing Gold79 Level Snowball Strategy Boxing Gold81 Ai Robot

Base on Current Chart, H1 timeframe with Swing, Pullback, Level Snowball Strategy Cheeky Monkey Ai-Spread

Base on Current Chart, Current timeframe, Bid-Ask Price Movement, Level Snowball



Close Order Strategies Close_Long_Position_CutOff

Close_Long_Position_CutOff2

Close_Short_Position_CutOff

Close_Short_Position_CutOff2

Close_Long_with_Money_Profit

Close_Short_with_Money_Profit

Close_All_with_Money_Profit

Close_All_Loss_OpenTrade_Size

and more...



