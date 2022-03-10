Multi Gold30 Ai Robot

Multi Gold30 Ai Robot is a safe system for Forex and Crypto currencies trading. Developed exclusively for the XAUUSD pair(GOLD) and any currency pairs. Try now!

Most Profitable Strategies Inside

Close Order with Money Profit, CutOff technology, Cutloss by amount of trades.

Super Special Edition for traders and Introducing Broker and Partners

The Ai Robot is designed to operate in the XAUUSD (GOLD) and any currencies market, entering only when there are high probabilities of success and certain unique conditions. The Ai Robot is based on a robust, profitable strategy and does NOT use MARTINGALE, GRID and other dangerous strategies.

This system has passed various tests and is currently a real money-making machine. Multi Gold30 Ai Robot is suitable for both experienced traders and beginners alike.

· Minimum account balance: $200 for lot size 0.01 upto strategies
· Timeframe: H4 Chart Window
· Supported pair (s): XAUUSD (GOLD), Bitcoin, Major FX
· Compatible with 2-5 digits accounts.
· Low spread and low swap fee is recommended

pls. Change Lot default, Total Open Profit, Total Open Profit USD, MaxSpread, MaxSlippage, MaxOpenTrades, MaxLongTrades, MaxShortTrades, NextOpenTradeAfterMinutes by your Money Management(MM) or see more at picture screenshots.

You don't need to set parameters!! The Ai Robot is now ready to work!!

For ECN Account lowest spread, the commission fee from forex broker, such as -3.5$-10$/lot , You can set for XUAUSD pair like this, input Lot size 0.01, Profit(USD)=$6, MaxSpread 50, Max Slippage 20, NextOpenTrade 3-43Minutes, H4 Timeframe, MaxOpenTrades200, MaxLongTrades200, MaxShortTrade200.

Strategy : Select group of strategy from inputs tab., Easy to using.

The forbidden thing to do is open all strategies at the same time.

##Direct Hyper Group##
Strategy Multi Gold Direct Ai Robot
Base on your command
Multi_Gold_BUY_Only Strategy = false is OFF, if true is On function

Multi_Gold_SELL_Only Strategy= false

##Duos Hyper Group##
Strategy Multi Gold Duos Ai Robot
Base on order hedging
Multi_Gold_BUYSELL_AutoHedge = false

##Scalping Hyper Group##
Strategy Multi Gold30 Ai Robot
Base on Current Chart, H4 Level
Multi_Gold30_Ai_Robot = true

##Boxing Hyper Group##
Strategy Multi Gold Boxing34 Ai Robot
Base on Current Chart, M30 Zone
Multi_Gold_Boxing34_Ai_Robot = false

Strategy Multi Gold Boxing44 Ai Robot
Base on Current Chart, M30 Zone
Multi_Gold_Boxing44_Ai_Robot = false

Strategy Multi Gold Boxing45 Ai Robot

M30 Zone

Strategy Multi Gold Boxing58 Ai Robot
H1 Trend, Reversal, Zone, Scalping

Strategy Multi Gold Boxing59 Ai Robot
H1 Swing and Scalping

Strategy Multi Gold Boxing60 Ai Robot
H1 Zone Scalping

Strategy Multi Gold Boxing61 Ai Robot
H1 Zone Scalping

Strategy Multi Gold Boxing62 Ai Robot
H1 Price Action, Swing

Strategy Multi Gold Boxing63 Ai Robot
H1 Swing1A

Strategy Multi Gold Boxing64 Ai Robot
H1 Reversal Wick

Strategy Multi Gold Boxing68 Ai Robot
Current Timeframe Reversal Wick

Strategy Multi Gold Boxing69 Ai Robot
Current Timeframe Follow Wick

Strategy Multi Gold Boxing70 Ai Robot
H4 Trend and Swing

Strategy Multi Gold Boxing72 Ai Robot
M30 Trend and Pullback7

Strategy Multi Gold Boxing73 Ai Robot
M30 Trend and Zone

Strategy Multi Gold Boxing75 Ai Robot
M5 Open-Close, Low Spread

Strategy Multi Gold Boxing76 Ai Robot
M30 Trend and Pullback9

Strategy Multi Gold Boxing77 Ai Robot
Current timeframe with Bid Ask Strategy

Strategy Multi Gold Boxing78 Ai Robot
Current timeframe with Trend and Pullback1

Strategy Multi Gold Boxing79 Ai Robot
Current timeframe with Swing, Sideway, Level Snowball

Strategy Boxing Gold80 Ai Robot
Base on Current Chart,  Current timeframe with Open Opposite Boxing Gold79 Level Snowball

Strategy Boxing Gold81 Ai Robot
Base on Current Chart,  H1 timeframe with Swing, Pullback, Level Snowball

Strategy Cheeky Monkey Ai-Spread
Base on Current Chart, Current timeframe, Bid-Ask Price Movement, Level Snowball


Close Order Strategies

Close_Long_Position_CutOff
Close_Long_Position_CutOff2
Close_Short_Position_CutOff
 Close_Short_Position_CutOff2
Close_Long_with_Money_Profit
Close_Short_with_Money_Profit
Close_All_with_Money_Profit
Close_All_Loss_OpenTrade_Size

and more...


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"Pisces Expert Advisor" Powered by FxGangster This EA Better work with GBPJPY and USD Pairs. this Expert Advisor has a Scalping, hedging and trend following  strategy when trade with wrong way, it will use hedging to fix it, and I have included too much indicator inside this EA, you can use all setting inside to set this EA, by the way you can look how many indicator and how to setting in my screenshots pictures. Live myfxbook : Pisces EA  ------------------- We provide Forex Analyst signals,
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A scalper trading advisor with an innovative method for calculating the opening of trading positions. The robot is designed for high-frequency trading with MT4 terminal instruments. The expert controls the volume of trading positions, spread expansion, and slippage. Can be used on any time frame, with any deposit size. Easily optimized and configured for the desired instrument. You can use preset settings. Recommendations for using the expert Initial deposit from 100USD. Brokers with normal exec
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Эксперт для работы на основных валютных парах. Открытие сделок на основе анализа ценового движения. Вход в рынок отложенными динамическими ордерами, всегда выставляет StopLoss  и  TakeProfit, не использует мартингейл и усреднение. Робот не выходит за границы заложенной в него стратегии, соблюдает заданный уровень риска и контролирует расширения спреда, выбирая наиболее благоприятные моменты входа в сделку. Для эффективной работы желательно провести оптимизацию для каждой валютной пары. Для ускор
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