ProInsta78AUTO
- Experts
-
Mikhail BilanGood afternoon friends! If for some reason you ended up on my profile, then you are in luck) After all, here you will find a good product in the form of an indicator and signals from me.
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 12 August 2021
- Activations: 5
Good afternoon trader!
A little about the advisor ProInsta78AUTO.
The the EA has passed many tests on different time periods, different trading instruments. And showed a confident and persistent indicator of making successful deals.
This Expert Advisor is written on the basis of its own indicator Proinsta 78, which perhaps you, as a trader, used to trade earlier. You will see the results of this work in the form of reports from the strategy tester, screenshots of which I have placed in the Description and Discussions sections.
Below I will give a short table with the optimization results for a currency pair. GBP | USD Initial deposit: 1000 $ Trading period one year!
Some optimization results are shown in the table below.
|
Amount of deals
|
Profit
|
Profitability
|
Expected profit
|
Maximum drawdown for the entire trading time.
|
78
|
6918.80 $
|
37.73
|
101.52 $
|
39.37%
|
73
|
4552.68 $
|
4.05
|
62.37 $
|
37.52%
|
78
|
3651.92 $
|
34.88
|
46.82 $
|
33.55%
|
92
|
2617.20 $
|
2.43
|
28.45 $
|
28.49%
|
81
|
1820.62 $
|
-
|
22.48 $
|
24.95%
|
106
|
1087.74 $
|
1.75
|
10.26 $
|
25.76%
|
87
|
1049.80 $
|
2.12
|
12.07 $
|
19.76%
|
92
|
886.30 $
|
2.10
|
9.63 $
|
12.32%
For each result, there were different EA settings. The spread is current.
An example of settings.
Currency : GBPUSD
Elementary deposit = 1000
Spread = Current
Chart period: Н4
Date : from 2019.12.01 to 2020.12.01
Lot = 0.4
Take Profit = 270
Stop Loss = 4400
Period MA = 10
Nfast = 2; Nslow = 30; G = 2; dK = 2.
If you do not know how to test a robot in MT4, write to me whose couple you are trading and the size of your deposit. I will select the optimal settings for You.
RECOMMENDED DEPOSIT NOT LESS THAN 1000 $.
Friends, if something did not work out, or you need help testing the product, then feel free to ask your questions !. I am open to dialogue)