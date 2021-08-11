A little about the advisor ProInsta78AUTO.

The the EA has passed many tests on different time periods, different trading instruments. And showed a confident and persistent indicator of making successful deals.

This Expert Advisor is written on the basis of its own indicator Proinsta 78, which perhaps you, as a trader, used to trade earlier. You will see the results of this work in the form of reports from the strategy tester, screenshots of which I have placed in the Description and Discussions sections.

Below I will give a short table with the optimization results for a currency pair. GBP | USD Initial deposit: 1000 $ Trading period one year!

Some optimization results are shown in the table below.

Amount of deals Profit Profitability Expected profit Maximum drawdown for the entire trading time. 78 6918.80 $ 37.73 101.52 $ 39.37% 73 4552.68 $ 4.05 62.37 $ 37.52% 78 3651.92 $ 34.88 46.82 $ 33.55% 92 2617.20 $ 2.43 28.45 $ 28.49% 81 1820.62 $ - 22.48 $ 24.95% 106 1087.74 $ 1.75 10.26 $ 25.76% 87 1049.80 $ 2.12 12.07 $ 19.76% 92 886.30 $ 2.10 9.63 $ 12.32%

For each result, there were different EA settings. The spread is current.

An example of settings.

Currency : GBPUSD

Elementary deposit = 1000

Spread = Current

Chart period: Н4

Date : from 2019.12.01 to 2020.12.01

Lot = 0.4

Take Profit = 270

Stop Loss = 4400

Period MA = 10

Nfast = 2; Nslow = 30; G = 2; dK = 2.

If you do not know how to test a robot in MT4, write to me whose couple you are trading and the size of your deposit. I will select the optimal settings for You.

RECOMMENDED DEPOSIT NOT LESS THAN 1000 $.

Friends, if something did not work out, or you need help testing the product, then feel free to ask your questions !. I am open to dialogue)



