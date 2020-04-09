Risk management script

  • Utilities
  • Mikhail Bilan
    Mikhail Bilan

    Mikhail Bilan

    • Аналитик. Трейдер. Управление коммерческими инвестициями ЮРАЛ at  Мир Форекс
    • Ukraine
    • 4382
    4 (6)
    Good afternoon friends! If for some reason you ended up on my profile, then you are in luck) After all, here you will find a good product in the form of an indicator and signals from me.
    25 products 9 topics 42 comments
  • Version: 1.0
Script risk management, which calculates for you the potential profit, possible loss, risk percentage, on the entire account and for each instrument. Shows where stop-losses and take-profits are not set.

Each line summarizes the number of open transactions for a specific instrument and calculates the percentage of loss from the total deposit. Beyond the line, the final calculation of the balance is summarized, if all transactions are triggered by stop loss; Potential loss, as the sum of all stop losses, expressed in the money of the deposit; Well, and the calculation of risk as a percentage of the entire deposit. As a rule, it should not exceed 5-10% for comfortable trading.


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Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
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Easy22
Mikhail Bilan
Indicators
Данный индикатор Форекс построен на теории оценки силы тренда и расчёта, когда нужно входить в рынок. Как только появляется сигнал захода в рынок над свечёй вырисовуется стрелка которая и показывает дальнейшее направление цены. . Это полноценный индикатор который поможет вам принимать решение о входе в рынок и о позиции которую необходимо занять при открытии ордера. 
Trendbin
Mikhail Bilan
Indicators
Трендовый индикатор предназначенный для поиска так называемого  разворота цены.  Который точно показывает трейдеру момент разворота цены. Данный индикатор лучше всего подходит для выставления стоп ордеров, а также для установления движения тренда или настроения рынка.Лучше всего работает в момент установления на рынке сильных трендовых направлений движения , которые происходят приблизительно 40% времени.   مؤشر الاتجاه المصمم للبحث عن ما يسمى بالنقاط المحورية ، الذي يبين بدقة للتاجر لحظة الانعكا
FREE
DrakonMA
Mikhail Bilan
Indicators
Moving indicator. It is written so that it doesn't signal when two moving averages cross. Easy to operate.  It performed well on European and Asian currencies. Designed for long-term and medium-term types of trading.  Индикатор мувингов. Написан так что даёт сигнал при пересечении двух скользящих. Прост в управлении.   Хорошо себя показал на европейских и азиатских валютах.  Рассчитан  на долгосрочный тип торговли. 
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Proinsta78
Mikhail Bilan
3.5 (4)
Indicators
Good afternoon friends! At the request of buyers, now when conditions for buying or selling are met, the indicator will send an alert and push notifications. Push notifications come to the phone, provided that you have the MQL application installed. You just need to enter your MetaQuoteID in the application. You can find it in the MT4 platform in the Service - Settings - Notifications section. I showed the conditions for the signal in the form of screenshots in the section screenshots 1-2 phot
SessionsI2
Mikhail Bilan
Indicators
TRADING INDICATOR SHOWS AS JUDGING FROM the NAME BEGINNING AND the END of the THREE TRADING SESSIONS in the FOREX market : ASIAN(RED),EUROPEAN (GREEN), AMERICAN (PURPLE) COLOR. This indicator applies a color marking on the chart of any currency pair, in the form of squares. Each square corresponds to the duration of the session and its height corresponds to the trading range. 
Crosskalp1
Mikhail Bilan
Indicators
Добрый День уважаемые трейдеры!  Вашему вниманию индикатор созданный и работающий на базе трендовика ADX,  для торговли на смене направления движения который учитывает коррекцию и даёт возможность на ней заработать.  Применяю этот индикатор для скальпинга. Рекомендую таймфреймы от 15 ти минутного(М15) до часового (Н1) периодов.  Красный кружок сигнал на продажу- Sell) Зелёный кружок  сигнал на покупку Buy) Чем меньше ваш таймфрейм тем меньше пунктов вы зарабатываете.   Важно выставлять стопы! !В
ForexdivergencePS
Mikhail Bilan
Indicators
Good day! To your attention the ForexdivergencePS indicator may not be the newest in the trading strategy The Forex indicator detects and displays descending and ascending divergences on the chart. When a new pattern is formed, a pop-up window is triggered. An arrow is formed on the chart that shows the type of phenomenon and helps to open an order in the optimal direction. Friends of traders rate the effectiveness of the tool as above average. You can change settings, including the sensitiv
Scalping instant
Mikhail Bilan
Indicators
Skalping instant indicator. The signal to purchase or sale of the basement in conjunction with the value of the indicator arrow. A strong signal is considered when the arrow and the basement indicator that displays four timeframes coincide in the forecast. This indicator contains many algorithms and tasks that have been reduced to one result, which the Skalping instant indicator gives, namely, informs the trader about the direction of the market. Thus, he gives 1. Scalping signal (Figure 1)
HelpTrader to Enter the Market
Mikhail Bilan
Indicators
FEATURES OF THE HELPTRADER TO ENTER THE MARKET INDICATOR ! four types of moving averages for building a channel; ! ability to select the width of the flat (Central MA) and the margin for the channel borders; ! four options for the display channel; ! three settings for the appearance of the arrow signal; !customizable notification system. The arrow channel indicator HelpTrader to Enter the Market, due to its variability, can become a fairly effective tool for trading in combination with other in
Trend Change
Mikhail Bilan
Indicators
The Trend Change indicator allows you to use the moving average to indicate to the trader a change in the direction of the trend movement. This is a modified indicator, the advantage of which is the ability to keep up with rapid changes in price dynamics in the presence of excellent SMA smoothing over the period. I recommend the standard indicator settings. Apply on a timeframe not lower than M30 
ProPribl
Mikhail Bilan
Experts
Характеристики советника Платформа : MetaTrader 4 Версия : 1.0 Обновлён до : 1.1 Валютные пары : USDCHF и прочие инструменты с умеренной волатильностью Таймфрейм : Н1 Тип робота :  сеточник Время работы : не ограничено Принцип торговли Отличие  в том, что здесь лот при построении сетки ордер в( при желании можно не увеличивать) увеличивается не в геометрической, а в арифметической прогрессии. Это снижает нагрузку на депозит и позволяет переживать сильные тренды. В остальном ProPribl стандартный
DivirgentMAX
Mikhail Bilan
Indicators
Indicator without redrawing Divergent MAX The DivirgentMAX indicator is a modification based on the MACD. The tool detects divergence based on OsMA and sends signals to buy or sell (buy|sell), taking into account the type of discrepancies detected. Important!!!! In the DivirgentMAX indicator, the optimal entry points are drawn using arrows in the indicator's basement. Divergence is also displayed graphically. In this modification of the MACD, the lag problem characteristic of its predecessor i
ScalpingMBM
Mikhail Bilan
Indicators
This type of arrow indicator works without redrawing signals. The signal on the indicator is shown as arrows (in the direction of movement). It is very simple and effective to use in the Forex market. Type of trading: "Scalping" It is applicable and performs well in intraday trading, as well as long-term trading.  Сигнал на индикаторе показан в виде стрелок ( по направлению движения). Очень прост и эффективен в применении на рынке Форекс. Вид торговли: " Скальпинг"   Применим и хорошо себя по
IndicatorPivot
Mikhail Bilan
Indicators
The IndicatorPivot indicator is suitable for using forex trading strategies designed for intraday trading. "IndicatorPivot" displays on the price chart of a currency pair the Pivot level (average price for the current day) and the three closest support and resistance levels, calculated based on Fibonacci levels. The "Indicator Pivot" indicator uses Fibonacci levels to solve the problem of building support and resistance levels in Forex trading. This indicator is very easy to understand and to ap
PatternMMB
Mikhail Bilan
Indicators
The PatternMMB trading indicator finds the most common candlestick analysis patterns and provides trading recommendations based on them. The PatternMMB trading indicator is designed to search for candlestick patterns on the price chart and issue trading recommendations depending on the nature of the found candlestick pattern. It is also possible to send sound notifications when all or any of the selected patterns appear, with an explanation of the pattern and its interpretation. In addition, th
Muvi2A
Mikhail Bilan
Indicators
Similarly with sales. Additionally, the indicator contains a buy or sell signal in the form of arrows.  Power type indicator.  Test it in a tester to make sure that it works. It is important to select settings depending on the volatility of the asset. Good for scalping and long-term trading. Lots of settings. The most interesting thing is the ability to set in the indicator for moving on timeframes from 1 minute on the timeframes of the main chart. The signals become even more accurate) It
Multi Information Panel
Mikhail Bilan
5 (1)
Indicators
Multi Information Panel designed to give alot more precision to both trade entries and exits and provide an instant snapshot of a currency pair’s movement. Multi Information Panel works on any currency or timeframe (or it should) and displays the following in the bottom right corner of the chart.. A graph of Stochastic Oscillators on timeframes M1 up to D1. An indication of the market trend using EMA’s on timeframes M1 to D1. The direction of the MACD on the current chart, and crossing of the
Volume solution
Mikhail Bilan
5 (1)
Indicators
Volume, momentum, and market strength are key indications that price is about to move in a certain direction. The Volume-solution indicator is one indicator which can help traders objectively classify a momentum type of trade setup as one having volume and strength or not. What is the Volume-solution Indicator? The Trading Volume indicator is a custom technical indicator which works somewhat like a market sentiment indicator. It indicates the strength of the bulls and the bears of the market. Wh
ProInsta78AUTO
Mikhail Bilan
Experts
Good afternoon trader! A little about the advisor           ProInsta78AUTO. The         the EA has passed many tests on different time periods, different trading instruments.       And showed a confident and persistent indicator of       making successful deals.     This Expert Advisor is written on the basis of its own         indicator         Proinsta   78, which         perhaps you, as a trader, used to trade earlier. You will see the results of this work in the form of reports from the str
ZiqScalping
Mikhail Bilan
Indicators
Description of ZiqScalping The ZiqScalping indicator is designed to trade both currencies with high volatility and trend-oriented currencies. Recommended time frame for scalping: М5, М15, М30. Recommended timeframe for intraday trading and above: H1, D1. Works on all pairs! Settings : See screenshots. Decision principle! The indicator is based on 2MA, MACDI,OSMA. Arrows with trend directions and 2MA lines are shown graphically. Calculations of volumes by positions are entered into the fo
RSI in candlelight
Mikhail Bilan
Indicators
Индикатор RSI MT5 - это индикатор Metatrader 5, и суть этого технического индикатора заключается в преобразовании накопленных исторических данных на основе индикатора RSI. Сигналы показаны разными цветами свечей. Смотрите настройки, тестируёте. Это очень полезный индикатор и он точно должен быть у вас . The RSI in candlelight MT5 indicator is a Metatrader 5 indicator, and the essence of this technical indicator is to transform the accumulated historical data based on the RSI indicator. Signals a
Trend Corridor
Mikhail Bilan
Indicators
Описание индикатора будет крайне коротким. Индикатор Коридор тренда показывает трейдерам зону в которой находится валюта и даёт понимание по какому тренду движется рынок. Визуально очень хорошо воспринимается. Уровни взяты и просчитаны не просто. Полезный индикатор для арсенала индикаторов трейдера. The description of the indicator will be extremely short. The Trend Corridor indicator shows traders the zone in which the currency is located and gives an understanding of which trend the market is
Mathematical predictionn
Mikhail Bilan
Indicators
This indicator uses a mathematical calculation algorithm . This algorithm calculates the remainder between the updated model and the actual values and produces the possible progress of the graph on the graph. It is not a super prophet in trading, but it is very good for the trader when entering the market and to analyze it before entering. Applicable for all currencies. Данный индикатор использует алгоритм математических вычислений . Данный алгоритм вычисляет остаток между обновленной моделью и
Proinsta78MT5
Mikhail Bilan
Indicators
About the Proinsta78MT5 Indicator The dots show a strong direction of movement, if there are no dots, then the movement changes or there will be a trading corridor with an exit. The profit depends on the timeframe, the larger it is, the more you can earn on the movement. I close on average after every 150-200 points. I have shown the conditions for the signal in the form of screenshots in the screenshots 1-2photo section. Also in the third photo, the signals are visible and marked on the grap
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