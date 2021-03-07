Trend Corridor
- Indicators
-
Mikhail BilanGood afternoon friends! If for some reason you ended up on my profile, then you are in luck) After all, here you will find a good product in the form of an indicator and signals from me.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Описание индикатора будет крайне коротким. Индикатор Коридор тренда показывает трейдерам зону в которой находится валюта и даёт понимание по какому тренду движется рынок. Визуально очень хорошо воспринимается. Уровни взяты и просчитаны не просто. Полезный индикатор для арсенала индикаторов трейдера.
The description of the indicator will be extremely short. The Trend Corridor indicator shows traders the zone in which the currency is located and gives an understanding of which trend the market is moving along. Visually very well perceived. The levels are taken and calculated not simply. A useful indicator for a trader's arsenal of indicators.