Proinsta78

Good afternoon friends! At the request of buyers, now when conditions for buying or selling are met, the indicator will send an alert and push notifications. Push notifications come to the phone, provided that you have the MQL application installed. You just need to enter your MetaQuoteID in the application. You can find it in the MT4 platform in the Service - Settings - Notifications section.





I showed the conditions for the signal in the form of screenshots in the section screenshots 1-2 photos. Also in the third photo you can see the signals and are marked on the chart.





Conditions for BYU signal





1. The candlestick crosses the MA line upwards and closes above this line with a green circle.





2. After the previous candle closes, the next candle is expected to close with a green signal circle, regardless of where it is above or below the MA line.





When these conditions are met, a BUY signal is sent in the form of an alert on the main screen and on the phone with a text (BUY currency).





Conditions for the Sell signal





1.The candlestick crosses the MA line downward and closes below this line with a pink circle.





2. After the previous candle closes, the next candle is expected to close with a signal circle of pink color, regardless of where it is above or below the MA line.





When these conditions are met, a Sell signal is sent in the form of an alert on the main screen and on the phone with a text (Sell currency).



