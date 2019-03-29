Proinsta78

3.5
  • Indicators
  • Mikhail Bilan
    Mikhail Bilan

    Mikhail Bilan

    • Аналитик. Трейдер. Управление коммерческими инвестициями ЮРАЛ at  Мир Форекс
    • Ukraine
    • 4383
    4 (6)
    Good afternoon friends! If for some reason you ended up on my profile, then you are in luck) After all, here you will find a good product in the form of an indicator and signals from me.
    25 products 9 topics 42 comments
  • Version: 1.8
  • Updated: 23 July 2021
  • Activations: 15
Good afternoon friends! At the request of buyers, now when conditions for buying or selling are met, the indicator will send an alert and push notifications. Push notifications come to the phone, provided that you have the MQL application installed. You just need to enter your MetaQuoteID in the application. You can find it in the MT4 platform in the Service - Settings - Notifications section.

I showed the conditions for the signal in the form of screenshots in the section screenshots 1-2 photos. Also in the third photo you can see the signals and are marked on the chart.

Conditions for BYU signal

1. The candlestick crosses the MA line upwards and closes above this line with a green circle.

2. After the previous candle closes, the next candle is expected to close with a green signal circle, regardless of where it is above or below the MA line.

When these conditions are met, a BUY signal is sent in the form of an alert on the main screen and on the phone with a text (BUY currency).

Conditions for the Sell signal

1.The candlestick crosses the MA line downward and closes below this line with a pink circle.

2. After the previous candle closes, the next candle is expected to close with a signal circle of pink color, regardless of where it is above or below the MA line.

When these conditions are met, a Sell signal is sent in the form of an alert on the main screen and on the phone with a text (Sell currency). 


Reviews 6
sadeq daskon
398
sadeq daskon 2021.04.08 15:51 
 

i use this indicators for more than 9 months and its prefect with NQ and S&P with risk management Thanks Mikhail good gob i trade with the brokerage Sword Capital

timblos
41
timblos 2020.05.29 09:05 
 

I spoke to Mikhail before and he gave me a good price to rent it. IT is profitable and is godo for swing trading showing you the direction of the market. Check it out see if it is for you.... I enjoyed this product!!!!

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Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
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Santi Dankamjad
Indicators
Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
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5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
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Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
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Oleg Rodin
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Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
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Данный индикатор Форекс построен на теории оценки силы тренда и расчёта, когда нужно входить в рынок. Как только появляется сигнал захода в рынок над свечёй вырисовуется стрелка которая и показывает дальнейшее направление цены. . Это полноценный индикатор который поможет вам принимать решение о входе в рынок и о позиции которую необходимо занять при открытии ордера. 
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Трендовый индикатор предназначенный для поиска так называемого  разворота цены.  Который точно показывает трейдеру момент разворота цены. Данный индикатор лучше всего подходит для выставления стоп ордеров, а также для установления движения тренда или настроения рынка.Лучше всего работает в момент установления на рынке сильных трендовых направлений движения , которые происходят приблизительно 40% времени.   مؤشر الاتجاه المصمم للبحث عن ما يسمى بالنقاط المحورية ، الذي يبين بدقة للتاجر لحظة الانعكا
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Mikhail Bilan
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Script risk management, which calculates for you the potential profit, possible loss, risk percentage, on the entire account and for each instrument. Shows where stop-losses and take-profits are not set. Each line summarizes the number of open transactions for a specific instrument and calculates the percentage of loss from the total deposit. Beyond the line, the final calculation of the balance is summarized, if all transactions are triggered by stop loss; Potential loss, as the sum of all st
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Mikhail Bilan
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Moving indicator. It is written so that it doesn't signal when two moving averages cross. Easy to operate.  It performed well on European and Asian currencies. Designed for long-term and medium-term types of trading.  Индикатор мувингов. Написан так что даёт сигнал при пересечении двух скользящих. Прост в управлении.   Хорошо себя показал на европейских и азиатских валютах.  Рассчитан  на долгосрочный тип торговли. 
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Mikhail Bilan
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TRADING INDICATOR SHOWS AS JUDGING FROM the NAME BEGINNING AND the END of the THREE TRADING SESSIONS in the FOREX market : ASIAN(RED),EUROPEAN (GREEN), AMERICAN (PURPLE) COLOR. This indicator applies a color marking on the chart of any currency pair, in the form of squares. Each square corresponds to the duration of the session and its height corresponds to the trading range. 
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Mikhail Bilan
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Добрый День уважаемые трейдеры!  Вашему вниманию индикатор созданный и работающий на базе трендовика ADX,  для торговли на смене направления движения который учитывает коррекцию и даёт возможность на ней заработать.  Применяю этот индикатор для скальпинга. Рекомендую таймфреймы от 15 ти минутного(М15) до часового (Н1) периодов.  Красный кружок сигнал на продажу- Sell) Зелёный кружок  сигнал на покупку Buy) Чем меньше ваш таймфрейм тем меньше пунктов вы зарабатываете.   Важно выставлять стопы! !В
ForexdivergencePS
Mikhail Bilan
Indicators
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Mikhail Bilan
Indicators
Skalping instant indicator. The signal to purchase or sale of the basement in conjunction with the value of the indicator arrow. A strong signal is considered when the arrow and the basement indicator that displays four timeframes coincide in the forecast. This indicator contains many algorithms and tasks that have been reduced to one result, which the Skalping instant indicator gives, namely, informs the trader about the direction of the market. Thus, he gives 1. Scalping signal (Figure 1)
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Indicators
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Mikhail Bilan
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Характеристики советника Платформа : MetaTrader 4 Версия : 1.0 Обновлён до : 1.1 Валютные пары : USDCHF и прочие инструменты с умеренной волатильностью Таймфрейм : Н1 Тип робота :  сеточник Время работы : не ограничено Принцип торговли Отличие  в том, что здесь лот при построении сетки ордер в( при желании можно не увеличивать) увеличивается не в геометрической, а в арифметической прогрессии. Это снижает нагрузку на депозит и позволяет переживать сильные тренды. В остальном ProPribl стандартный
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Indicators
Indicator without redrawing Divergent MAX The DivirgentMAX indicator is a modification based on the MACD. The tool detects divergence based on OsMA and sends signals to buy or sell (buy|sell), taking into account the type of discrepancies detected. Important!!!! In the DivirgentMAX indicator, the optimal entry points are drawn using arrows in the indicator's basement. Divergence is also displayed graphically. In this modification of the MACD, the lag problem characteristic of its predecessor i
ScalpingMBM
Mikhail Bilan
Indicators
This type of arrow indicator works without redrawing signals. The signal on the indicator is shown as arrows (in the direction of movement). It is very simple and effective to use in the Forex market. Type of trading: "Scalping" It is applicable and performs well in intraday trading, as well as long-term trading.  Сигнал на индикаторе показан в виде стрелок ( по направлению движения). Очень прост и эффективен в применении на рынке Форекс. Вид торговли: " Скальпинг"   Применим и хорошо себя по
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Mikhail Bilan
Indicators
The IndicatorPivot indicator is suitable for using forex trading strategies designed for intraday trading. "IndicatorPivot" displays on the price chart of a currency pair the Pivot level (average price for the current day) and the three closest support and resistance levels, calculated based on Fibonacci levels. The "Indicator Pivot" indicator uses Fibonacci levels to solve the problem of building support and resistance levels in Forex trading. This indicator is very easy to understand and to ap
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Mikhail Bilan
Indicators
The PatternMMB trading indicator finds the most common candlestick analysis patterns and provides trading recommendations based on them. The PatternMMB trading indicator is designed to search for candlestick patterns on the price chart and issue trading recommendations depending on the nature of the found candlestick pattern. It is also possible to send sound notifications when all or any of the selected patterns appear, with an explanation of the pattern and its interpretation. In addition, th
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Mikhail Bilan
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Similarly with sales. Additionally, the indicator contains a buy or sell signal in the form of arrows.  Power type indicator.  Test it in a tester to make sure that it works. It is important to select settings depending on the volatility of the asset. Good for scalping and long-term trading. Lots of settings. The most interesting thing is the ability to set in the indicator for moving on timeframes from 1 minute on the timeframes of the main chart. The signals become even more accurate) It
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Mikhail Bilan
5 (1)
Indicators
Multi Information Panel designed to give alot more precision to both trade entries and exits and provide an instant snapshot of a currency pair’s movement. Multi Information Panel works on any currency or timeframe (or it should) and displays the following in the bottom right corner of the chart.. A graph of Stochastic Oscillators on timeframes M1 up to D1. An indication of the market trend using EMA’s on timeframes M1 to D1. The direction of the MACD on the current chart, and crossing of the
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Mikhail Bilan
5 (1)
Indicators
Volume, momentum, and market strength are key indications that price is about to move in a certain direction. The Volume-solution indicator is one indicator which can help traders objectively classify a momentum type of trade setup as one having volume and strength or not. What is the Volume-solution Indicator? The Trading Volume indicator is a custom technical indicator which works somewhat like a market sentiment indicator. It indicates the strength of the bulls and the bears of the market. Wh
ProInsta78AUTO
Mikhail Bilan
Experts
Good afternoon trader! A little about the advisor           ProInsta78AUTO. The         the EA has passed many tests on different time periods, different trading instruments.       And showed a confident and persistent indicator of       making successful deals.     This Expert Advisor is written on the basis of its own         indicator         Proinsta   78, which         perhaps you, as a trader, used to trade earlier. You will see the results of this work in the form of reports from the str
ZiqScalping
Mikhail Bilan
Indicators
Description of ZiqScalping The ZiqScalping indicator is designed to trade both currencies with high volatility and trend-oriented currencies. Recommended time frame for scalping: М5, М15, М30. Recommended timeframe for intraday trading and above: H1, D1. Works on all pairs! Settings : See screenshots. Decision principle! The indicator is based on 2MA, MACDI,OSMA. Arrows with trend directions and 2MA lines are shown graphically. Calculations of volumes by positions are entered into the fo
RSI in candlelight
Mikhail Bilan
Indicators
Индикатор RSI MT5 - это индикатор Metatrader 5, и суть этого технического индикатора заключается в преобразовании накопленных исторических данных на основе индикатора RSI. Сигналы показаны разными цветами свечей. Смотрите настройки, тестируёте. Это очень полезный индикатор и он точно должен быть у вас . The RSI in candlelight MT5 indicator is a Metatrader 5 indicator, and the essence of this technical indicator is to transform the accumulated historical data based on the RSI indicator. Signals a
Trend Corridor
Mikhail Bilan
Indicators
Описание индикатора будет крайне коротким. Индикатор Коридор тренда показывает трейдерам зону в которой находится валюта и даёт понимание по какому тренду движется рынок. Визуально очень хорошо воспринимается. Уровни взяты и просчитаны не просто. Полезный индикатор для арсенала индикаторов трейдера. The description of the indicator will be extremely short. The Trend Corridor indicator shows traders the zone in which the currency is located and gives an understanding of which trend the market is
Mathematical predictionn
Mikhail Bilan
Indicators
This indicator uses a mathematical calculation algorithm . This algorithm calculates the remainder between the updated model and the actual values and produces the possible progress of the graph on the graph. It is not a super prophet in trading, but it is very good for the trader when entering the market and to analyze it before entering. Applicable for all currencies. Данный индикатор использует алгоритм математических вычислений . Данный алгоритм вычисляет остаток между обновленной моделью и
Proinsta78MT5
Mikhail Bilan
Indicators
About the Proinsta78MT5 Indicator The dots show a strong direction of movement, if there are no dots, then the movement changes or there will be a trading corridor with an exit. The profit depends on the timeframe, the larger it is, the more you can earn on the movement. I close on average after every 150-200 points. I have shown the conditions for the signal in the form of screenshots in the screenshots 1-2photo section. Also in the third photo, the signals are visible and marked on the grap
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Mindjet
217
Mindjet 2022.06.12 19:42 
 

非常垃圾的指标 非常差 very bad liar！！！！！

Mikhail Bilan
4383
Reply from developer Mikhail Bilan 2022.06.13 10:55
Good afternoon. Your review that I am a liar is not true! How did you manage to evaluate the indicator for one day, also a day that fell on Sunday when the market is closed? Your review is slightly inaccurate. I'm sorry but I don't think you understood the product. All indicators can be evaluated in the strategy tester. You did not contact me for advice, and after the purchase on Sunday, you wrote a review that I was a liar. Weird)
elbermacedo
19
elbermacedo 2022.04.14 04:09 
 

Um indicador intermediário e é possivel ser encontrado grátis em https://www.mql5.com/pt/code/7385 An intermediate indicator and can be found for free at https://www.mql5.com/pt/code/7385

Mikhail Bilan
4383
Reply from developer Mikhail Bilan 2022.04.14 10:17
Thanks for your feedback.
Anas Hussain
239
Anas Hussain 2021.06.07 22:13 
 

Good indicator from an honest seller

Mikhail Bilan
4383
Reply from developer Mikhail Bilan 2021.06.08 06:49
Thank you)
sadeq daskon
398
sadeq daskon 2021.04.08 15:51 
 

i use this indicators for more than 9 months and its prefect with NQ and S&P with risk management Thanks Mikhail good gob i trade with the brokerage Sword Capital

Mikhail Bilan
4383
Reply from developer Mikhail Bilan 2021.05.18 09:22
Thank you for your feedback. Profitable trades for you!)
عبد الإله
56
عبد الإله 2021.02.24 17:56 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mikhail Bilan
4383
Reply from developer Mikhail Bilan 2021.02.26 19:02
Очень рад , что вам понравился индикатор. Возможно будут интересны и другие мои продукты.
timblos
41
timblos 2020.05.29 09:05 
 

I spoke to Mikhail before and he gave me a good price to rent it. IT is profitable and is godo for swing trading showing you the direction of the market. Check it out see if it is for you.... I enjoyed this product!!!!

Mikhail Bilan
4383
Reply from developer Mikhail Bilan 2020.10.29 07:28
Thanks for your feedback. I'm glad you liked this indicator.😊
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