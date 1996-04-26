HelpTrader to Enter the Market
- Indicators
-
Mikhail BilanGood afternoon friends! If for some reason you ended up on my profile, then you are in luck) After all, here you will find a good product in the form of an indicator and signals from me.
- Version: 1.7
- Activations: 15
FEATURES OF THE HELPTRADER TO ENTER THE MARKET INDICATOR
! four types of moving averages for building a channel;
! ability to select the width of the flat (Central MA) and the margin for the channel borders;
! four options for the display channel;
! three settings for the appearance of the arrow signal;
!customizable notification system.
The arrow channel indicator HelpTrader to Enter the Market, due to its variability, can become a fairly effective tool for trading in combination with other indicators.