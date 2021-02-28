Multi Information Panel designed to give alot more precision to both trade entries and exits and provide an instant snapshot of a currency pair’s movement. Multi Information Panel works on any currency or timeframe (or it should) and displays the following in the bottom right corner of the chart..





A graph of Stochastic Oscillators on timeframes M1 up to D1.

An indication of the market trend using EMA’s on timeframes M1 to D1.

The direction of the MACD on the current chart, and crossing of the signal line and zero line.

The direction of a fast 3 period LWMA crossing a 5 period SMA (periods can be changed).

The direction of the Parabolic SAR on the current chart for giving the exit signal and also confirmation for entry.

An oscillating graph of the William’s % Range indicator. This was used because of its fast movement and unique predictive quality. Also because its very good for identifying Overbought/Oversold conditions.

A Bar % Increase/Decrease meter I developed to give a direct visual representation of the percentage rise or fall of the current price compared to the last 4 bars. It’s simple but effective. The gist of it is that the previous 4 bar movements (close to close) are averaged and percentaged, so if the current bar rises above 100% it is speeding up above the recent average, conversely if it drops below 100% it is slowing down and taking on a more steady movement. Strong price movements are displayed in bright red or green, with varying shades according to the strength of movement.

The overall recommended signal to trade, based on the various indicator signals.

And last but not least the spread of the currency, in big easy-to-see numbers.