Trend Change
- Indicators
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Mikhail BilanGood afternoon friends! If for some reason you ended up on my profile, then you are in luck) After all, here you will find a good product in the form of an indicator and signals from me.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The Trend Change indicator allows you to use the moving average to indicate to the trader a change in the direction of the trend movement.
This is a modified indicator, the advantage of which is the ability to keep up with rapid changes in price dynamics in the presence of excellent SMA smoothing over the period.
I recommend the standard indicator settings.
Apply on a timeframe not lower than M30