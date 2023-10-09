Proinsta78MT5

About the Proinsta78MT5 Indicator

The dots show a strong direction of movement, if there are no dots, then the movement changes or there will be a trading corridor with an exit. The profit depends on the timeframe, the larger it is, the more you can earn on the movement. I close on average after every 150-200 points.

I have shown the conditions for the signal in the form of screenshots in the screenshots 1-2photo section. Also in the third photo, the signals are visible and marked on the graph.

At this link you will find the version of the indicator for  ✅MT4©: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/37235

But this version is a little different, a version of the latest model is published here.

Conditions for the BYU signal

1. The candle crosses the MA b line up and closes above this line with a green circle.

2. After closing the previous candle, the next one is expected to close with a green signal circle, regardless of where it is above or below the MA line.

When these conditions are met, a BUY signal is sent in the form of an alert on the main screen and on the phone with the text (BUY currency).

Conditions for the Sell signal

1. The candle crosses the MA line to the bottom and closes below this line with a pink circle.

2. After closing the previous candle, the next one is expected to close with a pink signal circle, regardless of where it is above or below the MA line.

When these conditions are met, a Sell signal is sent in the form of an alert on the main screen and on the phone with the text (Sell currency).

Push notifications are sent to your phone, provided that you have the MQL application installed. You just need to enter your MetaQuoteID in the application. You can find it in the MT5 platform in the Service- Settings -Notifications section.


