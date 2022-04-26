Description of ZiqScalping

The ZiqScalping indicator is designed to trade both currencies with high volatility and trend-oriented currencies.





Recommended time frame for scalping: М5, М15, М30.





Recommended timeframe for intraday trading and above: H1, D1.





Works on all pairs!





Settings : See screenshots.





Decision principle!





The indicator is based on 2MA, MACDI,OSMA. Arrows with trend directions and 2MA lines are shown graphically.





Calculations of volumes by positions are entered into the formula.





In the settings you can choose when you want to receive a signal:





parameter -Give a signal on the current (still open) bar? Or not? Yes(true) or No(false).





See screenshots for other settings.



