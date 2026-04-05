ScalpingMBM

This type of arrow indicator works without redrawing signals.

The signal on the indicator is shown as arrows (in the direction of movement).

It is very simple and effective to use in the Forex market.

Type of trading: "Scalping"

It is applicable and performs well in intraday trading, as well as long-term trading.

Сигнал на индикаторе показан в виде стрелок ( по направлению движения).





Очень прост и эффективен в применении на рынке Форекс.





Вид торговли: " Скальпинг"





Применим и хорошо себя показывает в внутри дневной торговле, а также долгосрочной торговле.