EA New Zealand Bank

- Automated Trading for NZDUSD

Instructions:

Compatible brokers: TICKMILL, TitanFX, IcMarkets, FXPig.

Symbol: NZDUSD.

Recommended account type: LOW SPREAD.

Timeframe: 1 HOUR.

Please note that I do not recommend using this expert advisor with any broker outside the list. It has been specifically developed and tested for optimal performance with the mentioned brokers and symbol.

To get started, I recommend testing the strategy on a demo account. Conduct a thorough strategy test and draw your own conclusions about its effectiveness.

The expert advisor operates from 01:00:00 (broker time).

Important: Successful trading requires careful analysis and evaluation. While the expert advisor has been designed to perform well under specific conditions, results may vary. Always conduct your own due diligence and practice risk management strategies.