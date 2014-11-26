ShowHideTradeLevels
- Utilities
- Sergio D. Rocha
- Version: 1.10
- Updated: 22 November 2021
This simple free script will allow you to show your trade levels on the chart without disclosing their size.
If the chart has no trade levels, the script will plot them using a white horizontal line for the order price, a red one for the stop loss and a blue one for the take profit.
If the chart already shows trade levels, the script will delete them, this will allow avoiding doubling trade level indications.
Every trade level line will contain in its description the ticket of the order.
Please watch the Demo Tutorial video to better understand how to use this script. It has subtitles, if necessary, use the automatic translation of subtitles provided by Youtube.
