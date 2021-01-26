Drawing using keys and notification FREE

Using hotkeys, you can create graphic objects of different drawing styles and different colors on the active chart. You can change the formatting styles for graphics.

You can choose default drawing styles, or set them in the advisor properties selection window. Going to the graph, when creating graphic objects, the color, line type and line thickness are selected automatically. Drawing styles for graphical objects will depend on the current timeframe where drawing will be performed.

Please watch the video where I will try to show the basic functionality.

The only difference between the free version and the paid one is that the free version can work only on 1 currency pair GBPUSD.   FULL version 

Keyboard shortcuts

key 0- Removes focus from all objects

key 1- Creates a "Horizontal line" object

key 2- Creates a "Rectangle" object

key 3- Creates a "Trend line" object

key \ - Removes all kinds of objects from the chart

key] - Deletes objects of type ""

key [- Deletes objects of type "Rectangle"

key \ - Removes all graphical objects from the chart (drawn only)

Keys q-o- Change the current timeframe


Creating a horizontal line and trend line

An example is presented in the video instructions.

Create a rectangle

Additional settings:

- automatic expansion of the rectangle for the future;

- changing the color of the rectangle when the price crossed the inner borders of the rectangle;

- the ability to choose - fill the rectangle with color or not.

Notification settings

Types of notifications:

-Telegram- sending notifications to your previously created chat in Telegram;

-Email- sending email notifications;

-Push notification to mobile device;

-Alert-notification in the form of a pop-up message.

If for some reason you create many objects at the same prices, only one notification will be sent. This is to avoid cluttering up your notification area.

If the text (keystroke legend) makes it difficult to see, you can turn it off in the settings.


Drawing using keys and notification doesn't work in Strategy Tester.

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Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
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