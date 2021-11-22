Objects Show

This is a script that is made to work in conjunction with the Objects Hide script

Re-draw again the objects removed in the chart by the Objects Hide script

Just drag and drop over the desired chart when you want to recall the objects deleted by Objects Hide

Using this scripts system you can have the option to hide (remove) all graphical objects in the chart and recover them again later.

Objects Hide is purchasable here in mql5.com find out more about this on this link.

Please watch the demo tutorial video in order to better understand how Objects Show and Objects Hide works together.

Video Objects Show
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5 (2)
Utilities
This is a reduced version, demo if you like, of the published Elliott Wave Tool 7Pasos . The limitations for this tool vs Elliott Wave Tool 7pasos are the following: Only one account possible, the original tool has 1 principal and 4 alternative accounts. Only one degree (Primary) is available, in the original tool 12 different degrees (6 in micro) are at your disposition. As only one degree is available, the functions to upgrade and downgrade the degree of the selected wave are disabled. Fixed c
FREE
ConditionalLimitOrders
Sergio D. Rocha
Utilities
This is an indicator that works as a plug-in for Control-adora and lets you set buy limit (bl) or sell limit (sl) orders when a trigger level is reached. This could be useful when you want for example wait until the price breaks support or resistance level and then place a limit order to take advantage of this breakout with a better price. In order to use this indicator, after placing the indicator on the chart with the Control-adora expert working on it, just add 2 Price Labels or trend lines a
FREE
ATRonPrices
Sergio D. Rocha
5 (2)
Indicators
ATR on Prices is simply an ATR indicator that plot a line for Resistance and Support using the Average True Range calculation. You can set the ATR daily periods, to be calculated. As well you can set the reference price to add and subtract the ATR measure to obtain the ATR Top and ATR Bottom lines, using the Open Price (that is fixed) or the Middle (HL/2) price (that will vary on the day) Or adding the ATR to the daily low and subtracting it from the daily high . You can use full ATR measure or
FREE
ShowHideTradeLevels
Sergio D. Rocha
Utilities
This simple free script will allow you to show  your trade levels on the chart without disclosing their size. If the chart has no trade levels, the script will plot them using a white horizontal line for the order price, a red one for the stop loss and a blue one for the take profit. If the chart already shows trade levels, the script will delete them, this will allow avoiding doubling trade level indications. Every trade level line will contain in its description the ticket of the order. Tip:
FREE
Dollar Index
Sergio D. Rocha
4.33 (3)
Indicators
This indicator calculates directly the value of the dollar index by using the ICE formula to plot the chart, this can help you as reference. You do not need your broker to provide the ICE DX to use this indicator, is a way to have it calculated. Little discrepancies could be found in the exact value of the candles or time due closing time of the trading floor and the use of decimals, but generally will give you good reference.  You need your broker offers the feed for the following pairs in orde
FREE
Trailing Even for Controladora
Sergio D. Rocha
Utilities
Trailing Even is a free complement for the Control adora Expert Adviser. It adds a trailing stop function and changes the exit level that works as stop loss if some price is reached, let's review how to make it work: First of all make sure you have the same language selected both in the Control adora Expert and in this indicator.  Change of the exit level that works as stop loss with "BES" and "BEO": This function needs 2 arrows to work: 1 named BES (stands for Break Even Start) place it at the
FREE
EntryLine
Sergio D. Rocha
Utilities
This is a free plug-in for Control-adora Expert adviser. It's main function is to create a Buy Stop arrow on the chart or a Sell Stop arrow when the price crosses above or below a trend line, which will allow Control-adora expert open a new trade when the desired lines will be crossed by the price. Settings Prefix: Write here the prefix used to identify which trend lines are subject to be watched, value "Trendline" is set by default. Always use On Close Only: When set to true (by default) the c
FREE
ManualBackTest
Sergio D. Rocha
Utilities
This is a technical indicator that put on strategy tester the buttons of the expert adviser "Control adora". Usually when applied the controladora to the strategy tester, the buttons do not appear and therefore its functions (like directly buy, sell, close orders or place stop loss indicator) can't be used. But now you can if have the Manual Backtest indicator. If you don't have Control adora, you can get it from here . This indicator get on the chart the buttons that can be of use in strategy t
FREE
DollarAndEuroIndex
Sergio D. Rocha
4.5 (2)
Indicators
This is an extension of the previous published DollarIndex with the addition of the function for calculating EURO Index under ICE Formula. Note that the broker should provide the following data: For Dollar Index formula, EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDSEK and USDCHF are needed. For Euro Index formula, EURUSD, EURGBP, EURSEK and EURCHF are needed. Now in this version if the SEK (the most uncommon) is not provided, the formula still works, since it adds 0.0001 to its value, but the index will
FREE
Delete All
Sergio D. Rocha
Utilities
This is a very silly script but perhaps you find it useful. It deletes all objects from the chart. I recommend setting a hot key to call it just by pressing a couple of keys on your keyboard.  To avoid accidental deletion of object, the script will ask you to confirm the action as you won't be available to restore them with "undo" (Ctrl+Z).
FREE
ActInside
Sergio D. Rocha
Utilities
This indicator is a plug-in for Controladora Expert Adviser , which allows you to set a specific area, and the Controladora will open a buy or a sell, if the candle closes inside this area. To make it work in a chart with the Controladora installed, add the Act Inside indicator, then add a rectangle shape into the chart and re-size it to cover only the area where the close of a candle should be in order to send the buy or sell order. Rename the rectangle as AI and in it's description write buy,
FREE
SundayCandle
Sergio D. Rocha
Utilities
This is a very simple indicator that mixes the Sunday session with the Monday one. This is useful because the Sunday session is a partial session mostly with only Australian and Asian sessions included, so the analysis of the Monday's daily session if mixed with Sunday tends to be more comprehensive. This indicator plots a candle with the following values: Open - the Friday's Close or Sunday's Open (depending on your choice). High - the highest High of Sunday and Monday. Low - the lowest Low of
FREE
AllHere for Controladora
Sergio D. Rocha
Utilities
AllHere is a plug-in for Control-adora that works as information panel. Its main function is to show you all the Control-adora elements placed in the chart, like the Control-adora's orders or the exit lines. On the lower left corner, AllHere shows a collection of buttons classified by color (you can set them in the indicator's properties) for several elements used in Control-adora system: Stop loss indications (stop loss Arrows) Exit lines Above (Above trend lines) Exit lines Below (Below trend
FREE
ZeroEntryOrder Plug in
Sergio D. Rocha
4 (1)
Utilities
This is a technical indicator that works as a plug-in for "Control adora" - the Expert Advisor that helps you to calculate, place and control positions on the chart. When run on a chart with Control adora EA, this plug-in allows setting entry levels that send orders at contact, while you have StopCloseOnly (OCO in Comments) = 1 settled in Control adora (meaning that without this, the indicator will send the order only when the price Close crosses the arrow level). This indicator only works if yo
FREE
TradeALot for Controladora
Sergio D. Rocha
Utilities
"TradeALot" is a plug-in for the Expert Advisor Control-adora . It allow you to place programmed orders without the need to write the name of the order in the Arrow (like bs, ss, bl, sl, sl1, sl2, etc). Just drag and drop the button for "Programmed Buys" or "Programmed Sells" over the candles-zone at the place where you want to program the order and TradeALot will compare the bid price with the position where you dropped the button and will decide if the order need to be "Stop" or "Limit". With
FREE
LevelsGrid
Sergio D. Rocha
Utilities
This is a simple script that places a defined number of lines above and below a given price.  The script lets you set the number of lines, the separation in pips and the color.   Instructions: Drop the script on a chart to draw the level lines  If the last parameter is set to false, the script will delete the lines previously placed by it.  Parameters:  English? Turn it yes to use English language, false will turn language to Spanish  Separation Set the pips distance among lines  From Price Ca
FREE
MP SymbolList
Sergio D. Rocha
Utilities
This script is to be used with the Market Patroller indicator as a constructor for a specialized list of symbols based in all the available symbols listed in your MT4's Market Watch window. You can reduce the list depending upon several considerations: List only some symbols that have some instrument, for example, if your broker have 5 EUR pairs (EURXXX or XXXEUR). Exclude some symbols, for example, if you do not want to trade today GBP related pairs, this will avoid any GBPXXX or XXXGBP symbol
FREE
BigPanel
Sergio D. Rocha
Utilities
BigPanel is a plug-in indicator that works exclusively with Control adora Expert Advisor. Its main functions are as follows: Select two types of button arrangement (horizontal or vertical) Change the buttons' size (from small to big; there are five different sizes in total) Move the buttons' panel around the chart. The arrangement and size can be settled in the indicators properties. To move the buttons' panel, click once over the hand button and move your mouse, the panel will follow it. To sto
FREE
PerfectLine
Sergio D. Rocha
5 (2)
Utilities
When drawing a trend line or other objects, there is a natural deviation when you place the object from a higher time frame, and then go to watch it in a lower time frame. PerfectLine is a technical indicator that solves this problem. Once you touch a line after drawing it, Perfect Line will find the exact spot in the lower time frame available for it's position and then rectifies where it should be. Perfect Line uses a five pixels pre-established tolerance, if a difference between the line's no
LabelKiller
Sergio D. Rocha
Utilities
This is a plug-in indicator for Control-adora that eliminates all the listed labels when a specific price is reached. Just add the indicator to the same chart where Control-adora runs and place a price label named Killer at the level where you want to trigger the label deletion. The trigger will be activated when the price goes beyond the Killer label. In its properties, set the labels you wish to delete separated with comma, replace the default values with the list of your desired labels to rem
FREE
AboutSymbol
Sergio D. Rocha
Utilities
This is a very simple script that will show you the following info about any symbol in your chart: Point, digits, spread, stop level, lot size, tick value, tick size, swap long, swap short, starting date (if future contract), expiration date (if future contract), trade allowed, minimum lot size, lot step, maximum lot size, swap type, profit calculation mode, margin calculation mode, initial margin, margin maintenance, margin when hedged, margin required, freeze level. All this info is extracted
FREE
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