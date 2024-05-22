Trade Simplifier Mt4

Trade simplifier is a trade panel that simplifies trade opening. It is simple and easy to understand, with key features to ease trading.

Features include:


  • Order type selection
  • Fixed lot entry from the chart user interface
  • Easy Take profit entry field on the chart user interface
  • Visual take profit selection and adjustment via the line that appears when you click the Take Profit button
  • Easy Stop loss entry field in points on the chart user interface 
  • Visual Stop Loss selection and adjustment via the line that appears when you click the Take Profit button


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Tonnys Trendline EA
Tonny Obare
4.2 (5)
Utilities
Free TrendLine EA opens trades whenever the price on the chart interacts with or crosses your trend line. You simply draw the trend line manually then let the EA do the trading automatically according to the rules you give it. The settings available in the EA are explained below: Lots : The lot size for trading. RiskPercentage : Set a value other than zero to activate lot sizing by use of percentage of margin. TrendLineName:   The name of the line to track. You can either   * rename the trend li
FREE
Free automatic fibonacci
Tonny Obare
4.68 (50)
Indicators
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Automatic Fibonacci with alerts MT5
Tonny Obare
Indicators
Automatic fibonacci with alerts is an indicator that automatically plots a fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appear amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with d
FREE
Automatic fibonacci with alerts
Tonny Obare
5 (1)
Indicators
Automatic fibonacci with alerts is an indicator that automatically plots a fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appear amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with d
FREE
MA strategies EA
Tonny Obare
5 (6)
Experts
MA strategies EA is a moving average cross EA that can support multiple MA cross strategies that involve two or three moving averages. Purchasing this EA can save you the time taken to automate your existing MA strategy through coding a custom EA and it also helps you discover profitable moving average strategies as its fully compatible with the strategy tester and all settings are editable. The EA supports both scalping, short term and long term strategies. The various supported settings are e
Trade Simplifier
Tonny Obare
Utilities
Trade simplifier is a trade panel that simplifies trade opening. It is simple and easy to understand, with key features to ease trading. Features include: Order type selection Fixed lot entry from the chart user interface Easy Take profit entry field on the chart user interface Visual take profit selection and adjustment via the line that appears when you click the Take Profit button Easy Stop loss entry field in points on the chart user interface  Visual Stop Loss selection and adjustment  via
FREE
Free RSI EA
Tonny Obare
3.5 (6)
Experts
Free RSI expert advisor is a completely free expert advisor that trades using rsi level crosses. You can set which levels the Ea should use to open and close trades. The various settings are explained below. NOTE: The default settings are just place holders and not necessarily the best. Use the settings that best suites you or your strategy. Lots - This is the lot size of the EAs trades. 0.1 is the default setting. AllowBuy - Set to true to allow buy trades. This setting is true by default. Allo
FREE
Free TrendLine EA
Tonny Obare
4.67 (6)
Utilities
Free TrendLine EA opens trades whenever the price on the chart interacts with or crosses your trend line. You simply draw the trend line manually then let the EA do the trading automatically according to the rules you give it. The settings available in the EA are explained below: Lots : The lot size for trading. RiskPercentage : Set a value other than zero to activate lot sizing by use of percentage of margin. TrendLineName: The name of the line to track. You can either * rename the trend line t
FREE
Free Parabolic SAR EA
Tonny Obare
1.5 (2)
Experts
Free parabolic SAR expert advisor is a completely free expert advisor that trades using Parabolic SAR dots. It opens and closes trades based on the first dots of a new trend. The various settings are explained below. Parameters NOTE: The default settings are just place holders and not necessarily the best. Use the settings that best suites you or your strategy. Lots - This is the lot size of the EAs trades. 0.1 is the default setting. StopLoss - Stop loss setting. AllowBuy - Set to true to allo
FREE
Profitstat free
Tonny Obare
4 (2)
Utilities
Profitstat is a free indicator that scans your history and displays it on the chart. The free version shows the number of trades and profit made on the current and previous day. The data is updated instantly as soon as a trade closes. Simply attach it to any chart and it gives the account data irrespective of the chart currency nor timeframe.
FREE
Profitstat premium
Tonny Obare
Utilities
Profitstat premium version scans your trading history and displays performance on the chart. The premium version is far more flexible than the free one. The premium version contains the following features that you won't find in the free version: Ability to horizontally position the indicator as you prefer. Ability to display results in money or in pips with the option to hide or display one or both of them. An option to show stats for only the chart symbol. An option to only show data from a cer
Automatic stops
Tonny Obare
Utilities
Effortless Trade Management – Automatic Stops & Trailing Take the guesswork and manual effort out of risk management. Our   Automatic Stops   tool continuously monitors your account and instantly applies your predefined stop loss, take profit, partial close levels (scaling out), and trailing stop to every new trade. Once the EA is attached to a chart, it automatically sets and manages these levels for any new trade on that currency pair – so you never have to enter them manually again. Key Feat
Parabolic SAR strategies EA
Tonny Obare
Experts
Parabolic SAR strategies EA is a Parabolic SAR EA that can support multiple strategies. Purchasing this EA can save you the time taken to automate your existing PSAR strategy through coding a custom EA and it also helps you discover profitable Parabolic SAR strategies as its fully compatible with the strategy tester and all settings are editable. The EA supports both scalping, short term and long term strategies. The various supported settings are explained below: NOTE: The default settings in t
RSI Strategies EA
Tonny Obare
4.33 (3)
Experts
RSI strategies EA supports multiple RSI based strategies. Purchasing this EA can save you the time taken to automate your existing RSI strategy, through coding a custom EA and it also helps you discover profitable RSI strategies as its fully compatible with the strategy tester and all settings are editable. The EA supports both scalping, short term and long term strategies. The various supported settings are explained below: NOTE:   The default settings in the EA are simply place holders. Before
Fibonacci Strategies EA
Tonny Obare
Experts
Fibonacci strategies EA trades Fibonacci levels. You can choose whether the EA should trade a manually plotted fibonacci or whether it should automatically plot a fibonacci. In automatic fibonacci drawing mode, the EA automatically plots a fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values
Thumbs up
Tonny Obare
Experts
Introducing Thumbs Up EA: The Consistent Profit Engine Built for Modern Markets Tired of complex EAs that require constant tweaking? Meet   Thumbs Up EA   – the sophisticated, set-and-forget expert advisor engineered for steady, resilient growth across any market trend. Born from a groundbreaking strategy, Thumbs Up EA features a proprietary   smart trade management system   that patiently maximizes profits from every move. It’s not about high-frequency trading—it’s about precision, patience, an
MACD Strategies EA
Tonny Obare
Experts
MACD strategies EA is a EA that can support multiple MACD strategies. Purchasing this EA can save you the time taken to automate your existing MACD strategy through coding a custom EA and it also helps you discover profitable MACD strategies as its fully compatible with the strategy tester and all settings are editable. The EA supports both scalping, short term and long term strategies. The various supported settings are explained below: NOTE:   The default settings in the EA are simply place ho
Trade Simplifier Premium Mt4
Tonny Obare
Utilities
Trade simplifier premium is a trade panel that simplifies trade opening. It is simple and easy to understand, with key features to ease trading. Features include: Order type selection Fixed lot entry from the chart user interface Easy Take profit entry field on the chart user interface Visual take profit selection and adjustment via the line that appears when you click the Take Profit button Easy Stop loss entry field in points on the chart user interface  Visual Stop Loss selection and adjustm
Telegram Sender Mt4
Tonny Obare
Utilities
Telegram Sender — MetaTrader to Telegram Trade Alerts Telegram Sender   is a powerful MetaTrader utility that instantly sends trading alerts from your MT4/MT5 platform directly to Telegram. Stay connected to the market anywhere, anytime, without constantly watching your charts. Designed for traders who value speed, automation, and convenience, Telegram Sender delivers real-time notifications for signals, order activity, and market events straight to your phone or Telegram group. Key Features In
MA Strategies EA mt5
Tonny Obare
Experts
MA strategies EA is a moving average cross EA that can support multiple MA cross strategies that involve two or three moving averages. Purchasing this EA can save you the time taken to automate your existing MA strategy through coding a custom EA and it also helps you discover profitable moving average strategies as its fully compatible with the strategy tester and all settings are editable. The EA supports both scalping, short term and long term strategies. The various supported settings are ex
Automatic Stops MT5
Tonny Obare
Utilities
Effortless Trade Management – Automatic Stops & Trailing Take the guesswork and manual effort out of risk management. Our   Automatic Stops   tool continuously monitors your account and instantly applies your predefined stop loss, take profit, partial close levels (scaling out), and trailing stop to every new trade. Once the EA is attached to a chart, it automatically sets and manages these levels for any new trade on that currency pair – so you never have to enter them manually again. Key Featu
PSAR Strategies EA mt5
Tonny Obare
3 (1)
Experts
Parabolic SAR strategies EA is a Parabolic SAR EA that can support multiple strategies. Purchasing this EA can save you the time taken to automate your existing PSAR strategy through coding a custom EA and it also helps you discover profitable Parabolic SAR strategies as its fully compatible with the strategy tester and all settings are editable. The EA supports both scalping, short term and long term strategies. The various supported settings are explained below: NOTE:   The default settings in
MACD Strategies EA Mt5
Tonny Obare
Experts
MACD   strategies EA is a EA that can support multiple   MACD   strategies. Purchasing this EA can save you the time taken to automate your existing   MACD   strategy through coding a custom EA and it also helps you discover profitable   MACD   strategies as its fully compatible with the strategy tester and all settings are editable. The EA supports both scalping, short term and long term strategies. The various supported settings are explained below: NOTE:   The default settings in the EA are s
Trade Simplifier Premium
Tonny Obare
Utilities
Trade simplifier premium is a trade panel that simplifies trade opening. It is simple and easy to understand, with key features to ease trading. Features include: Order type selection Fixed lot entry from the chart user interface Easy Take profit entry field on the chart user interface Visual take profit selection and adjustment via the line that appears when you click the Take Profit button Easy Stop loss entry field in points on the chart user interface  Visual Stop Loss selection and adjustm
Telegram Sender
Tonny Obare
Utilities
Telegram Sender — MetaTrader to Telegram Trade Alerts Telegram Sender   is a powerful MetaTrader utility that instantly sends trading alerts from your MT4/MT5 platform directly to Telegram. Stay connected to the market anywhere, anytime, without constantly watching your charts. Designed for traders who value speed, automation, and convenience, Telegram Sender delivers real-time notifications for signals, order activity, and market events straight to your phone or Telegram group. Key Features In
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