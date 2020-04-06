Gold Scalp Matrix Pro

⭐ Gold Scalp Matrix Pro – Premium XAUUSD M5 Scalping Robot

Fast • Accurate • Smart Risk Control • Multi-TP Engine

Gold Scalp Matrix Pro is a powerful fully-automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (GOLD) on the M5 timeframe.
It combines trend confirmation (EMA-200) + SAR reversal detection + multi-position scaling to deliver fast, consistent scalping performance—even in volatile market conditions.

This EA is built for traders who want clean entries, controlled risk, and automatic multi-TP profits, without manually monitoring charts all day.

🔥 Key Features
✅ 1. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) – M5

The EA is engineered and stress-tested on the 5-minute timeframe, where gold movement creates ideal scalping opportunities.

✅ 2. Ultra-Smart Entry Logic

✔ Price above/below EMA-200 confirms trend
✔ SAR aligns to identify precise reversal points
✔ Enters only during clean momentum conditions

Result → Powerful trend-following scalping entries

✅ 3. 6-Position Smart Scaling System

The EA automatically opens:

1 Main Position (double lot)

4 TP-targeted positions

1 Runner Position (rides the big move)

✅ 4. 5 Take-Profit Steps

Fast profit locking with TP levels based on points:

TP1

TP2

TP3

TP4

TP5

Perfect for high-volatility gold movements.

✅ 5. Advanced Step Trailing System

As price hits TP1 → TP2 → TP3 → TP4 → TP5
the EA automatically moves SL higher/lower step-by-step.

Ensures:
✔ minimal drawdown
✔ maximum profit capture
✔ runner position stays alive for extended trends

✅ 6. Fixed SL in Points

Every trade has a fixed SL in points for safety and predictability.
No hidden martingale, no grid expansion, no dangerous averaging.

✅ 7. Risk-Based Lot Sizing (Percentage Mode)

You can choose:
✔ Fixed lot mode – example: 0.02 + 0.01
✔ Risk-percent mode – example: 1% of balance → auto lot calculation

Lot size automatically adjusts as your account grows.

✅ 8. Designed for All Account Types

ECN

Raw spread

Standard

Cent accounts

🎯 Who Is This EA For?

Gold Scalp Matrix Pro is ideal for traders who want:

Quick scalping entries

Clear risk control

High-probability trend trades

Multiple TP exits

No emotional trading

Set-and-forget performance

⚙ Recommended Settings

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

Timeframe: M5

Account Type: Any (ECN preferred)

Spread: Low spread recommended

SL/TP: Already optimized in EA

📌 Important Notes

This EA does not use:
❌ Martingale
❌ Grid
❌ Arbitrage
❌ High-risk averaging

It follows pure trend + reversal logic, making it safer and more stable in real trading.

⭐ Final Words

Gold Scalp Matrix Pro is built for real traders who want a reliable, highly optimized Gold scalping solution with strong risk-to-reward control and automatic multi-TP scaling.

Install → Run → Watch profits lock step-by-step
