XAU Swing Structure Rider

XAU Swing Structure Rider H4

Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 — Gold / XAUUSD focus
Version: 1.10

What it is

XAU Swing Structure Rider H4 is a swing-oriented Expert Advisor for gold on the H4 chart. It participates when market structure supports a directional swing and manages risk with selectable exit modes (including reward–risk style targets and an optional volatility trail).

Built for structured swing participation — not grid, not martingale. Evaluate on demo with your broker’s spreads and your own risk profile before any live use.

This product is a technical price-structure system. It does not use bank order flow, real DOM liquidity maps, or news-API discretion.

Advantages

  • Gold-family chart validation (XAUUSD / GOLD variants); non-gold charts will not trade

  • Clean risk controls: fixed lots or percent-of-equity sizing

  • Optional daily loss soft halt for new entries

  • UTC-aware session filters you can disable for pure-signal mode

  • On-chart status panel for sessions, offset, symbol OK, and lot mode

Features

  • Designed around H4 gold swing structure participation

  • Selectable exit / risk style (reverse, RR presets, ATR trail) without publishing exact entry math

  • Magic number isolation and max hold bars

  • Slippage / min-lot broker floors

  • English comments and Market-ready packaging

Exact structure thresholds and entry equations are product internals — not published here.

Inputs (parameter list)

Position sizing

Input

Description

InpLots

Fixed lot size (default 0.01)

InpMinLot

Broker minimum lot floor

InpUseRiskPerTrade

If true, size by % of equity per trade

InpRiskPercent

Equity % risked when risk mode is on

InpMaxRiskPerDayPercent

Soft halt after daily loss % (0 = off)

Time / UTC sessions

Input

Description

InpAutoUtcOffset

Auto-detect broker vs UTC offset

InpUtcOffsetHours

Manual offset hours if auto is off

InpUseUtcSessions

true = filter entries by sessions; false = pure signal

InpSessionAsia

Asia window filter (UTC)

InpSessionLondon

London window filter (UTC)

InpSessionNewYork

New York window filter (UTC)

Strategy / exits (high level)

Input

Description

InpRiskMode

Exit style selector (reverse / RR / trail)

InpRR

Reward–risk multiplier when used

InpTrailAtrPeriod

ATR period for trail mode

InpTrailAtrMult

ATR multiple for trail mode

InpMagic

Magic number

InpMaxHoldBars

Maximum bars to hold a position

InpSlippagePoints

Max slippage in points

InpAtrPeriod

ATR period used in risk distance context

InpDepth

Structure sensitivity knob (internal)

Display

Input

Description

InpShowPanel

Show / hide on-chart status panel

Recommended setup

Item

Recommendation

Symbol

XAUUSD (or broker gold synonym)

Timeframe

H4

Lots

Start small — fixed 0.01 or low risk %

Account

Demo first with your broker’s spreads

Always forward-test on a demo account before live capital.

Illustrative research note (not a promise)

Public Market screenshots use a last ~2 years filtered window
(2024-08-03 → 2026-07-31), XAUUSD H4, 0.01 lots, deposit model $5,000:

Metric

Value

Net

~$1,853.94

Profit Factor

~2.38

Max DD %

~3.49%

Trades

~57

Not a profit guarantee. Past Strategy Tester results do not predict future performance.

Risk notice

Trading leveraged CFDs / FX / metals can result in loss of capital. Use only risk you can afford. Review lot and daily risk inputs before live use. No system wins every trade.


Recommended products
Golden Piramid
Luca Ronca
Experts
The Golden Piramid – Smart Money Concepts EA CREATE TO RUN ON ROBOFOREX ECN ACCOUNT, IT COULD NOT WORK PROPERLY ON OTHER BROKERS. A disciplined, robust trading system built for consistency — not hype. Let’s be clear from the start: this is NOT a “get rich quick” system. If you are looking for unrealistic promises, this is not for you. This EA is built around one fundamental principle that most traders ignore: Survive first. Profit comes after. Why this EA is different The Golden Piramid is
StairStep Renko EA
Noel Anjao Alube
Experts
StairStep Renko EA — Trade the Retracement, Not the Noise Most Renko-based systems do one thing: they follow the bricks blindly and get chopped to pieces the moment price stair-steps sideways. StairStep Renko EA was built to solve exactly that problem. Instead of chasing every brick, it waits for a genuine directional impulse — a confirmed run of consecutive Renko bricks in one direction — and then hunts specifically for the retracement that follows, entering with surgical Buy Stop / Sell Stop o
Super Cyborg
Dragan Drenjanin
Experts
Super Cyborg 1.4 is a powerful and highly effective algorithmic trading system designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. The Expert Advisor supports trading on Forex pairs , CFDs , indices , metals , and many other financial instruments. Thanks to its exceptional flexibility, the robot performs reliably across multiple timeframes—from M5 up to H12 (and beyond). Before using Super Cyborg on a live account, we strongly recommend thorough testing in the Strategy Tester on your chosen symbols and time
Genius EA Creator for MT5
Baha Eddine Tahouri
Experts
Introducing Genius EA Creator for MetaTrader 5: Simplify Your Automated Trading Like Never Before Ready to automate your trading without worrying about coding? Genius EA Creator for MetaTrader 5 is here to transform the way you trade by offering a flexible and powerful platform that anyone can use. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced trader, you’ll appreciate how this tool allows you to design and execute strategies tailored to your needs—no programming skills required! Key Features and
Multiple Indicators Strategy EA for Prop Firms
Riccardo Borello
4 (3)
Experts
Multiple Indicators Strategy EA for Prop Firms is an Expert Advisor specially designed to overcome the challenges of Proprietary Firms like MyForexFunds and get a founded account. In fact, it has specific functions to comply with the rules imposed by companies that offer managed accounts. Link for tutorial, detailed description, manual and presets: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/751550 - It is based on a strategy with MACD, RSI, STOCH and EMA indicators that signal to the EA when to open p
Monday Flow EA
Daisuke Arimizu
Experts
TokyoMorning EA A Monday Morning JPY Carry Restart Signal by Urban-flux Only one hour every Monday. VALIDATION HIGHLIGHTS (MT5 BACKTEST 2020–2026, ICMarkets conditions) Historical backtest results — NOT a profit guarantee. Please read the assumptions and full validation sections below. Profit factor 2.30 or higher on ALL three pairs (USDJPY: PF 2.54 · win rate ~70%) Out-of-sample (full year 2025) stayed positive on all three pairs — on EURJPY and GBPJPY the OOS results even beat the tr
Range BOS Pro
Daniel Mukururo Muthee
Experts
Range BOS Pro – Professional Daily Range Breakout EA A powerful, institutional-grade Expert Advisor that combines: • Daily Range Detection (customizable session) • Break of Structure (BOS) confirmation • SuperTrend trend filter • Two strategies: Continuation & Reversal (Fade) • Smart 1% risk per trade (based on fixed pip distance) • One trade per day with strict session control • No martingale, no grid – pure price action Features: • Fully automatic – set and forget • Built-in dashboard with
Awmm Scalper Mt5
Pankaj Kapadia
Experts
Future of Ea: We make this Ea on scalping strategy for short term trend. Ea is able to works on any Currency pair and any time chart frames but profits and risk are depends on time chart.We provide you full support to setup ea on his best time chart according to currency pair. Contact us by sending massage in mql5 chat for Ea setups. We also stored our set files in comment area for easy use for you.This Ea's Mt4 version is also available in Mt4 expert area. Using of Ea: Indicator settings is ou
Gold Breakout Pro MR
Mario Schunk
Experts
Gold Breakout Pro by AlgoForge Gold Breakout Pro is a professional Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It uses a mean reversion strategy combining RSI, Bollinger Bands, and ATR-based risk management to identify high-probability entries when gold becomes statistically overextended. This EA is built for traders who value capital preservation over aggressive returns. How It Works The EA monitors RSI and Bollinger Bands on M15 to detect when gold has moved too far from its mean pr
Cangaceiro B3 Trader
Renato Takahashi
Experts
NOVIDADE!!! STOPS FIXOS , dando mais estabilidade ao robô e do jeito que você gosta! CANGACEIRO B3 TRADER é um robô especializado para negociação na Bolsa Brasileira B3 , em minicontratos de miniíndice ( WIN ) e minidólar ( WDO ). O robô tem como característica a entrada em operações na tendência do mercado (alta ou baixa), de acordo com pontos de entrada (trigger) consistentes e que podem ser configurados para cada ativo e gerenciamento de riscos. O robô Cangaceiro B3 Trader utiliza o indicad
Gold Breakout Pro EA Low Drawdown
Bk Subash
Experts
Gold Breakout Pro EA – Low Drawdown | Smart Risk Management | XAUUSD Specialist Overview Gold Breakout Pro EA is an advanced automated trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) . It uses a precision breakout strategy combined with strict risk control to capture strong market moves while keeping drawdown low. This EA is built for traders who want controlled, rule-based trading without emotional decisions . ️ Strategy Logic The EA trades based on price breakout from key levels ,
TradeFocus
Kia Alipour Moradi
Experts
Trade Focus identifies fast and slow moving average crossovers, ensuring you capitalize on trend reversals and market direction changes. With minimal inputs, it helps you catch early trend shifts efficiently. Trade Focus is designed for traders aiming to meet specific trading goals, especially in challenging environments like prop firms . It offers strategic tools like daily profit and loss targets and advanced risk management settings to help you stay within firm-imposed limits. For traders l
SR Doji EurUsd MT5
Catalin Zachiu
Experts
This expert uses suport and resistance in combination with ATR to place pending orders at those levels . For closing it uses Doji candle pattern or the closing at the end of the day . It is mainly built for the EUR/USD pair , M 15 Timeframe . Every position has Stop Loss and Take Profit , does not use grid , martingale or other dangerous trading methods . Test it with the Risk Percent parameter set to 4 and see what it can do. EUR/USD only - M 15  Timeframe .
The Catalyst EA
Daniel Naranjo Morales
Experts
The Catalyst EA The Catalyst EA is a sophisticated trading robot designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It is specifically developed for trading the   AUDUSD currency pair on the H1 timeframe . The EA employs a multi-indicator strategy that aims to identify and capitalize on potential market reversals and corrections. A primary focus of its design is robust risk management, featuring dynamic lot sizing and multiple layers of trade protection to manage your capital effectively. Strategy The Cata
Glow Beyond Time
Ghaith Khaddour
Experts
Glow Beyond Time Welcome to a new era of trading. Glow Beyond Time is not just another EA—it's a sophisticated solution designed to give you an edge in the ever-evolving markets. Built on an advanced framework, this Expert Advisor combines cutting-edge strategies with innovative risk management systems, allowing you to trade with confidence and precision. Weekly trade range: 7 to 11. Request a demo-exclusive trial by contacting me directly. Early access pricing: 248. Just 14 users have purchase
Aurum XAU Trend Portfolio EA
Artur Shchupak
Experts
Aurum XAU Trend Portfolio EA Multi-Strategy Gold Portfolio with Prop-Style Risk Protection Aurum XAU Trend Portfolio EA is a multi-module trend-following Expert Advisor developed specifically for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on one entry pattern or one timeframe, the system combines eight independent trading modules operating across M1, M15, M30, H1 and H4. The objective of the portfolio structure is to diversify trading logic across different market conditions while maintaining centralized risk a
Mad Max Trader
Mduduzi Gift Ngcebo Langa
Experts
MadMax Trader – Multi-Strategy Forex EA for MQL5 Overview MadMax Trader is an automated trading system designed for the MetaTrader 5 Windows platform. It integrates multiple trading approaches to adapt to different market conditions across various Forex pairs and timeframes. The EA operates without manual intervention, executing trades based on predefined technical criteria. Key Functionalities Multi-Strategy Approach The EA incorporates three distinct trading methodologies: Swing Trading: Iden
Fibonacci MT5
Konstantin Chechnev
Experts
Fibonacci EA MT5 is an Expert Advisor for automating trading based on Fibonacci levels. It determines the minimum and maximum prices over a specified number of bars, builds Fibonacci levels, and opens trades when the current price reaches the selected levels. The EA can trade with the trend or against it, depending on the given parameters. It also allows you to configure levels for closing trades, risk management, and time filters. Features Automatic detection of local extremes and the construct
Quark
Dragan Drenjanin
5 (1)
Experts
Quark "Old Style Guy!" Expert Advisor for MT5 The Quark "Old Style Guy!" Expert Advisor is a versatile trading robot designed for MetaTrader 5 , compatible with any currency pair but optimized for EURUSD on the H1 timeframe . Preconfigured for immediate use, it offers a minimalist and user-friendly interface for seamless operation. Key Features: Flexible Trading : Works on any currency pair, with default settings tailored for EURUSD (H1). Multi-symbol trading.  The ability to trade multiple sym
Titan Clc Gold Ultimate
Luai Mohammad Amin Azab
Experts
Titan CLC Gold Ultimate – The Final Evolution in Gold Scalping "Precision isn't a luxury anymore. It's your only weapon for survival." In the violent, fast-moving world of XAUUSD (Gold) – where 1,000 pips can vanish in a blink – traditional trading is a slow suicide. You don't just need another Expert Advisor. You need a Titan to dominate the screen. Titan CLC Gold Ultimate is not just an automated bot; it’s an Institutional-Grade Trading Machine, engineered exclusively for professional trad
TheBeast
Chan Wai Khong
Experts
TheBeast EA – Hunt the Momentum, Harvest the Trend TheBeast is an elite trading system engineered to capture high-explosive trend signals. By ignoring the noise of erratic market consolidations, it waits like a predator in the shadows—striking only when macro direction and price momentum reach a state of absolute convergence. Through advanced trend-locking algorithms and volatility filtering, TheBeast significantly reduces overtrading, focusing exclusively on high-quality, structural market mov
Phoenix Engine Nexus
Vignesh Mani
Experts
PHOENIX ENGINE – NEXUS Professional Multi-Asset Liquidity & Market Structure Trading System for MetaTrader 5 Phoenix Engine – Nexus is a professional MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor developed for traders seeking a structured, rule-based approach to Forex, Gold, Index, and Cryptocurrency trading. Built around market structure analysis, liquidity mapping, Break of Structure (BOS), liquidity sweeps, Fair Value Gap (FVG) detection, session intelligence, volatility assessment, and adaptive risk managemen
RiskShield Hedge EA
Andrei Frasin
Experts
RiskShield Hedge EA TRY ON GBP/USD XAU/USD - 5 MIN RiskShield Hedge EA   is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to provide smart, automated, and prudent trade management for volatile markets such as XAUUSD and other CFD/Forex instruments. Key Features: Intelligent Risk Management: The system continuously monitors market volatility and adapts its trading activity to avoid the riskiest periods, helping to reduce exposure during times of high instability. Advanced Protection: With a unique risk filt
Naminori Trend Following System
Taihei Kono
Experts
Thank you for visiting the Naminori product page. This EA is a fully automated trading system specialized in swing trading for JPY cross pairs. All trades are executed automatically without manual intervention. The system can be used with its default settings, making it easy to get started without extensive configuration. For users who prefer more control, each strategy can be individually enabled or disabled, and settings such as lot size and spread limits can be adjusted as needed. Each strat
Advance BreakOut Scalper
Dua Yong Rew
Experts
The Advanced BreakOut Scalper is an effective trading system with predetermined Take Profit, Stop Loss, and Trailing Stop settings. As the name implies, its strategy is trading breakouts. It is professionally coded and runs quickly in backtesting or optimization mode. It does not employ grid, martingale, averaging, or any other risky money management strategies. It is recommended to use a tight spread broker, preferably an ECN broker with good liquidity. For a list of brokers that work well wi
AdaptiveQ Trader MT5
Ruslan Udintsev
Experts
AdaptiveQ Trader: Самообучающийся ИИ — забудьте о ручной настройке! Ваш персональный торговый робот на основе Q-Learning + Double DQN + PER, который учится на ваших деньгах — и делает это лучше вас. Что Это? AdaptiveQ Trader — это не просто советник, а   живой, самообучающийся агент , основанный на передовых алгоритмах машинного обучения (Reinforcement Learning). Он анализирует рынок в реальном времени, адаптируется к его изменениям и постоянно совершенствует свою стратегию — без вашего у
Yesterday Breakout EA
Wasim Zayed
Experts
Product Description Yesterday Breakout EA is a straightforward and disciplined Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that trades breakouts of the previous day’s high and low . The EA waits for a clear breakout from yesterday’s range on your chosen signal timeframe and opens a trade in the direction of the breakout. It is designed for traders who prefer simple, rule-based strategies with strong risk management. Key Features & Advantages Clear Breakout Logic : Enters trades only when price breaks and cl
Finox
Tsuchitani Kazuhiroshi
Experts
For every 10th purchase, the price will increase by $200. ECN account required Finox is an Expert Advisor (EA) that is specialized for the AUDUSD currency pair and operates based on 5-minute (5M) chart data. It adopts a high-frequency trading strategy aimed at capitalizing on minor price fluctuations in the forex market. Key features of Finox include sophisticated technical analysis, precise entry and exit strategies, and an automatic risk management function. Here are the details about Fino
FVG In Engulfing EA
Claudiu-georgian Zavera
Experts
FVG In Engulfing EA - From Learn to Earn. The zone every trader watches, armed with a trigger you have not seen before: a Fair Value Gap validated only when an engulfing is forged inside its gap. A ZONE EVERYONE KNOWS. A TRIGGER NO ONE ELSE DEMANDS. The EA detects the Fair Value Gap - with a minimum gap size and displacement filters of your choice - on a higher timeframe, then requires an engulfing, formed on the timeframes you choose, contained inside that gap. Only a containment above your t
Ewa
Abdurahim Aras
Experts
eWa-AI: The Future of Trading. The Perfect Synthesis of Neural Networks and Visual Intelligence.   Redefine market standards. eWa-AI is not just a trading robot; it is an "Unparalleled" technology in the financial world that combines a powerful Algorithmic Engine equipped with LSTM, Neural Networks, and Machine Learning with the visual analysis intelligence of Google Gemini Vision AI. While ordinary robots are confined to a single strategy, eWa-AI offers you two independent superpowers sim
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (24)
Experts
The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Experts
Bringing institutional-grade trading to the Quantum ecosystem, Quantum Titan sets a new standard for precision, discipline, and proven live-market performance. Developed for traders who expect more from a GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan represents the next evolution of Quantum trading technology. Availability is strictly limited to 1,000 lifetime licenses worldwide. Once all 1,000 copies have been claimed, Quantum Titan will no longer be available. Special launch discount price. Final price $1999
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.93 (27)
Experts
No Grid/No Martingale/No Recovery/No Hedging/Single Entry with SL/One Shot  Smart Gold Hunter is an Expert Advisor for XAUUSD / Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who prefer a gold EA with no grid, no martingale, real Stop Loss and Take Profit logic, and controlled risk management. You can check the live signals before making a decision: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My  (Here I use Scalper Mode, To have the exact se
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Experts
Important information: Support and answers to questions are available only here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Taiwan ); Zoomini is a small set of machine-learning models from the latest GoGoPips project research from July 2026. These models are intended only for XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Signal: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Important things to know: The models trade with only one order using equal SL/TP. Netting accounts and any leverage are supported. Large deposi
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 1499$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and propr
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.46 (102)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.24 (38)
Experts
WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signal - Track real performan
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Experts
Fewer trades. Better trades. Consistency above all. • Live Signal Mode 1  Live Signal Mode 2 Twister Pro EA is a high-precision scalping Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It trades less — but when it does, it trades with purpose. Every entry passes through 5 independent validation layers before a single order is placed, resulting in an extremely high win rate on the Default configuration. TWO MODES: • Mode 1 (recommended) — Very high assertiveness, fe
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (4)
Experts
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper is an Expert Advisor developed for automated gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA is designed for XAUUSD and GOLD on the M15 timeframe. It uses a proprietary multi-factor decision engine to identify qualified trading opportunities and manage positions automatically. The system combines market structure, trend direction, candle quality, volume, momentum and execution controls. It is designed to wait for suitable conditions instead of opening trades continuo
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
5 (20)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 10th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
Experts
No Grid /No Martingale/ No Dca /No rocovery Smart Gold Impulse is now available in a special early launch phase. This is an EA I  am currently using with impressive results on my Live Signal  account. You can check the current performance through the Ultima live signal results, where Smart Gold Impulse has already shown very strong potential in real market conditions. The same set file used on my Ultima live signal account will be shared only with Smart Gold Impulse buyers. At the same time, thi
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Experts
Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $999 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 W
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
3.97 (35)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.29 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
More from author
CCI Extreme
Avinash Pagadala
Experts
XAU CCI Extreme H4 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 — Gold / XAUUSD focus Version: 1.00 What it is XAU CCI Extreme H4 is an Expert Advisor for gold on the H4 chart. CCI extreme reversion style participation on gold H4. Built for structured automated participation — not grid , not martingale . Evaluate on your broker and risk profile before any live use. This product is a technical system . Exact thresholds and entry equations remain internal product design and are not published here. Advantages
FREE
XAU Cup Handle Break M15
Avinash Pagadala
Experts
XAU Cup Handle Break M15 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 — Gold / XAUUSD focus Version: 1.00 What it is XAU Cup Handle Break M15 is an Expert Advisor for gold on the M15 chart. Cup-and-handle style breakout pattern participation on M15 gold. Built for structured automated participation — not grid , not martingale . Evaluate on your broker and risk profile before any live use. This product is a technical system . Exact thresholds and entry equations remain internal product design and are not pub
FREE
XAU Imbalance Proxy H4
Avinash Pagadala
Experts
XAU Imbalance Proxy H4 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 — Gold / XAUUSD focus Version: 1.00 What it is XAU Imbalance Proxy H4 is an Expert Advisor for gold on the H4 chart. OHLC imbalance proxy participation for gold (not real footprint DOM). Built for structured automated participation — not grid , not martingale . Evaluate on your broker and risk profile before any live use. This product is a technical system . Exact thresholds and entry equations remain internal product design and are not pub
FREE
XAU Supertrend Trail H4
Avinash Pagadala
Experts
XAU Supertrend Trail H4 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 — Gold / XAUUSD focus Version: 1.00 What it is XAU Supertrend Trail H4 is an Expert Advisor for gold on the H4 chart. Supertrend trail following for gold H4 directional moves. Built for structured automated participation — not grid , not martingale . Evaluate on your broker and risk profile before any live use. This product is a technical system . Exact thresholds and entry equations remain internal product design and are not published her
FREE
XAU Volume Level Break H1
Avinash Pagadala
Experts
XAU Volume Level Break H1 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 — Gold / XAUUSD focus Version: 1.00 What it is XAU Volume Level Break H1 is an Expert Advisor for gold on the H1 chart. Volume-profile-inspired HVN/LVN style level break logic on H1 gold. Built for structured automated participation — not grid , not martingale . Evaluate on your broker and risk profile before any live use. This product is a technical system . Exact thresholds and entry equations remain internal product design and are not
FREE
VWAP Mean Reversion
Avinash Pagadala
Experts
XAU VWAP Mean Reversion H4 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 — Gold / XAUUSD focus Version: 1.00 What it is XAU VWAP Mean Reversion H4 is an Expert Advisor for gold on the H4 chart. Intraday VWAP mean-reversion style participation on gold H4. Built for structured automated participation — not grid , not martingale . Evaluate on your broker and risk profile before any live use. This product is a technical system . Exact thresholds and entry equations remain internal product design and are not publ
FREE
XAU Head Shoulders M15
Avinash Pagadala
Experts
XAU Head Shoulders M15 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 — Gold / XAUUSD focus Version: 1.00 What it is XAU Head Shoulders M15 is an Expert Advisor for gold on the M15 chart. Head-and-shoulders style reversal pattern participation on M15 gold. Built for structured automated participation — not grid , not martingale . Evaluate on your broker and risk profile before any live use. This product is a technical system . Exact thresholds and entry equations remain internal product design and are not pub
FREE
XAU Tokyo Momentum H1
Avinash Pagadala
Experts
# XAU Tokyo Momentum H1 **Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 — Gold / XAUUSD focus**   **Version:** 1.00 --- ## What it is **XAU Tokyo Momentum H1** is an Expert Advisor for **gold** on the **H1** chart. Tokyo session momentum participation for gold H1. Built for structured automated participation — **not grid** , **not martingale** . Evaluate on your broker and risk profile before any live use. This product is a **technical system** . Exact thresholds and entry equations remain internal pro
FREE
XAU Equal Level Raid H1
Avinash Pagadala
Experts
XAU Equal Level Raid H1 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 — Gold / XAUUSD focus Version: 1.00 What it is XAU Equal Level Raid H1 is an Expert Advisor for gold on the H1 chart. Equal highs/lows liquidity raid style participation on H1 gold. Built for structured automated participation — not grid , not martingale . Evaluate on your broker and risk profile before any live use. This product is a technical system . Exact thresholds and entry equations remain internal product design and are not publish
FREE
XAU Anchored VWAP Pull H4
Avinash Pagadala
Experts
XAU Anchored VWAP Pull H4 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 — Gold / XAUUSD focus Version: 1.00 What it is XAU Anchored VWAP Pull H4 is an Expert Advisor for gold on the H4 chart. Anchored VWAP pullback continuation style for gold H4. Built for structured automated participation — not grid , not martingale . Evaluate on your broker and risk profile before any live use. This product is a technical system . Exact thresholds and entry equations remain internal product design and are not published he
FREE
XAU Residual Momentum H4
Avinash Pagadala
Experts
XAU Residual Momentum H4 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 — Gold / XAUUSD focus Version: 1.00 What it is XAU Residual Momentum H4 is an Expert Advisor for gold on the H4 chart. Residual momentum factor style trend participation on H4 gold. Built for structured automated participation — not grid , not martingale . Evaluate on your broker and risk profile before any live use. This product is a technical system . Exact thresholds and entry equations remain internal product design and are not publis
FREE
XAU Pulse M30
Avinash Pagadala
Experts
XAU Pulse M30 ============= Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 — XAUUSD M30 trend / SMA reverse with UTC session filters, flexible lot sizing, optional recovery modes, basket risk filter, and an on-chart HUD. Recommended environment ----------------------- - Symbol: XAUUSD (broker suffixes such as XAUUSD.m / XAUUSDm are fine) - Chart period: M30 - The EA reads M30 bars for signals even if attached to another chart period. - XAUUSD + M30 is the intended configuration. Other symbols/timeframes are
XAU Rate Momentum Rider
Avinash Pagadala
Experts
XAU Rate Momentum Rider D1 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 — Gold / XAUUSD focus Version: 1.00 What it is XAU Rate Momentum Rider D1 is an Expert Advisor for gold on the D1 chart. It uses a technical daily-return momentum proxy (not live central-bank rates) to participate when price displaces beyond a sensitivity threshold, then manages the position with selectable exit styles. Built for structured automated participation — not grid , not martingale . Evaluate on demo with your broker’s spreads
XAU Gap Fill Rider D1
Avinash Pagadala
Experts
XAU Gap Fill Rider D1 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 — Gold / XAUUSD focus Version: 1.00 What it is XAU Gap Fill Rider D1 is an Expert Advisor for gold on the D1 chart. It participates when daily price interacts with technical imbalance zones derived from OHLC geometry, then manages the position with selectable exit styles. Built for structured automated participation — not grid , not martingale . Evaluate on demo with your broker's spreads and your own risk profile. This product is a technica
XAU Structure Pullback H1
Avinash Pagadala
Experts
XAU Structure Pullback H1 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 — Gold / XAUUSD focus Version: 1.00 What it is XAU Structure Pullback H1 is an Expert Advisor for gold on the H1 chart. Architecture is simple and deliberate: Impulse — a clear directional displacement is identified on structure. Pullback band — price retraces into a mapped structure participation band. Continue — the system joins the continuing direction with selectable exit style. Built for structured automated participation — not grid
XAU NR7 Range Break H4
Avinash Pagadala
Experts
XAU NR7 Range Break H4 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 — Gold / XAUUSD focus Version: 1.00 What it is XAU NR7 Range Break H4 is an Expert Advisor for gold on the H4 chart. Architecture is deliberate and high-tension: Compress — the market tightens into a compressed range episode. Break — price punches through the mapped range lid or floor. Expand — the system joins the directional expansion with selectable exit style. Built for structured automated participation — not grid , not martingale . Ev
XAU Turn of Month D1
Avinash Pagadala
Experts
XAU Turn of Month D1 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 — Gold / XAUUSD focus Version: 1.00 What it is XAU Turn of Month D1 is an Expert Advisor for gold on the D1 chart. It focuses on structured participation around the turn-of-month calendar rhythm — a low-frequency calendar-window style, not a high-churn scalper. Built for structured automated participation — not grid , not martingale . Evaluate on demo with your broker's spreads and your own risk profile. This product is a technical calendar s
XAU Momentum Rank
Avinash Pagadala
Experts
XAU Momentum Rank H4 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 — Gold / XAUUSD focus Version: 1.00 What it is XAU Momentum Rank H4 is an Expert Advisor for gold on the H4 chart. Cross-sectional style momentum ranking adapted to single-symbol gold H4. Built for structured automated participation — not grid , not martingale . Evaluate on your broker and risk profile before any live use. This product is a technical system . Exact thresholds and entry equations remain internal product design and are not publ
XAU Keltner Expansion H4
Avinash Pagadala
Experts
XAU Keltner Expansion H4 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 — Gold / XAUUSD focus Version: 1.00 What it is XAU Keltner Expansion H4 is an Expert Advisor for gold on the H4 chart. Channel expansion trend participation for gold H4. Built for structured automated participation — not grid , not martingale . Evaluate on your broker and risk profile before any live use. This product is a technical system . Exact thresholds and entry equations remain internal product design and are not published here. Ad
ATR Expansion
Avinash Pagadala
Experts
XAU ATR Expansion H4 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 — Gold / XAUUSD focus Version: 1.00 What it is XAU ATR Expansion H4 is an Expert Advisor for gold on the H4 chart. ATR expansion breakout with trail-style risk on gold H4. Built for structured automated participation — not grid , not martingale . Evaluate on your broker and risk profile before any live use. This product is a technical system . Exact thresholds and entry equations remain internal product design and are not published here. Adva
XAU Seasonality Filter D1
Avinash Pagadala
Experts
XAU Seasonality Filter D1 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 — Gold / XAUUSD focus Version: 1.00 What it is XAU Seasonality Filter D1 is an Expert Advisor for gold on the D1 chart. Seasonality calendar filter participation for daily gold. Built for structured automated participation — not grid , not martingale . Evaluate on your broker and risk profile before any live use. This product is a technical system . Exact thresholds and entry equations remain internal product design and are not published
Nexus Gold Portfolio
Avinash Pagadala
Experts
Nexus Gold Portfolio Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 — multi-edge portfolio for gold Product style: Research-grade multi-engine portfolio · English packaging What this product is Nexus Gold Portfolio is a multi-engine Expert Advisor built for traders who prefer portfolio thinking over a single idea. Instead of forcing every market day through one story, the book combines ten classical market ideas that professional and retail literature treat as pillars of modern technical trading — structure,
XAU Basis Proxy M15
Avinash Pagadala
Experts
XAU Basis Proxy M15 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 — Gold / XAUUSD focus Version: 1.00 What it is XAU Basis Proxy M15 is an Expert Advisor for gold on the M15 chart. Technical basis-style proxy on gold M15 (not real futures cash-and-carry). Built for structured automated participation — not grid , not martingale . Evaluate on your broker and risk profile before any live use. This product is a technical system . Exact thresholds and entry equations remain internal product design and are not pub
XAU Fib Pullback H1
Avinash Pagadala
Experts
XAU Fib Pullback H1 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 — Gold / XAUUSD focus Version: 1.00 What it is XAU Fib Pullback H1 is an Expert Advisor for gold on the H1 chart. Fibonacci-style pullback continuation for gold H1. Built for structured automated participation — not grid , not martingale . Evaluate on your broker and risk profile before any live use. This product is a technical system . Exact thresholds and entry equations remain internal product design and are not published here. Advantages G
XAU Vol Compress Expand M15
Avinash Pagadala
Experts
XAU Vol Compress Expand M15 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 — Gold / XAUUSD focus Version: 1.00 What it is XAU Vol Compress Expand M15 is an Expert Advisor for gold on the M15 chart. Volatility compression-to-expansion break participation on M15 gold. Built for structured automated participation — not grid , not martingale . Evaluate on your broker and risk profile before any live use. This product is a technical system . Exact thresholds and entry equations remain internal product design and a
XAU London Breakout H1
Avinash Pagadala
Experts
XAU London Breakout H1 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 — Gold / XAUUSD focus Version: 1.00 What it is XAU London Breakout H1 is an Expert Advisor for gold on the H1 chart. London session range breakout participation for gold H1. Built for structured automated participation — not grid , not martingale . Evaluate on your broker and risk profile before any live use. This product is a technical system . Exact thresholds and entry equations remain internal product design and are not published here.
XAU Asian Range Break M15
Avinash Pagadala
Experts
XAU Asian Range Break M15 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 — Gold / XAUUSD focus Version: 1.00 What it is XAU Asian Range Break M15 is an Expert Advisor for gold on the M15 chart. Asian range breakout participation for gold M15. Built for structured automated participation — not grid , not martingale . Evaluate on your broker and risk profile before any live use. This product is a technical system . Exact thresholds and entry equations remain internal product design and are not published here. A
PASr Trend
Avinash Pagadala
Experts
# XAU PSAR Trend H4 **Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 — Gold / XAUUSD focus**   **Version:** 1.00 --- ## What it is **XAU PSAR Trend H4** is an Expert Advisor for **gold** on the **H4** chart. Parabolic SAR trend ride for gold H4. Built for structured automated participation — **not grid**, **not martingale**. Evaluate on your broker and risk profile before any live use. This product is a **technical system**. Exact thresholds and entry equations remain internal product design and are **n
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review