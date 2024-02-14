ATRx Martingale EA 5

This is a simple trading robot which works on the EMA crossover strategy. It uses ATR indicator based hard Stop Loss and Take Profit levels on every trade. Also uses very risky Martingale Lot System. As mentioned early, this is a martingale system which may or may not wipe your trading account. You must use it with proper input settings and proper money-risk management.

1. Server Start Time - EA will start working from this time.

2. Server End Time - EA will stop working at this time.

Note - All times are chart times of the trading terminal (NOT your computer's local time).

Input Parameters:

1. Lot Size- Put trade volume in lots. (use lowest possible volume for your trading account)

2. Max Lot Size- Maximum Lot size of the symbol allowed by the broker for a single trade.

3. ATR Period- Period value of ATR indicator. (Default is 14)

4. ATR Multiplier for SL- This value X ATR value is equal to your Stop Loss. (Default is 2.0 i.e. Stop Loss is 2x ATR)

5. ATR Multiplier for TP- This value X ATR value is equal to your Take Profit. (Default is 4.0 i.e. Take Profit is 4x ATR)

6. Candle ID- EMA crossover and ATR value is based on this candle. (o means current candle(not closed), 1 means previous candle(closed) and so on!)

7. EMA Trend- Uses 200 period EMA as a trend confirmation.

8. EMA Fast- Fast/Small EMA period in crossover.

9. EMA Slow- Slow/Big EMA period in crossover