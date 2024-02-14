ATRx Martingale EA 5

This is a simple trading robot which works on the EMA crossover strategy. It uses ATR indicator based hard Stop Loss and Take Profit levels on every trade. Also uses very risky Martingale Lot System. As mentioned early, this is a martingale system which may or may not wipe your trading account. You must use it with proper input settings and proper money-risk management.

Symbol: EURUSD

Timeframe: H1


ACCOUNT REQUIREMENTS:

  • Minimum balance             =    $1000
  • Minimum leverage            =     1:500
  • Recommended balance     =    $10000
  • Recommended leverage    =    1:500

POINTS:

1. Martingale Lot System (Good for compounding!)

2. Works in all markets.

3. Very Risky!

4. Hard Stop Loss (Using ATR!)

5. Hard Take Profit (Using ATR!)

6. 100% Automatic Trading.

7. Good for Big Capital Account.

8. Uses Trend indicator i.e. EMA.

*New inputs:

1. Server Start Time - EA will start working from this time.

2. Server End Time - EA will stop working at this time.

Note - All times are chart times of the trading terminal (NOT your computer's local time).

Input Parameters:

1. Lot Size- Put trade volume in lots. (use lowest possible volume for your trading account)

2. Max Lot Size- Maximum Lot size of the symbol allowed by the broker for a single trade.

3. ATR Period- Period value of ATR indicator. (Default is 14)

4. ATR Multiplier for SL- This value X ATR value is equal to your Stop Loss. (Default is 2.0 i.e. Stop Loss is 2x ATR)

5. ATR Multiplier for TP- This value X ATR value is equal to your Take Profit. (Default is 4.0 i.e. Take Profit is 4x ATR)

6. Candle ID- EMA crossover and ATR value is based on this candle. (o means current candle(not closed), 1 means previous candle(closed) and so on!)

7. EMA Trend- Uses 200 period EMA as a trend confirmation.

8. EMA Fast- Fast/Small EMA period in crossover.

9. EMA Slow- Slow/Big EMA period in crossover

REMEMBER: This expert advisor is just a helping tool. You are fully responsible for any losses you can have while trading. Always check your trading robots in the Strategy Tester, and on a D trading account. Never use them in a real trading account before you trust them enough. Only trade with money you can afford to lose!



