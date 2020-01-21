The DYJ Moving Average Cross is a unique High quality and easy to use and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and Moving Average indicators.

The Indicator is based on the following idea: crossing of two Moving Average lines (Fast and slow ) is used as a signal for opening and closing a position together.

Go Long when Fast MA (MA1) crosses above Slow MA (MA2).

Go Short when Fast MA (MA1) crosses below Slow MA (MA2).

The EA uses dynamic allocation MA period. The MA1 and MA2 period is the Fibonacci sequence, such as InpMAArray(5,8 or 8,13 or 13.21 or 21.34 or...);

The Expert Advisor also features money management, traditional SL, TP and trailing stop. Only one order is used for trading each instrument, which ensures maximum safety of trading.

Input Parameters

InpMagic=54289721 -- magic number

InpPairs =EURUSD,USDJPY -- comma-separated list of symbols to be traded.

MA settings

Setting up automatic MA CROSS

InpMACrossAutomatic = MAMANUAL -- MAMANUAL,MAAUTOPOLL,MAGROUP_1,MAGROUP_2,MAGROUP_3,MAGROUP_4,MAGROUP_5,MAGROUP_6,MAGROUP_7

InpMAArray = "5,8,8,13,13,21,21,34,34,55,55,89,89,144"

Setting up Manual MA CROSS

InpMAFastPeriod = 5 -- MA Fast Period

InpMASlowPeriod = 8 -- MA SlowPeriod

Setting up MA CROSS(Auto or Manual)

InpShiftBars =0

Trading settings

AutoLotLevel = Second -- Auto lots level

InpGlobalLotsExponent = 0.01 -- Global Lots Exponent

InpLots = 0.01 - - Lots

InpLotsExponent = 1 -- Lots Exponent(min is 0.01 )

InpMaxSymbolOrders = 1 -- Number of symbols for existing positions

InpMaxPostionsNumber = 1 -- Postions Number of symbol

InpTakeProfit = 300 -- TakeProfit (in pips)

InpStopLoss = 200 -- Stop Loss (in pips) -- When the InpStopLoss is 0 and InpUseAlternatives is false, the opposite position is closed when a reverse signal occurs

InpTraildelta = 10 -- Trailing Stop (ATR'Stoploss)

InpUseAlternatives = true -- When the InpStopLoss is 0 and InpUseAlternatives is false, the opposite position is closed when a reverse signal occurs

InpMainOrderType = NormalOrders

InpPendOrderDistance = 100

InpDistanceDivisor = 3 -- Distance Divisor

InpLossLotsExponent = 3.2 -- Volume of pending orders exponent

InpFastGeneticBasedAlgorithm = false -- Using Fast genetic Based algorithm

Setting up automatic trading time list for base currency

InpAutoTradeTime = false;

NZD_StartHour = HR_3

NZD_EndHour = HR_7

AUD_StartHour = HR_5

AUD_EndHour = HR_8

GBP_StartHour = HR_13

GBP_EndHour = HR_14

EUR_StartHour = HR_18

EUR_EndHour = HR_23

USD_StartHour = HR_18

USD_EndHour = HR_23

XAU_StartHour = HR_18

XAU_EndHour = HR_23

XAG_StartHour = HR_18

XAG_EndHour = HR_23

CAD_StartHour = HR_16

CAD_EndHour = HR_17

CHF_StartHour = HR_11

CHF_EndHour = HR_12

InpStartTradeTime = HR_18

InpEndTradeTime = HR_23



