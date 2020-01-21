DYJ Moving Average Cross
- Experts
- Daying Cao
- Version: 1.23
- Activations: 5
The DYJ Moving Average Cross is a unique High quality and easy to use and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and Moving Average indicators.
The Indicator is based on the following idea: crossing of two Moving Average lines (Fast and slow ) is used as a signal for opening and closing a position together.
Go Long when Fast MA (MA1) crosses above Slow MA (MA2).
Go Short when Fast MA (MA1) crosses below Slow MA (MA2).
The EA uses dynamic allocation MA period. The MA1 and MA2 period is the Fibonacci sequence, such as InpMAArray(5,8 or 8,13 or 13.21 or 21.34 or...);
The Expert Advisor also features money management, traditional SL, TP and trailing stop. Only one order is used for trading each instrument, which ensures maximum safety of trading.
Input Parameters
- InpMagic=54289721 -- magic number
- InpPairs =EURUSD,USDJPY -- comma-separated list of symbols to be traded.
MA settings
Setting up automatic MA CROSS
- InpMACrossAutomatic = MAMANUAL -- MAMANUAL,MAAUTOPOLL,MAGROUP_1,MAGROUP_2,MAGROUP_3,MAGROUP_4,MAGROUP_5,MAGROUP_6,MAGROUP_7
- InpMAArray = "5,8,8,13,13,21,21,34,34,55,55,89,89,144"
Setting up Manual MA CROSS
- InpMAFastPeriod = 5 -- MA Fast Period
- InpMASlowPeriod = 8 -- MA SlowPeriod
Setting up MA CROSS(Auto or Manual)
- InpShiftBars =0
Trading settings
- AutoLotLevel = Second -- Auto lots level
- InpGlobalLotsExponent = 0.01 -- Global Lots Exponent
- InpLots = 0.01 - - Lots
- InpLotsExponent = 1 -- Lots Exponent(min is 0.01 )
- InpMaxSymbolOrders = 1 -- Number of symbols for existing positions
- InpMaxPostionsNumber = 1 -- Postions Number of symbol
- InpTakeProfit = 300 -- TakeProfit (in pips)
- InpStopLoss = 200 -- Stop Loss (in pips) -- When the InpStopLoss is 0 and InpUseAlternatives is false, the opposite position is closed when a reverse signal occurs
- InpTraildelta = 10 -- Trailing Stop (ATR‘Stoploss)
- InpUseAlternatives = true -- When the InpStopLoss is 0 and InpUseAlternatives is false, the opposite position is closed when a reverse signal occurs
- InpMainOrderType = NormalOrders
- InpPendOrderDistance = 100
- InpDistanceDivisor = 3 -- Distance Divisor
- InpLossLotsExponent = 3.2 -- Volume of pending orders exponent
- InpFastGeneticBasedAlgorithm = false -- Using Fast genetic Based algorithm
Setting up automatic trading time list for base currency
- InpAutoTradeTime = false;
- NZD_StartHour = HR_3
- NZD_EndHour = HR_7
- AUD_StartHour = HR_5
- AUD_EndHour = HR_8
- GBP_StartHour = HR_13
- GBP_EndHour = HR_14
- EUR_StartHour = HR_18
- EUR_EndHour = HR_23
- USD_StartHour = HR_18
- USD_EndHour = HR_23
- XAU_StartHour = HR_18
- XAU_EndHour = HR_23
- XAG_StartHour = HR_18
- XAG_EndHour = HR_23
- CAD_StartHour = HR_16
- CAD_EndHour = HR_17
- CHF_StartHour = HR_11
- CHF_EndHour = HR_12
- InpStartTradeTime = HR_18
- InpEndTradeTime = HR_23