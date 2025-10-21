GOLDExter

Do the backtest on a raw spread account and you’ll see impressive results.

track record of myfxbook -replace (;)- with (.) :  

www.myfxbook;com/members/goldexter/goldexter/11786364

🧠 Expert Advisor (EA) Overview:


This EA is primarily optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe, with H4 as a strong secondary option.
Performance has been fine-tuned for the unique volatility and structure of the gold market.

❗We are not selling you a get-rich-quick dream.
We are offering you a powerful and effective trading tool — if you truly understand what real trading means.

This Expert Advisor is built with exceptional intelligence to detect the most precise breakout zones in price structure, and trade them professionally within a framework of advanced risk management that safeguards capital.
The system dynamically analyzes market structure and combines key level detection with directional filtering using smart indicators to avoid false signals.

The performance this EA delivers is not just statistical decoration — it’s real, consistent, and sustainable, with no excessive risk or emotional volatility — as long as you follow the recommended configuration.

This EA is ideal for traders who:

  • Seek long-term safety and capital stability

  • Prefer to avoid sharp drawdowns and market noise

  • Value controlled risk exposure and steady growth over time

🔑 Key Features:

🔍 Smart detection of support and resistance using advanced algorithms
⚖️ Flexible money management: fixed risk in USD or as a percentage of balance
📊 Dynamic risk scaling based on account performance
🔁 Avoids duplicate trades in the same direction
✅ Automatically verifies whether trading is allowed on the selected symbol before execution
🪙 Fully optimized for the gold market (XAUUSD)
💰 Suitable for small accounts with low-risk configurations
📆 Extensively tested on 9 years of historical data
🕒 H1 timeframe delivers the most consistent results — H4 is a solid secondary option

📈 Verified Performance – 9-Year Backtest Results (2016–2025):

• 💵 Net Profit: $1,657,593.11 from an initial deposit of $10,000
• ✅ Growth Rate: 16,500%
• 🔄 Profit Factor: 1.61
• 📈 Recovery Factor: 14.79
• ⏱️ AHPR (Average Holding Period Return): 0.32%
• 🧮 GHPR (Geometric Holding Period Return): 0.32%
• 📈 Sharpe Ratio: 14.98 — indicating an exceptionally rare balance of return and risk
• 📊 Equity curve shows steady growth with no major drawdowns or erratic behavior

⚙️ Smart Default Settings – With Full Manual Control:

This EA has been tested and optimized for peak efficiency using officially validated default settings.
However, you can easily adjust the parameters to match your individual trading goals and risk profile:

🔺 Higher risk = greater profit potential
🔻 Lower risk = greater safety and sustainability

🧪 Free Trial Available:

💡 You can download a 1-day free trial to run your own backtest and preview the EA's performance on your platform before purchasing.

💰 Purchase Options:

📅 Monthly subscription
📆 Yearly subscription at a discounted rate
🔒 One-time purchase with lifetime access and free updates

🛠️ Support & Updates:

All customers receive lifetime updates and direct technical support, ensuring full compatibility with future platform changes and sustained peak performance.


