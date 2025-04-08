Leicester
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Trading Strategy
The Leicester expert advisors uses three exponential moving averages to determine entry positions.
- Trend Line
- Slow Moving Average
- Fast Moving Average
Crossovers between the fast moving average and the slow moving average will create sell signals. If prices are below the trend line then only sell positions will be opened. Vice versa for when prices are above the trend line, only buy positions will be opened.
Inputs/Features
- Candles after cross - Number of candles to wait before open position after signal
- One trade at a time
- Fast EMA Value
- Slow EMA Value
- Filter (Trend Line) EMA Value
- Fixed Lot Sizes / % of Balance + % of risk per trade
- SL
- TP
- Trailing SL (TSL Start value in pips when in profit, stop size, step)