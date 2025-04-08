Leicester

Trading Strategy

The Leicester expert advisors uses three exponential moving averages to determine entry positions.

  1. Trend Line
  2. Slow Moving Average
  3. Fast Moving Average

Crossovers between the fast moving average and the slow moving average will create sell signals. If prices are below the trend line then only sell positions will be opened. Vice versa for when prices are above the trend line, only buy positions will be opened.

Inputs/Features

  • Candles after cross - Number of candles to wait before open position after signal
  • One trade at a time
  • Fast EMA Value
  • Slow EMA Value
  • Filter (Trend Line) EMA Value
  • Fixed Lot Sizes / % of Balance + % of risk per trade
  • SL
  • TP
  • Trailing SL (TSL Start value in pips when in profit, stop size, step)

Note

I am aware that this EA is fairly new and can be improved (such as not trading when there is no trend) and i may introduce an update to this ea. I highly suggest playing around with the inputs to get your desired results. Test the demo before buying.


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Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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