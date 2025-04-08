Trading Strategy

The Leicester expert advisors uses three exponential moving averages to determine entry positions.

Trend Line Slow Moving Average Fast Moving Average

Crossovers between the fast moving average and the slow moving average will create sell signals. If prices are below the trend line then only sell positions will be opened. Vice versa for when prices are above the trend line, only buy positions will be opened.

Inputs/Features



Candles after cross - Number of candles to wait before open position after signal

One trade at a time

Fast EMA Value

Slow EMA Value

Filter (Trend Line) EMA Value

Fixed Lot Sizes / % of Balance + % of risk per trade

SL

TP

Trailing SL (TSL Start value in pips when in profit, stop size, step)

Note I am aware that this EA is fairly new and can be improved (such as not trading when there is no trend) and i may introduce an update to this ea. I highly suggest playing around with the inputs to get your desired results. Test the demo before buying.



