MA Speedometer MT5

5

Non standard attitude to the standard moving average indicator. The essence of the indicator is to determine the strength and speed of the price direction by determining the tilt angle of the moving average. A point is taken on the fifteenth MA candle and a point on the last closed MA candle, a straight line is drawn between them, it is movable and on a hemisphere shows an angle of inclination from 90 degrees to -90. above 30 degrees is the buying area, below -30 degrees is the selling area. above 60 degrees the zone of strong purchases below -60 strong sales. The indicator is an excellent addition for any trading systems as a filter and also can be used as the main tool for new trading systems, since it separately shows stable growth in strategy testers. All numbers above are approximate, indicator contains the following settings: StartBar (number of candles from the most recent to determine the length of the speedometer needle); maPeriod; maPrice; maMethod; notifications (push, voice, mail) and also possibility to show history with line moving from 90 to -90 range (please note this line window showes history only and does not show overbought or oversold situations).

The indicator is very practical to use and worthy of attention. In case of purchase please Pm me for further assistance. There is Gift indicator for them who makes full purchase

Here is the version for MT4 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/61651


Reviews 4
DownTheRabbitHole
351
DownTheRabbitHole 2022.08.09 02:02 
 

A very different approach to what many (even myself) are used to... This is a special moving average indicator, I should add that it's not just simple, but contains all of the other usual suspects. It's without a doubt one of the better ones I've ever had the pleasure of trying out, accurate (based on 15 pairs traded) and very sophisticated. I do have one complaint, the name should be changed to Modern Moving Average Speedometer, because I believe it's more than likely what many FX Companies will adopt in the future. Cheers, DTRH

Trader Mr
98
Trader Mr 2021.06.04 13:35 
 

o indicador é bom, o davit Beridze é muito atencioso, então fica fácil fazer os traders

Patrick Jeannot
1565
Patrick Jeannot 2021.02.23 20:12 
 

One of the top 2 Indicators out there, no guess work . Just read the meter place your trade and win..Only 5 stars , I will give 100. Support was awesome to when I had to update the new version,, Thanks David

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Auto Optimized MFI is a dynamic, self-tuning indicator that adapts to your market and timeframe by running real trade simulations on historical data. Unlike traditional indicators that rely on fixed 80/20 MFI thresholds, this tool adjusts to actual price and volume behavior to identify more effective Buy and Sell zones. How it works The indicator analyzes historical candles across a customizable range and simulates trades based on MFI signals. It records metrics like win rate, drawdown, and TP/S
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DownTheRabbitHole
351
DownTheRabbitHole 2022.08.09 02:02 
 

A very different approach to what many (even myself) are used to... This is a special moving average indicator, I should add that it's not just simple, but contains all of the other usual suspects. It's without a doubt one of the better ones I've ever had the pleasure of trying out, accurate (based on 15 pairs traded) and very sophisticated. I do have one complaint, the name should be changed to Modern Moving Average Speedometer, because I believe it's more than likely what many FX Companies will adopt in the future. Cheers, DTRH

Davit Beridze
12692
Reply from developer Davit Beridze 2022.08.09 07:56
thanks for nice Review DTRH
Trader Mr
98
Trader Mr 2021.06.04 13:35 
 

o indicador é bom, o davit Beridze é muito atencioso, então fica fácil fazer os traders

Davit Beridze
12692
Reply from developer Davit Beridze 2021.06.04 13:53
obrigado pela sua avaliação, de nada
autovolk
847
autovolk 2021.03.03 23:19 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Patrick Jeannot
1565
Patrick Jeannot 2021.02.23 20:12 
 

One of the top 2 Indicators out there, no guess work . Just read the meter place your trade and win..Only 5 stars , I will give 100. Support was awesome to when I had to update the new version,, Thanks David

Davit Beridze
12692
Reply from developer Davit Beridze 2021.02.24 10:28
thanks
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