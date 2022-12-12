PowerPlay BullBear

Attention Trader: Maximise This 5 Star Trading System

+R3 System Is Now In Play

Why Is The +R3 PowerPlay BullBear System Different?

+R3 trading systems are different because of how they work. In short +R3 systems follow three rules which give consistent performance.

By following the +R3 system when trading manually you can have some success by just using one of the laws, but when you combine them you have a trading system which blows everything else out of the water.

What Are the 3 Laws To Follow?

As you might have guessed the 3 laws all begin with the letter R:

  • Routine - This is when you trade and how often
  • Rules - This is the rule you follow
  • Risk:Reward - This is the percentage amount of your account which is at risk

Routine

With a set routine of when the system is going to trade you can become a very strict trader. Within the +R3 Trend Trading System, the routine of trading depends entirely on the market you are trading. Throughout the in depth testing it has been found that XAUUSD & US30 work best after 12pm GMT, whilst USDCHF,  EURCHF,  AUDCAD, CADJPY  &  CHFJPY work best around the open of UK / EU markets. Additional testing is always taking place.

Rules

With set rules written down you know that a trade will only be made if certain rules are made. Most EAs on sale have to have this, but they can become inconsistent in certain market conditions. The rules you set should have multiple layers to ensure that your money is protected.

Risk:Reward

Managing risk no matter where you are up to in your trading career has to be the most important aspect. A general rule is that no more than 1% of your trading account should be at risk at any one trade, therefore the reward (target profit) should be a multiple of your risk. Using this simple process a 1:2 ratio means that you risk 1% for a 2% gain.



Setup

Installing

  • Recommended Timeframe: Daily
  • Recommended Currencies:  USDCHF,  EURCHF,  AUDCAD, CADJPY,  CHFJPY
  • Additional Info: US30 is potentially an option during testing using a larger SL provided successful instead of 50Pips 5,000 or 50,000Pips is an option

Back Testing

My recommendation to ANYONE looking to do significant back-testing on an EA / Strategy would be to use Tick Data Suite from (https://eareview.net/downloads) for MT4. (Please note I have no affiliation to this product!)

The reason I recommend Tick Data is because of the spread accuracy which they provide. This is after like so many here I got burnt with EAs which looked good in back-testing but in reality aren't all that good!

Back testing was carried out on FTMO demo accounts with a 1:100 account. Additional back testing would be recommended for your broker.

Inputs

  • SL Pips: The number of pips before a trade is closed once in drawdown.
  • Use Trailing Stop: True / False as to use trailing stop. Trailing levels are determined by the SL Pips, to ensure risk is managed correctly.
  • TP Multiplier: This is the multiple the SL Pips will be multiplied by to set the TP level.
  • MagicNumber: Needs to be unique if running on the same currency on multiple timeframes
  • From Hour: Hour system is allowed to start 0 = midnight
  • From Min: Minute within hour system is allowed start to trading
  • To Hour:  Hour system will stop 0 = midnight
  • To Min:  Minute within hour system is allowed start to trading
  • MM_Percent: Risk percentage per trade 1 = 1%
  • MaxSlippage: Max pips price can slip
  • TradeMonday: True = Trade on Monday
  • TradeTuesday:  True = Trade on Monday
  • TradeWednesday:  True = Trade on Monday
  • TradeThursday:  True = Trade on Monday
  • TradeFriday:  True = Trade on Monday
  • MaxOpenTrades: Number of open trades allowed at once. If Hedging is true then this needs to be more than 1.
  • MaxLongTrades:  Number of Long open trades allowed at once. If Hedging is true then this needs to be more than 1.
  • MaxShortTrades:  Number of Short open trades allowed at once. If Hedging is true then this needs to be more than 1.
  • Hedging: True will allow Long and Short positions to be open at the same time.

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XGen Scalper MT4 - Professional Automated Trading System XGen Scalper is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor that combines advanced algorithmic structure with proven technical analysis to deliver consistent results across all markets. This powerful trading system operates seamlessly on forex pairs, precious metals such as gold and silver, cryptocurrencies, and commodity indices. Advanced Algorithmic Technology The proprietary wave scanning algorithm processes market data in real time, identify
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.7 (1091)
Experts
EA Gold Stuff is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold. The operation is based on opening orders using the Gold Stuff indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend. Real-time results can be viewed  here . Contact me immediately after the purchase to get personal bonus!  You can get a free copy of our Strong Support and Trend Scanner indicator, please pm. me! Settings  and manual   here  Please note that I do not sell my
EA Black Dragon
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4.74 (568)
Experts
EA Black Dragon runs on the trend indicator. The EA opens a deal by indicator color, then there is the opportunity to increase the network of orders or work with stop loss. Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and a bonus! Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller      Inputs Value  ·       
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
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Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
Market Reversal Alerts EA
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Experts
The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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Experts
Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
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Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
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The Ultimate Indicator For Trading Trend This indicator clearly shows you the strength of the market in one direction or the other, which means that you can trade knowing you are either with or against the market. When used in conjunction with the +3R principles you are sure to have some serious results. The +3R Principles Routine - This is when you trade and how often  Rules - This is the rule you follow  Risk:Reward - This is the percentage amount of your account which is at risk Whether you t
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Mr Jonathon James Baptie Wood
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Mr Jonathon James Baptie Wood 2024.03.05 17:29 
 

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