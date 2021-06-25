Nermal Round Levels
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
Nermal Round Levels is an indicator of round numbers in the form of a grid drawing horizontal lines. You can use it in many ways ... as it could be activating for an expert advisor to enter the market, confirmation of entry for your strategy, entrance area, mark areas of important levels, possible rebounds and others. Place it in your chart and verify as the price respects those round levels.
Inputs
GridSpace
linecolor
lineStyle
Genau, was ich gesucht habe.