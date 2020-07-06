E13 Acid Flux
- Indicators
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Dariel Iserne CarreraMy chat is open to all of you... for any suggestions you may have regarding the indicators I have already uploaded or anything new you would like to have. I love trading, I love programming, so if I have time, I will help you all wherever I can.
- Version: 1.0
Based on a combination of indicators, E13 Acid Fulx is an excellent indicator for knowing when to buy or sell on any asset and temporaryity. The indicator myself I have used it as a tool for my analysis when trading Forex.
It is a useful and easy-to-understand trend indicator.
If you combine it with your own analyses you will surely get a good result in your operation.
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